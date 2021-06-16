TV Best Bets for June 16

The House My Wedding Bought
discovery+, New Series!
Engaged couples on a budget seek help to pay for a dream wedding and put a down payment on a house.
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu, Season Finale!
The fourth season of the acclaimed dystopian drama based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel comes to a close. Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley and Alexis Bledel lead the cast. The series has been renewed for Season 5.
Penguin Town
Netflix, New Series!
Executive producer Patton Oswalt narrates this docuseries about a picturesque South African town where an eclectic group of endangered penguins flock together to find mates, raise a family and mix with the locals.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Ruth Hussey
TCM, beginning at 6:30am EST, Catch a Classic!
This morning and afternoon, Turner Classic Movies celebrates actress Ruth Hussey with some of her notable films. No lineup of Hussey titles would be complete without The Philadelphia Story (1940), and that classic screwball comedy is certainly on hand today, airing later in the afternoon. Hussey received a Best Supporting Actress nomination as cynical magazine photographer Elizabeth Imbrie in George Cukor’s film, which also stars Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn and James Stewart. But The Philadelphia Story is also bookended by other Hussey films throughout the day, many of which may not be as well-known but are still worth checking out. These titles include King Vidor’s 1941 drama H.M. Pulham, Esq., costarring Hedy Lamarr and Robert Young; Fast and Furious (1939), a mystery comedy directed by Busby Berkeley headlined by Franchot Tone and Ann Sothern; Maisie (1939), a comedy that teamed Hussey with Sothern and Young; Tennessee Johnson, a 1942 biopic about President Andrew Johnson starring Van Heflin and Lionel Barrymore, with Hussey portraying first lady Eliza McCardle Johnson; and the Oscar-nominated Northwest Passage (1940), another film in which Hussey was directed by King Vidor and costarred with Young, as well as with Spencer Tracy and Walter Brennan. Northwest Passage is followed by The Philadelphia Story, and the Hussey celebration then concludes with Flight Command (1940), an Oscar-nominated wartime drama costarring Robert Taylor and Walter Pidgeon. — Jeff Pfeiffer
MasterChef: Legends: “Paula Deen — Auditions Round 3”
FOX, 8pm EST
Only five aprons remain as contestants compete in the final round of auditions. Queen of Southern cuisine Paula Deen is the legendary guest judge in tonight’s new episode.
Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Room to Move”
HGTV, 8pm EST
After fate brought them together, a couple fell in love with a vintage bungalow in Los Angeles. Now with two kids, the home’s choppy layout can’t be ignored, so Drew and Jonathan Scott step in to give this family more room to live and grow for years to come.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Swimming
NBC, 8pm EST
The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for swimming continue with the finals of the women’s 200-meter freestyle, men’s 200-meter butterfly, women’s 200-meter individual medley and women’s 1,500-meter freestyle. Qualifying heats air earlier on NBCSN.
$100,000 Pyramid
ABC, 9pm EST
This all-new episode features Saturday Night Live star Alex Moffat and comedian and SiriusXM radio host Michelle Collins. They’re followed by stars of FX’s Pose Dominique Jackson and Indya Moore.
Two Steps Home
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
The eight-episode series features real estate expert/designer Jon Pierre and designer Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin — who are also busy parents of two and former hosts of Going for Sold — as they help their Houston-area clients sell, buy and renovate to create their ideal home. “The home buying and selling process can be very overwhelming,” said Tjon-Joe-Pin. “So many people leave money on the table when they sell and feel forced to make compromises when they buy. We’re taking two steps to change that.” Pierre added, “We help clients get the home of their dreams. We show them how to sell for maximum profit, then invest in smart renovations and upgrades for their new space. We’re welcoming families home one step at a time.”
Card Sharks
ABC, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
Hosted by Joel McHale, Card Sharks is a suspenseful game where a fortune can be won on the turn of a single playing card. The road to glory and riches begins with two players who face off in a head-to-head elimination game with the goal of one player making it to the life-changing money card round. In the money card round, the winning player has to make gut-wrenching decisions and risk it all to win it all.
Dave
FXX, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Dave Burd — better known to the world as rapper/comedian Lil Dicky — returns for the second season of his semiautobiographical comedy with two episodes tonight. Season 2 guest stars include CL, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Benny Blanco, Kyle Kuzma, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd (Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X and Kevin Hart.
The Blacklist: “Nachalo”
NBC, 10pm EST, New Time Slot!
New episodes of the hit James Spader-led crime thriller, which normally airs on Fridays, can be seen in this new time slot this week and next, when the series will air its eighth season finale. In tonight’s episode, when Red (Spader) takes Liz (Megan Boone) to the mysterious epicenter of his empire, their shared past reveals itself, and long-buried secrets are divulged.