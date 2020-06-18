TV Best Bets for June 18

A Whisker Away
Netflix, Original Film!
In this fanciful anime film, bright and energetic young Miyo is secretly in love with classmate Kento. When Kento repeatedly takes no notice of her, Miyo realizes that the only way to get close to him is to transform into a cat. But at some point, the boundary between herself and the cat becomes ambiguous, and she is forced to give up her life as a human.
Golf: RBC Heritage: First Round
Golf Channel, 3pm Live EST
Originally scheduled for April, the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage tees off Thursday at Harbour Town at Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island, S.C. There will be no spectators on the course, and only players, caddies and essential tournament personnel are permitted on-site. Golf Channel and CBS combine to televise the tournament through Sunday.
Council of Dads: “Dear Dad”
NBC, 8pm EST
Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) and the Council agree to tell Luly (Michele Weaver) a shocking truth, and she takes matters into her own hands. Sam (David Walton) does his best to support Robin, and she finds herself falling for him despite the chaos in her life. Meanwhile, Oliver (J. August Richards) and Peter (Kevin Daniels) finally decide to adopt, but learn some sobering news about the birth mother.
Killer Couples
Oxygen, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The gripping true-crime series launches Season 14 with the case of Kelsey Berreth. In 2018, the Colorado mom went missing as her manipulative fiancé was having a clandestine romance.
Labor of Love: “40 Year Old... Fathers”
FOX, 9pm EST
The dating show continues to put Kristy’s suitors through their paces as potential papas. Tonight: Who can endure a labor simulation the longest? And with the fewest number of bleeps?
Mountain Men: “Beasts of Burden”
History, 9pm EST
Backcountry bravery abounds in this hour of the long-running reality staple. Ozarks bladesmither Jason Hawk weathers a serious cut on the job; mountain-lion hunter Jake Herak saves his dogs from a pack of wolves in Montana; and Idaho’s Youren brothers, modern-day frontiersmen, break a feisty colt.
Blindspot: “Fire & Brimstone”
NBC, 9pm EST
When Ice Cream (David Clayton Rogers), the Icelandic fixer, returns to collect his debt, the team is forced into a life-and-death race around the world to solve a series of puzzles and recover the infamous stolen Gardner paintings.
Broke: “The Test”
CBS, 9:30pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
Cheech Marin guest-stars as Luis’ (Izzy Diaz) dad, Don Dominguez, in the new episode “The Test.” Don, who works for Javier’s (Jaime Camil) wealthy father, has come to check on how Javier has handled being cut off financially.
Total Recall
AMC, 10pm EST, Catch a Classic!
In director Paul Verhoeven’s 1990 sci-fi/action classic set in the not-too-distant future, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a man who takes a virtual trip to Mars and finds that the experience has altered his mind. Another personality emerges, telling him that people are after him and that he must go to Mars for real. Which personality is the right one, though? Sharon Stone also stars in this film filled with so much nonstop action that you may be struggling to catch your breath every bit as much some of the Mars inhabitants are when their atmosphere is turned off by Ronny Cox’s sinister Cohaagen.
Top Chef: “Finito!”
Bravo, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In an epic Italian showdown, the final three All Stars cook the meal of their lives in an effort to take home the ultimate title and prize. To win, they’ll need to impress not only the judges — Tom, Padma, Gail and Nilou Motamed — but also culinary superstars Mauro Colagreco, Clare Smyth, Marcus Samuelsson, Janice Wong, Tony Mantuano, eighth-generation Italian butcher Dario Cecchini and Food & Winemagazine’s Hunter Lewis. It’s a fight to the bitter end, but only one will finally be crowned Top Chef.
Yum and Yummer: “Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
Heading back to his Southern roots, Eddie Jackson is on the hunt for the best chicken dinners. Taking comfort food to the next level, these favorite dishes are trashy, messy and spicy. Winner, winner, it’s chicken for dinner!
The Bold Type: “Snow Day”
Freeform, 10pm EST
A blizzard hits NYC, and Kat is trapped at her new job with her nemesis. Sutton struggles to balance her career and relationship. Jane tries to emulate Jacqueline’s leadership with her new staff. Oliver comes face-to-face with his ex.
Alone: “The Rock House”
History, 10pm EST
The participants get to work building shelters that can make it for the long haul. One person chooses the security of stone to give him the protection he needs from the elements, while another can’t find the right place to call home. Others turn their attention to procuring food, inadvertently drawing the attention of dangerous predators.
Destination Fear: “Behind the Screams”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
In this hourlong special, Dakota and Chelsea Laden, Tanner Wiseman, and Alex Schroeder look back together at some of their scariest, most insane and sometimes outrageous moments to date from their haunted road trip series. Plus, they’ll answer viewer-submitted questions, give insider information and insights, and offer up some bonus footage and evidence.
Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate
Syfy, 11pm EST, New Series!
Baron Vaughn (Grace and Frankie) hosts this series based on the popular Comic-Con event, in which a rotating panel of celebrities unleash their inner geeks to debate the most burning questions in sci fi, fantasy, horror, comic books and related genres. A droid sidekick named DB-8 will be on hand to fact-check as panelists try to settle once and for all questions like “Who’d be a worse boss — Darth Vader or the Joker?” before a live audience. Eight episodes that completed filming before the coronavirus pandemic shut down production will air.
