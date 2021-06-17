TV Best Bets for June 17

Battle of the Brothers
discovery+, New Series!
Sibling restaurateurs Bryan and Michael Voltaggio mentor promising chefs in this culinary competition.
My Name Is Bulger
discovery+
Bill Bulger, now in his 80s, was Massachusetts State Senate President for almost 20 years. His older brother, James “Whitey” Bulger, was a Boston gangster who was murdered in prison on Oct. 30, 2018, aged 89. This documentary weaves its way through the stories of both brothers and their respective rises and falls. The film strips away the hysteria of daily print headlines and nightly news bulletins to unfold the story of a unique American family who craves to be judged for who they are and what they’ve done, not what their infamous relative did.
Genera+ion
HBO Max, New Episodes!
The half-hour dramedy about teens exploring modern sexuality in their conservative community returns with eight new Season 1 episodes. Three episodes drop today, followed by two episodes each on June 24 and July 1, and one on July 8.
iCarly
Paramount+, New Series!
The 2007-12 Nickelodeon teen sitcom returns in a revival. Ten years have passed, and Carly (Miranda Cosgrove, reprising her original role) has graduated from college and broken up with her longtime boyfriend and creative collaborator. To start a new chapter in her life, she elects to channel her passion, drive and creativity to bring back her famous web series iCarly — only this time, she’s doing it alone. In the show, Carly and her close circle of friends must deal with the struggles of navigating the uncertainties of their 20s. Also returning to their original roles are Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress. New cast members include Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett.
Intelligence
Peacock, Season Premiere!
David Schwimmer’s workplace comedy set in a U.K. government office that tackles cybercrime returns for Season 2. Schwimmer plays a pompous NSA agent from the United States, with Nick Mohammed as his inept computer analyst sidekick.
TCM Birthday Tribute: Ralph Bellamy
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Actor Ralph Bellamy, who during his life was a prolific and familiar fixture on the stage and on the big and small screens, would have turned 117 today (he passed away in 1991 at age 87). Bellamy may be most remembered for his terrific supporting performances that helped many of his projects shine and become memorable classics. In commemoration of his birthday, Turner Classic Movies airs several of the actor’s notable films this morning and afternoon, beginning with Picture Snatcher (1933), a pre-Code drama starring James Cagney as (what else?) a gangster, and with Bellamy as the editor of a sleazy tabloid. This is followed by Spitfire (1934), a drama led by Katharine Hepburn; Carefree (1938), a Fred Astaire/Ginger Rogers musical; and Affectionately Yours (1941), a romantic comedy starring Merle Oberon, Dennis Morgan and Rita Hayworth. Next up are two Cary Grant-led romantic comedies featuring two of Bellamy’s most famous supporting performances, in both cases playing a woman’s naive boyfriend who competes against Grant’s more sophisticated character. These are The Awful Truth (1937), which netted Bellamy a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination and also stars Irene Dunne; and His Girl Friday (1940), costarring Rosalind Russell. The Bellamy birthday celebration then continues with Flight Angels (1940), a somewhat forgettable but historically interesting commercial aviation film, before concluding with the much stronger, Oscar-nominated 1960 biographical drama Sunrise at Campobello, starring Bellamy as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Golf: U.S. Open: First Round
Golf Channel, 12:30pm Live EST
Golf’s best are at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego for the 121st U.S. Open Championship, the year’s third major tournament. Golf Channel and NBC combine to televise through Sunday’s final round. Last year, Bryson DeChambeau won a decisive six-stroke victory.
Holey Moley
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
ABC’s wackiest extreme mini-golf competition series returns for Season 3 as Holey Moley 3D in 2D. Mini-golf enthusiasts and talented putters of all ages and from all corners of the U.S. will test their luck on the course in an attempt to be crowned the winner and walk away with the “Golden Putter” trophy and coveted plaid jacket. Winners from each episode will return to the course for the season finale and putt for their chance at the giant cash prize.
Walker: “Trips”
The CW, 8pm EST
Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) on a road trip to discuss some devastating news. Meanwhile, Capt. James (Coby Bell) enlists the help of Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) to find a missing military veteran.
Beat Shazam: “Daddy-Daughter Time”
FOX, 8pm EST
Host Jamie Foxx and series deejay Corinne Foxx are joined by three father-daughter teams competing in tonight’s new episode “Daddy-Daughter Time.”
Hot Mess House
HGTV, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssen will deliver more life-changing home transformations for disorganized clients suffering from clutter and messiness. As she helps them clean out, Cassandra also will advise how to best manage the underlying emotional attachments that often lead to over-cluttering. Together with builder and craftsman Wendell Holland, they will update the rooms with customized renovations to set up the homeowners for tidy success.
The Killer in My Backyard
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After purchasing a house, Allyson and her fiancé Eric decide to rent out the guest house to cover the cost of some expenses. Joshua arrives willing to put up a hefty rent for a short stay and appears to be the perfect tenant. But soon after, Josh’s behavior makes the couple uneasy, and his twisted plan begins to unfurl. Stars Brittany Underwood, Kristos Andrews and Jacob Taylor.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Swimming
NBCSN, 8pm EST
The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for swimming continue with the finals of the men’s 800-meter freestyle, men’s 200-meter breaststroke, women’s 200-meter butterfly and men’s 100-meter freestyle. Qualifying heats air earlier on NBCSN; encores of these finals air later on NBC.
United States of Al: “Dog/Spai”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Dog/Spai,” Riley and Hazel (Parker Young and Farrah Mackenzie) bring home a lost dog with the hope of keeping him, which doesn’t sit well with Al (Adhir Kalyan).
Reunion Road Trip: “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”
E!, 9pm EST
The original Fab Five — Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez — reassemble in Los Angeles as they make over Jai for his 40th birthday. As the group works their magic, they think back to their most heartfelt, meaningful makeovers and the impact on the LGBTQ community then and now.
Christina on the Coast: “New Design in the Old Hood”
HGTV, 9pm EST
When Christina Haack’s old neighbors contact her for design help, she’s tasked with remodeling a large, water-damaged home. Working with a floor plan similar to her old house, Christina gets the opportunity to remake parts of her friends’ home that she never got to do herself in one of her biggest design projects yet.
Deadly Women: “Tainted Love”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm; also streaming on discovery+ EST, Season Premiere!
Former FBI criminal profiler Candice DeLong returns for a 14th season of exploring some of history’s most fascinating female killers.
Vice Versa: “Chyna”
Vice, 9pm EST
This two-hour presentation is the authorized and first ever documentary about the rise and fall of pro wrestler Joanie Laurer, aka Chyna, whose life was cut tragically short in 2016 following a fatal overdose. Billed as the “definitive account” of the wrestling phenom’s life, the film uses exclusive interviews with family members and insiders who are speaking for the first time to help offer an in-depth look at what it is to be famous in America, weaving a narrative of betrayal and untreated addiction while revealing an intimate portrait of a complicated woman.
The Hustler
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Hosted by comedian Craig Ferguson, each episode follows five contestants as they collaborate to answer a series of 10 trivia questions worth $10,000 each, with the goal of building a collective prize pot that increases with each correct answer. The catch? One of the five contestants, the Hustler, already knows the answers because every question is inspired by his or her life and interests, but they must keep their identity a secret in order to have a shot at winning the grand prize.
Clarice: “Father Time”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Father Time,” ViCAP finally gets the green light to raid Alastor Pharmaceuticals. Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) punches another FBI agent in a moment of rage, then willingly turns in her badge and gun.