TV Best Bets for June 20

Evil
Paramount+, Season Premiere!
The dark supernatural drama that examines the origin of evil along the dividing line between science and religion finally returns for a second season, moving from its original home on CBS to Paramount+. The 13 new episodes will again follow a skeptical psychologist (Katja Herbers), a priest-in-training (Mike Colter) and a contractor (Aasif Mandvi) who investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries to determine if something truly supernatural is at work.
Happy Father’s Day
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
It’s a special day for Dad, so if he just wants to kick back and watch this daylong lineup of movies either about fathers, or encompassing genres fathers may enjoy (like sports and war films, or film noir), go ahead and let him — or better yet, join him! TCM’s Father’s Day lineup includes, in order: Vice Versa (1948); Bonjour Tristesse (1958); The Blue Gardenia (1953); Judge Hardy and Son (1939); The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963); Life With Father (1947); and Father of the Bride (1950).
NTT IndyCar Series: Rev Group Grand Prix
NBCSN, 12pm Live EST
Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, hosts the Rev Group Grand Prix as top IndyCar drivers contend on the legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit.
Bless the Harts
FOX, 7:30pm EST, Series Finale!
The animated comedy following the Harts, a Southern family that is always broke and forever struggling to make ends meet, wraps up after two seasons.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “Back to the Finale: Part II”
The CW, 8pm EST
With Ava (Jes Macallan) a wreck, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and the Legends make a last-ditch effort to keep Sara (Caity Lotz) from being abducted in the first place, even knowing that it will alter the timeline. Sara grapples with what she has just discovered about herself but is also shocked when Rory (Dominic Purcell) finds her on the mystery planet. With no time to spare, Sara, Mick and Gary (Adam Tsekhman) devise a plan to help defeat Bishop (guest star Raffi Barsoumian).
To Catch a Spy
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When the newly renovated Hotel Optima in Malta has a grand reopening, Chloe (Nathalie Kelley) and her team from Destination Traveler Magazine, which includes Sara (Patti Murin), head over to cover the travel scene. On her first night, Chloe overhears an altercation through the air vent of her hotel room and then sees someone fall to their death — right past her hotel window! Chloe assists the FBI agent, Aaron (Colin Donnell), working on the case, but will they catch the killer before the killer finds them?
Renovation Island
HGTV, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler return for a new 10-episode sophomore season. The fresh episodes will follow the family as they face the ups and downs of business ownership at their Bahamas resort and manage the unexpected challenge of a global pandemic. Adjusting to an ever-changing landscape, Bryan and Sarah quickly reassess their business objectives and family plans as they continue to renovate and design the hotel and gear up for their reopening.
Cradle Did Fall
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
In this film inspired by a shocking true story ripped from the headlines, a woman poses as a photographer in order to befriend a young mother and steal her baby. Stars Kristen Robek and Ali Liebert.
Bad Dad Rehab: The Next Session
TV One, 8pm EST, Original Film!
This sequel to the 2016 TV movie Bad Dad Rehab features a new cast and follows a new class of “bad dads” from Jersey City, New Jersey, who must confront their personal demons in order to get their act together and become better fathers. In the film, Hosea (Carlo Mendez) is more concerned about being his rebellious son’s best friend than disciplining him; Marshall (Onye Eme-Akwari) works pyramid schemes in his “man cave” instead of helping his frustrated wife and son; Chauncey (Blue Kimble) holds a grudge against his ex-girlfriend, oblivious to the fact that it’s hurting their young daughter; and Owen (Antonio “Big Daddy Kane” Hardy), who spent 30 years denying the daughter he had from an affair, now wants to make amends before her impending wedding. Lamman Rucker (Greenleaf) and Chrystale Wilson (The Rich and the Ruthless) also star.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Swimming
NBC, 8pm Live EST
NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for swimming events continues tonight with the finals of the men’s 50-meter freestyle, women’s 50-meter freestyle and men’s 1,500-meter freestyle.
Kevin Can @#$% Himself
AMC, 9pm EST, New Series!
Housewife Allison McRoberts (Annie Murphy) decides to fight back against her subservient life married to a man-child husband (Eric Petersen). The series goes back and forth between the “sitcom” part of her life and the grittier inner workings of her mind.
Married to Medicine: “Jekyll Island Pt. 2”
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The ladies enjoy a day of sightseeing that leads to some close encounters. Anila finds a creative way to get her money from Lisa. Later, the men join the ladies for the last night on the island. The truth about Scott and Contessa finally comes out, but will it create more questions than answers?
Murder Nation: Blood on the Bayou: “Backcountry Backstabber”/“Til Death Do Us Party”
HLN, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
This new series that devotes each season to looking at deadly crimes that occurred in a particular U.S. locale concludes its first-season examination of some of Louisiana’s most infamous murders with two back-to-back hourlong episodes. “Backcountry Backstabber” recalls the slaying of a woman in her home in the backwoods of the bayou that may have stemmed from a violent conspiracy that plagued the small town she had just moved to. Then, in “Til Death Do Us Party,” after a hardworking family man is gunned down in his driveway, his bereft widow recounts how a wild night in New Orleans ended in murder.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Track & Field
NBC, 9pm Live EST
NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track & field events continues tonight with the finals of the women’s 100-meter hurdles, men’s 100-meter race, women’s 400-meter race, men’s 400-meter race and men’s decathlon.
Us
PBS, 9pm EST, New Miniseries!
Paris, Venice and Barcelona are on the itinerary when a married couple on the verge of breakup take a European vacation with their rebellious teenage son. Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves star as Douglas and Connie, a hopelessly mismatched husband and wife, with Tom Taylor as Albie, their moody offspring. The series is based on David Nicholls’ acclaimed novel and airs in two two-hour episodes, concluding next Sunday.
You, Me and My Ex
TLC, 10pm EST, New Series!
How close is too close when it comes to staying friends with your ex? Flirting with your ex and referring to them as your “soulmate” might start the questioning of relationship boundaries, but manscaping your ex while living under the same roof is where most will draw the line. For five former couples, nothing seems to be too close for comfort. The series follows five partners who have an ex as their BFF. Viewers will see how these partners navigate having their significant other’s ex abnormally present in their life. Relationships, marriage and children are no longer one-size-fits-all, and the couples in this series redefine the norm and forge their own paths toward the lives and families they want.
Deep Water Salvage: “Terrorist Threat: Severe”
The Weather Channel, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Crews work around the clock to build the world’s largest underwater concrete bed to salvage the Costa Concordia; operating in secrecy, teams work under high security to repair one of the world’s most iconic cruise liners.
Rick and Morty
Adult Swim, 11pm EST, Season Premiere!
The award-winning half-hour animated comedy hit returns for Season 5 in a simultaneous worldwide premiere on what Adult Swim has dubbed “Rick and Morty Day.” The series follows sociopathic genius scientist Rick Sanchez (voice of Justin Roiland), who drags his inherently timid grandson Morty (Roiland) on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe.