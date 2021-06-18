TV Best Bets for June 18

Physical
Apple TV+, New Series!
Rose Byrne headlines this half-hour dark comedy set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego. The series follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s (Rory Scovel) bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life that she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image — that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.
Luca
Disney+, Feature Film Exclusive!
Disney and Pixar’s latest feature film, once slated for theatrical release, is now debuting exclusively on Disney+ for all subscribers. Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the film features a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca (voice of Jacob Tremblay) shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer), but all the fun is threatened by a deeply held secret: Beneath their human facades, they are actually sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.
Big Shot
Disney+, Season Finale!
John Stamos’ drama series, in which he plays a hotheaded former college basketball coach who must take a job coaching a team at a private girls’ high school to regain whatever may be left of his career and reputation, ends its first season.
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
Netflix, New Series!
Three travelers visit short-term rentals around the globe and share tips for terrific stays.
Fatherhood
Netflix, Original Film!
Kevin Hart and Alfre Woodward lead the cast of this drama based on the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love by Matthew Logelin. In the heartwarming, funny and emotional true story, Hart portrays Logelin as he takes on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood. The cast also includes Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, Melody Hurd and Paul Reiser. Higher Ground Productions, Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, presents the film alongside Netflix and Sony.
Jagame Thandhiram
Netflix, Original Film!
This action/thriller, one of Netflix’s first big Indian Tamil-language films, tells the story of Suruli (Dhanush), a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home. “Jagame Thandhiram is my dream film,” said director Karthik Subbaraj about his collaboration with Netflix, “a script that’s very close to my heart, a story that needs to be told and heard by audiences across the world. This film has found a new way to speak to its audience. I am eagerly looking forward to share this film about a ‘Tricky World’ (Jagame Thandhiram).”
The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs
Shudder, Season Finale!
Season 3 of host Joe Bob Briggs’ series in which he presents two or more horror movies ends with this episode.
Emergency: “Held Hostage”
ABC, 8pm EST
Experience bone-chilling phone calls to 911 detailing a drunk mother speeding on a road in Wasilla, Alaska, with her child in the car; an intruder breaking into the New Orleans residence of a woman who is home alone; and a visibly sick woman walking through Ogden, Utah, claiming she has been poisoned with antifreeze.
My Lottery Dream Home: “Million Dollar Baby”
HGTV, 8pm EST
David Bromstad meets Christian, an avid lottery player in upstate New York, who has bought scratch-offs every day for over 20 years and it finally paid off with a million-dollar win! The once-in-a-lifetime windfall means Christian and his young family can move out of their one-bedroom apartment and go on the hunt for their dream home near Binghamton, New York. David has a great time helping the couple find new, grander digs in the area they love.
Wedding Bells
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
June is a big month for people to tie the knot. But if you aren’t getting married yourself, or even attending a marriage ceremony, this month, you can vicariously enjoy the romance and occasional chaos of a wedding day with tonight’s triple feature on Turner Classic Movies. First is Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994), the charming British romantic comedy that was a surprise box office hit, received Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay (Richard Curtis), and helped turn Hugh Grant into an international star. The sharply written and acted film follows Charles (Grant) and Carrie (Andie MacDowell), two people whose inevitable coming together is followed through a series of encounters at the nuptials of mutual friends, a funeral ... and even their own weddings. Next is Father of the Bride, the hit 1991 remake of the 1950 Spencer Tracy/Elizabeth Taylor comedy classic, with Steve Martin and Kimberly Williams-Paisley taking over the roles of father and bride-to-be daughter, and Diane Keaton as the mother of the bride. The evening concludes with June Bride (1948), starring Bette Davis in a rare light comedy performance, matching wits with the debonair Robert Montgomery. Linda Gilman (Davis) is a hard-boiled magazine editor who thinks she can do just fine without love — even after her old flame, flippant foreign correspondent Carey Jackson (Montgomery), is assigned to work for her. Accompanied by a pack of drop-dead-chic New York stylists, she hauls him off to Indiana to write up a typical small-town wedding, an assignment she hopes he’ll quit. But they soon make some surprising discoveries about the adorable young couple — and about their own old romance, whose embers never really cooled.
Soul of a Nation: Juneteenth: An Evening of Celebration & Resilience
ABC, 9pm EST
This two-hour special installment of ABC News’ Soul of a Nation offers an evening of celebration and resilience in observance of Juneteenth. It features intimate storytelling, powerful tributes and musical performances honoring the history and significance of Juneteenth among the Black community and around the United States.
Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer
Nat Geo, 9pm EST
This feature documentary sheds new light on a century-old period of intense racial conflict. It comes 100 years after the two-day Tulsa Massacre in 1921 that led to the murder of hundreds of Black people and to thousands of others being homeless and displaced. Award-winning Washington Post journalist and Oklahoma native DeNeen Brown is at the heart of this film, reporting on the search for a mass grave in her native state and digging into the events that led to one of the worst episodes of racial violence in America’s history.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Swimming
NBC, 9pm EST
The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for swimming continue with the finals of the women’s 200-meter breaststroke, men’s 200-meter backstroke, men’s 200-meter individual medley and women’s 100-meter freestyle. Qualifying heats air earlier on NBCSN.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Track & Field
NBC, 10pm EST
NBC Sports’ coverage of U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track & field begins tonight with the finals of the men’s 10,000-meter race and men’s shot put. Qualifying rounds air earlier on NBCSN.