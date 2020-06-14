TV Best Bets for June 14

Beecham House
PBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
Former soldier John Beecham is determined to leave the past behind him and start a new life in Delhi at his estate home, Beecham House. But John is not alone; he arrives with a baby of mixed parentage whose very existence is shrouded in secrecy.
NASCAR Cup Series: Dixie Vodka 400
FOX, 3:30pm Live EST
Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and other NASCAR Cup Series stars compete in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Hollywood Game Night: “7 Seconds of Kressley”
NBC, 7pm EST
Carson Kressley, Laverne Cox and Jeremy Sisto face off against Jay Ellis, Sam Richardson and Lauren Lapkus in comical party games. Host Jane Lynch serves as gamemaster as the two teams go head-to-head for a $25,000 grand prize.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Yacht Rock”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
Get swept away with Christopher Cross, Chicago and more mellow artists in this look at the best of the relaxing “yacht rock” genre.
Prince Albert: A Victorian Hero Revealed
PBS, 8pm EST
Discover the little-known yet profound role Prince Albert played in shaping Victorian Britain. Professor Saul David examines Albert’s influence and innovative ideas, which transformed the nation’s fortunes and created a legacy that lives on today.
Let’s Go for a Run
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Running is hard work, so why not sit back and watch others do it in a couple of films tonight that feature distance running? First up is Best Picture Oscar winner Chariots of Fire (1981), based on the true story of two runners competing for different personal reasons at the 1924 Olympics and boasting an Oscar-winning musical score by Vangelis that has become nearly synonymous with race-running. Then, 1962’s The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runnerfollows a youth in a detention center whose skill at running helps him reevaluate his life.
Quiz, Episode 3
AMC, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
Persecuted and hounded by the public and press, Charles (Matthew Macfadyen), Diana (Sian Clifford) and Tecwen (Michael Jibson) head to court. As their trial begins and Paul (Mark Bonnar) seeks to triumph over those who attempted to hack the game show that is his life’s work, it seems the case for the prosecution is a slam dunk when even the judge is making “is that your final answer” jokes. But in life, as on a game show, the answers to even the most apparently straightforward questions are not always obvious.
Live From Daryl’s House: “Aloe Blacc”
AXS TV, 9pm EST
Host Daryl Hall chats and performs with multitalented musician Aloe Blacc.
30 for 30: “Long Gone Summer”
ESPN, 9pm EST
In the summer of 1998, the St. Louis Cardinals’ Mark McGwire and the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa embarked on a historic chase of Roger Maris’ iconic record of 61 home runs in a single season. This 30 for 30 documentary recalls how seismic and emotional the story was, even as the legitimacy of McGwire and Sosa’s accomplishments would later be called into question. “Long Gone Summer” includes in-depth interviews with both McGwire and Sosa, who talk at length about the subject for the first time in over two decades.
Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity
Season Finale!
Food Network, 9pmThey’ve come a long way since getting their hands marked by a red Sharpie for poor knife skills. Now the final two stars vie to win $25,000 for charity.
Timeless Love
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Megan (Rachel Skarsten) seems to have the perfect life with a wonderful husband named Thomas (Brant Daugherty) and two adorable children. She then finds herself awakening from a coma — and discovers she is not and has never been married. But when she meets Thomas for real, she seizes the chance to help him fall in love with her, again — for the first time.
I Know This Much Is True
HBO, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
The family saga based on Wally Lamb’s bestselling novel and starring Mark Ruffalo as twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey concludes.
World War II: Race to Victory
History, 9pm EST, New Miniseries!
This three-part, six-hour documentary series marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day — the end of World War II in Europe — with a look at the race between Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin to not only defeat Hitler and win the war, but also to gain power and an ideological stronghold in the world. It explores how the three superpowers those men led found themselves in an uneasy alliance fraught with power struggles, false promises and deadly suspicions of each other.
Grantchester
PBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 5 opening episode, a student from an all-female college is found dead, and Will and Geordie must infiltrate the murky world of campus politics and university drinking societies to find the killer.
Billions
Showtime, 9pm EST, Midseason Finale!
Due to the suspension of production during the COVID-19 pandemic, Season 5 of the hit show starring Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti will take a pause, with remaining episodes to air later this year.
Snowpiercer: “Justice Never Boarded”
TNT, 9pm EST
Tensions between Third Class and First Class are boiling as Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) stages the trial of the Snowpiercerkiller. Third Class threatens a work stoppage, demanding representation on the jury, and Melanie makes a fateful decision about which side to favor.
Collector’s Call: “Meet Karen — Marilyn Monroe”
MeTV, 9:30pm EST
Karen has been collecting Marilyn Monroe memorabilia for over 30 years and has amassed a collection of more than 2,000 items — all proudly displayed in her museum-like “Marilyn Room.” She shares some of her most treasured pieces, including one of Monroe’s bodysuits; eyeliner and mascara once used by Monroe; a design sketch from the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes; as well as a rare book inscribed to Monroe and her playwright husband Arthur Miller.
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: “South Africa”
Nat Geo, 10pm EST
Chef Ramsay gets up close with rhinos, giraffes, zebras and hippos in the wilderness of South Africa as he learns the secrets of the traditional cuisine of Zulu warriors and masters using a local “braai.” He leaps from a helicopter into the raging Indian Ocean, harvests mussels on treacherous rocks and immerses himself into the local township culture, all before cooking with beloved local chef Zola Nene for a revered Zulu chief.
Insecure
HBO, 10:20pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 4 of the Issa Rae-helmed comedy comes to an end. HBO has already renewed the series, saying, “We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice [Penny] and the whole Insecureteam will be getting back together for a fifth season. As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”
