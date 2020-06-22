TV Best Bets for June 22

Schindler’s List
Starz, 10:10am EST, Catch a Classic!
Steven Spielberg finally, and deservedly, won his first Best Director Oscar for this powerful 1993 drama, filmed mostly in black and white and based on the true story chronicled in Thomas Keneally’s book Schindler’s Ark. Oscar nominee Liam Neeson portrays Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who becomes the unlikely savior of over a thousand Jews during the Holocaust. Ralph Fiennes costars in a chilling, Oscar-nominated performance as SS officer Amon Göth, with Ben Kingsley as Schindler’s Jewish accountant Itzhak Stern.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try to fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn & Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.
Camp Getaway: “We Came, We Camped, We Coordinated”
Bravo, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Summer is officially over at Camp Getaway. It’s Family and Friends weekend at camp, and most of the guests are returning visitors. Nile and Gavin go head-to-head in the Fall finale football game, while Claire and the staff turn camp into a Halloween horror show. Randall finally meets a special someone, and Adam and Sophia discuss the status of their relationship. Glen shares a special song he wrote for his new camp family.
Diesel Brothers
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The new season of the automotive reality series is filled with more mega builds, epic stunts and pranks than ever as Heavy D, Diesel Dave and the Muscle continue to blur the line between work and play. When Todd LeDuc challenges the Diesel Brothers to a desert race and picks Muscle to be on his team, Heavy D and Diesel Dave need to get their unfinished F100 in race-ready condition. Among the other action this season, Heavy D and Diesel Dave travel to Monster Jam in Florida to unveil Diesel Dave’s “Monster Truck Bro Camino.”
Independent Lens: “Pipe Dreams”
PBS, 10pm EST
Follow four ultra-talented young people from all over the world as they play to win the Canadian International Organ Competition, which is open to virtuosi under age 35. Who will master the “king of instruments” and come out victorious?
