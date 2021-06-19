TV Best Bets for June 19

The Color Purple
AMC, 10:30am EST, Catch a Classic!
Steven Spielberg’s 1985 adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel of the same name — a saga about a Black woman’s life, spanning 40 years of hard times in the South — was nominated for 11 Oscars, including Best Picture, yet inexplicably won none, and somehow did not net Spielberg a directing nod. There has been some criticism leveled at how the film, directed by a white man, handled aspects of the book or deviated from them, and some felt it would have been more successful in the hands of a Black director. But as it is, the movie remains an emotionally compelling view, thanks to its powerhouse performances from Best Actress Oscar nominee Whoopi Goldberg, Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominees Oprah Winfrey and Margaret Avery, and Danny Glover.
Meet the Meerkats
discovery+, Season Finale!
Season 1 of this docuseries that follows groups of meerkats living in the Kalahari Desert of Southern Africa concludes with this episode. Actor/comedian Rob Delaney narrates.
Major League Baseball
FOX & FS1, beginning at 7pm Live EST
FOX’s Saturday MLB regional broadcast window features the Chicago White Sox at the Houston Astros, the Cincinnati Reds at the San Diego Padres or the St. Louis Cardinals at the Atlanta Braves. Then on FS1, the Detroit Tigers visit the Los Angeles Angels.
Detroit
AMC, 8pm EST
The 2017 crime drama based on the 1967 Algiers Motel Murders that occurred during the 12th Street Riot makes its premiere on AMC tonight. Three civilians were killed and nine others were injured by a riot task force.
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty: “Paradise Lost”
BBC America, 8pm EST
The good fortune of the Whiskers comes to a sudden end when history repeats itself with terrifying consequences for Swift. Meanwhile, pregnant Flint leads Hakuna Matata home, only to be confronted by local land-grabbers, the Ubuntu gang, forcing her into a snap decision — fight or flight?
Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America
History, 8pm EST
From the labor movement of the 1880s, to women’s suffrage and civil rights, to the LGBTQ+ and Black Lives Matter movements, protest is in the American DNA. This hourlong documentary offers an unfiltered look at the impact key movements throughout U.S. history have in shaping our society, laws and culture.
Secrets of a Marine’s Wife
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Inspired by a true story, this film follows the grueling two-month search for pregnant Erin Corwin (Sadie Calvano), which was led by family, friends and local law enforcement until her body was found at the bottom of an abandoned mine shaft. Suspicions mounted quickly in the tightknit Marine community, and residents began to wonder if the killer was one of their own. In their investigation, detectives uncover a friendship turned illicit relationship between Erin and her neighbor, Marine Christopher Lee (Andre Anthony), which consumed them both and called into question the paternity of Erin’s baby. Was this a motive for murder?
Her Pen Pal
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Event planner Victoria (Mallory Jansen) can’t wait to attend — and plan — her best friend’s wedding in Paris. But when she finds out her ex is bringing a date, Victoria reconnects with her French childhood pen pal (Joshua Sasse).
U.S. Olympic Trials: Swimming
NBC, 9pm EST
The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for swimming continue with the finals of the men’s 100-meter butterfly, women’s 200-meter backstroke and women’s 800-meter freestyle. Qualifying heats air earlier on NBCSN.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Track & Field
NBC, 10pm EST
The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track & field continue with the finals of the women’s 100-meter race and women’s discus throw. Qualifying rounds air earlier on NBCSN.
Krush Groove
TCM, 10pm EST
Pioneering R&B/hip-hop/rap stars Sheila E., Run-D.M.C., the Fat Boys and Kurtis Blow lead the heavy-hitting cast of musical stars in this fun 1985 feature-film romp through New York City’s teen subculture directed by Michael Schultz (Car Wash). They play some of the talented, street-savvy performers on the move at the new (and fictional) Krush Groove record label in this story loosely based on the early days of Def Jam Recordings and its cofounders Russell Simmons (dramatized here as the character Russell Walker, played by Blair Underwood in his film debut) and Rick Rubin (who portrays himself). Also appearing as themselves in the musical comedy/drama are artists Dr. Jeckyll & Mr. Hyde, New Edition, Beastie Boys and LL Cool J, while Simmons himself makes a cameo as a club owner named Crocket. A terrific soundtrack with songs by some of the movie’s stars as well as other legends of the era, like Chaka Khan, Debbie Harry and the Gap Band, vibrantly powers the rags-to-riches story. Krush Groove concludes an afternoon and evening of Black-led musicals, music documentaries and concert films that TCM is airing in celebration of Juneteenth today. The lineup begins earlier in the day with Say Amen, Somebody (1982), and, leading up to Krush Groove, also includes Shake! Otis at Monterey (1987), Jazz on a Summer’s Day (1959), Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser (1988), Jimi Hendrix (1973) and Sparkle (1976). — Jeff Pfeiffer