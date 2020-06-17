TV Best Bets for June 17

Prehistoric Road Trip
PBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
Science correspondent and YouTube sensation Emily Graslie takes an epic road trip through America’s dinosaur country, where she encounters creatures and ecosystems that uncover secrets of our planet’s past and answer questions about its future.In the first episode, “Welcome to Fossil Country,”she meets some of the planet’s earliest life-forms, from primitive bacteria to giant reptiles, and many surprising creatures in between.
Friends: “Pilot”
TBS, 2:30pm EST
In 1994, runaway bride Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) stumbled into the Central Perk coffee shop in the pilot episode and changed TV forever. Diehard fans will forgive the supposed first meeting here between Rachel and snarky Chandler (Matthew Perry) — history was rewritten more than once in flashbacks over the course of the NBC sitcom’s 10 seasons. Just enjoy the initial sparks between future couple Rachel and nebbish Ross (David Schwimmer) and the introductions of Ross’ type-A sister Monica (Courteney Cox), earthy pal Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and lady-killer Joey (Matt LeBlanc).
The 100: “Welcome to Bardo”
The CW, 8pm EST
Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) gets to know a whole new world. Meanwhile, Murphy (Richard Harmon) and Emori (guest star Luisa d’Oliveira) play make believe.
History of the Swimsuit: “Part 2 — Men in Trunks”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The guys get into their swimsuits tonight as TCM continues its summertime beach season programming event. Stars you’ll see in trunks include Johnny Weissmuller in Tarzan the Ape Man(1932); Elvis Presley in Blue Hawaii(1961); Fabian and Tab Hunter in Ride the Wild Surf(1964); Burt Lancaster in The Swimmer(1968); and more.
Ultimate Tag: “Breaking All Records”
FOX, 9pm EST
More contestants enter the arena ready to outrun the Taggers in the new episode “Breaking All Records.”
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Chesapeake Bay”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
Andrew Zimmern highlights the rustic eats of the Chesapeake Bay area, from steamed shellfish doused in J.O. spice to tender Virginia ham. Regional classics include creamy peanut soup, bacon-wrapped oysters and fried soft-shell crab.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!