TV Best Bets for June 15

The Sixth Sense
Showtime, 10:40am EST, Catch a Classic!
Even if you know the famous twist ending to M. Night Shyamalan’s Oscar-nominated 1999 ghost story/psychological thriller about a boy (Oscar nominee Haley Joel Osment) who “sees dead people,” and the therapist (Bruce Willis) who tries to help him while also trying to fix his own life and reconnect with his wife (Olivia Williams), it’s still worth more viewings to see Shyamalan’s expert craftsmanship in setting up that ending through his script and direction. Plus, it’s enjoyably creepy as hell.
Antiques Roadshow: “Vintage Honolulu”
PBS, 8pm EST
Appraisals given 14 years ago in Honolulu are updated. While “19th-century poi pounders” is fun to say, we’d bet it’s an 1888 Joseph Nawahi oil painting that’s now valued at $300,000.
Roswell, New Mexico: “Mr. Jones”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Having realized that a deadly threat has infiltrated CrashCon, Liz (Jeanine Mason) realizes that she can’t save everyone she loves — and with Max (Nathan Dean) facing immediate danger, she and Isobel (Lily Cowles) must make a heart-wrenching choice. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) finds himself caught up in the conflict between Jesse (Trevor St. John) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) once again, even as Maria’s (Heather Hemmens) life hangs in the balance elsewhere.
Generation Renovation: Lake House
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
A picky, indecisive client who’s also a family member? Fun! This new renovation series documents designer Danielle Bryk’s journey to build a jaw-dropping vacation home with a low carbon footprint for her eco-minded sister and brother-in-law.
Songland: “Usher”
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Multiplatinum, eight-time Grammy- and American Music Award-winning R&B icon Usher comes to Songland to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the superstar artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by Usher and released for a global audience.
Independent Lens: “Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project”
PBS, 10pm EST
Activist Marion Stokes secretly recorded American television 24 hours a day from the late ’70s to 2012, creating an invaluable comprehensive archive of the media. Her 70,000 VHS tapes reveal how television shaped —and continues to shape —our world.
