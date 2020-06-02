TV Best Bets for June 2

Fuller House: Part 2
Netflix, Series Finale!
The second half of the fifth and final season of this Full Housereboot launches today.
America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.
Star of the Month: Ann Sheridan: “Early Roles”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Legendary actress Ann Sheridan is remembered on Turner Classic Movies every Tuesday evening this month with a themed lineup of her memorable films, beginning tonight with some of her notable early roles that led to her becoming a so-called “oomph” girl in the minds of many male viewers, and a popular pinup girl by the early 1940s. Tonight’s schedule of those early films where she provided the “oomph” begins with Black Legion(1937), followed by other classics like Dodge City(1939), The Footloose Heiress(1937), Alcatraz Island(1937) and more.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “Swan Thong”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Still controlled by the Fates, the Legends find themselves in a 1984-esque world, and they soon discover that things aren’t as they thought they would be. The Legends must convince the civilians to trust them and stand up for their right to choose, but the Fates don’t make it easy by resurrecting the Encores once again.
Lost Gold of World War II: “All Over the Maps”
History, 9pm EST
While John and Rick work to decipher a Golden Lily map, Breach 6 reveals its first piece of treasure. Meanwhile, Levi and Geo come up with a creative solution to get past a mysterious collapse in the tunnel. Finally, while drilling toward a possible treasure vault, John and Rob make a startling discovery and come face-to-face with unexpected visitors.
The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkham Story
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
In his self-proclaimed last interview regarding Tiger King, the Netflix documentary series that was recently a big hit for the streaming service, TV producer Rick Kirkham opens up in an explosive tell-all to expose the truths behind what he saw at the G.W. Zoo and his time with the eccentric figure Joe Exotic. In this one-hour special, Kirkham shares insights into how his nightmare began, and how he faced his point of no return just three months after being hired to produce Exotic’s internet show.
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
USA Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The second installment of the Dirty Johnanthology series chronicles an epic true tale of love gone wrong — a story that spans the 1960s to the ’80s, through a marriage breakdown that Oprah deemed one of “America’s messiest divorces.” Betty Broderick, played by Amanda Peet, seemed like the perfect Southern California wife and mother. She married her handsome college boyfriend Dan, played by Christian Slater, and supported him through both medical and law school until he exploded into the San Diego legal community as a superstar. But when Dan leaves Betty for his young new hire, it starts a rage-fueled battle that leads to a double homicide.
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: “Revelations”
History, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The team learns their research is of great interest to the intelligence community, and they share their findings with the attorney general of Utah with hopes of moving forward.
World of Dance: “The Qualifiers 2”
NBC, 10pm EST
In Round 2 of the Qualifiers, the competition gets turned on its head as judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough surprise contestants, who must now first perform in a stripped-down warehouse to prove they have what it takes. Acts have one shot to showcase their artistry, precision and athleticism in order to move forward in the competition, earn their chance to perform on the World of Dancestage and ultimately win a grand prize of $1 million.
If Loving You Is Wrong: “Taken”
OWN, 10pm EST
Esperanza (Zulay Henao)and Eddie’s (Joel Rush) dysfunctional relationship comes to a head.
