TV Best Bets for June 20

Blackboard Jungle
TCM, 2pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This Oscar-nominated 1955 drama revolves around the plight of teachers in the urban school districts of America. The film portrays a war veteran, played by Glenn Ford, who becomes a teacher and is forced into the New York inner-city school system. Faced with real-world problems like delinquent students, stealing, vandalism, authority problems and rape, he is determined to get his class on the straight and narrow path. Utilizing a rock ’n’ roll soundtrack, Blackboard Junglebroke new ground for American pop culture. Anne Francis and Sidney Poitier, in a breakout role, also star.
Dad Food Weekend
Food Network, 8am EST
Prep for your Father’s Day feast. Today’s six-hour marathon includes new episodes of The Kitchen — chef Jeff Mauro cooks with his dad — and Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro. Sunday’s batch has a new patty-melts-and-disco-fries installment of Valerie’s Home Cooking.
Fathom
FXM, 11:20am EST
Raquel Welch plays the title role — Fathom Harvill, a skydiver turned secret agent — in this cult-classic 1967 British spy comedy that cashed in on a newly popular film genre ushered in by the James Bond movies of the era. Lorenzo Semple Jr., who wrote for the BatmanTV show in the ’60s, brings similar camp to these proceedings. The film looks gorgeous, colorfully shot by acclaimed cinematographer Douglas Slocombe, although, if we’re being fair, Welch would look fantastic even if she were shot by a high school AV student using an old Betamax camera.
Ford v Ferrari
HBO, 8pm EST
Based on a true story, this Best Picture nominee released last year stars Matt Damon as American racecar designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale as British driver Ken Miles. In the 1960s, Shelby is hired by the Ford Motor Company to design a car that will beat the indomitable Ferrari at the Le Mans race in France. Is Shelby’s GT40 up to the task? Can Shelby convince Ford that Miles is the right driver? And will this high-octane challenge change auto racing history? (Affirmative on that last one at least.)
Love Under the Olive Tree
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Nicole (Tori Anderson) has plans to expand her family’s Northern California olive oil business until childhood crush Jake Brandini (Benjamin Hollingsworth), heir apparent to the neighboring ranch and her biggest competitor, discovers the land Nicole wants to build on may belong to his family. When a local judge decides to resolve the dispute by awarding the land to the winner of the upcoming olive oil competition, the flames are further fanned, but Nicole and Jake begin to find common ground as the big competition looms.
