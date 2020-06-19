TV Best Bets for June 19

Dino Hunters
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
Ranchers in Wyoming, Montana and the Dakotas have found a new way to bolster their profits — hunting for dinosaur fossils. The more complete the skeleton, the bigger the payday, all the way up to millions of dollars.
Father Soldier Son
Netflix
This intimate documentary from The New York Timesfollows one military family over the course of 10 years in an intergenerational exploration of the meaning of sacrifice, purpose and American manhood in the aftermath of war.
McCallum
Ovation, 12pm EST
In today’s double blast from British TV past, sexy, stressed-out forensic pathologist Iain McCallum (John Hannah) begins Season 2, from 1997-98, clearing a colleague and investigating organ harvesting.
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn
HBO, 8pm EST
Director Ivy Meeropol examines the life of the infamous attorney who prosecuted her grandparents, convicted spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, in the 1950s. With newly discovered archival material, the film traces Cohn’s career from his role in the McCarthy hearings to his death from AIDS in 1986.
Directed by Nicholas Ray
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Influential film director Nicholas Ray is celebrated tonight with three of his most memorable films. First up is his most famous work, Rebel Without a Cause (1955), the classic drama about troubled suburban teens starring James Dean, Natalie Wood and Sal Mineo. Ray also developed the story for this film, which earned him his only Oscar nomination. The night continues with Ray’s first feature, the film noir They Live by Night (1949), and with another noir,In a Lonely Place (1950), which stars Humphrey Bogart and Gloria Grahame.
Winner Cake All: “A Candy-Coated Wedding”
Cooking Channel, 9pm EST
Giada De Laurentiis welcomes four teams of cake-makers and challenges them to make an over-the-top, candy-themed cake decoration. One team is sent home, and the remaining three meet their VIP clients, the founders of gourmet candy company Sugarfina. With impressive feats of design and engineering, the teams wow their clients, but only one can win $10,000 and the honor of presenting their cake on the couple’s big day.
Great Performances: “Ann”
PBS, 9pm EST
Enjoy a powerful and revealing look at legendary, larger-than-life Texas governor Ann Richards, who enriched the lives of her followers, friends and family, in this critically acclaimed play written by and starring Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor.
Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month: Spectacular Bonus Edition
AMC, 10pm & IFC, 11pm EST
Fictional legendary variety show host Sherman McDaniels (co-creator Bashir Salahuddin) enlists guests like John Legend and Michael Ealy for this special hour.
