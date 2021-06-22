TV Best Bets for June 22

David Makes Man
OWN, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 2 of the Peabody Award-winning series finds David (Kwame Patterson) as a rising businessman, now in his 30s, who is facing an opportunity that will change him and his community forever. The mounting pressures, however, are forcing David to choose between the instincts that helped him survive or finding a new way to truly live.
This Is Pop
Netflix, New Series!
Unfamiliar histories take center stage as hitmaking artists themselves — from ABBA to T-Pain — explore dimensions of pop music you never knew existed.
The Roaring Twenties
TCM, 8am EST, Catch a Classic!
James Cagney, legendary star of The Public Enemy and White Heat, headlines yet another film now considered a gangster classic in this 1939 crime thriller directed by Raoul Walsh. Humphrey Bogart costars (this was the third and final film Cagney and Bogie made together, following 1938’s Angels With Dirty Faces and 1939’s The Oklahoma Kid), along with Priscilla Lane and Gladys George. Considered an homage to the gangster movies of the early 1930s, which were still only in the relatively recent past at the point of this film’s production, the movie’s story is set during the Prohibition era between 1919 and 1933, and follows three World War I Army buddies who get mixed up with the bootlegging mobsters when they return home.
The Flash: “Rayo de Luz”
The CW, 8pm EST
When Ultraviolet (guest star Alexa Barajas) returns to Central City, Allegra (Kayla Compton) is determined to find her cousin and change her heart. Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) finds evidence that Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) may not be the good cop she appears to be.
LEGO Masters: “Hats Incredible!”
FOX, 8pm EST
Teams design and build wearable hats made entirely of LEGO bricks, then model them on the runway in the new episode “Hats Incredible!”
America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 4”
NBC, 8pm EST
The auditions for the latest season of the talent competition series continue.
NBA Playoffs: Western Conference Finals: Game 1
ESPN, 9pm Live EST
ESPN has exclusive coverage of the best-of-seven-game Western Conference Finals beginning with Game 1 tonight.
Mental Samurai
FOX, 9pm EST
Host Rob Lowe welcomes a surfer, a creative director, a self-proclaimed nerd and a dentist to take the Circle of Samurai challenge in tonight’s new episode.
Unsellable Houses: “Renewed Ocean Views”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis step in to help a client struggling to sell her mother’s underwhelming condo. The twins transform the outdated space by infusing a modern Mediterranean design that mirrors the unit’s stunning ocean view fit for a retiree’s dream property.
Mysteries of Mental Illness
PBS, 9pm EST, New Series!
Explore the evolution in understanding the difficult questions surrounding mental illness that people have grappled with throughout history, like what causes it, and how is it best treated? The four-hour series debuts two hourlong episodes tonight and concludes with two more tomorrow night. First, the episode “Evil or Illness?” examines ancient conceptions of mental illness and the establishment of psychiatry. Next, the episode “What’s Normal?” traces efforts to develop guidelines for diagnosing mental illness rooted in empirical science rather than dogma.
Motherland: Fort Salem: “Of the Blood”
Freeform, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Despite the threat of the Camarilla, the discovery of new witches gives Alder (Lyne Renée) hope. Tally (Jessica Sutton) struggles with her role as a Biddy, and Raelle (Taylor Hickson) and Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) return to Fort Salem with their mysterious new abilities.
Capital One College Bowl
NBC, 10pm EST, New Series!
Peyton Manning, with his brother Cooper Manning serving as sidekick, hosts this reboot of the classic quiz show that challenges college students out of the classroom and puts their knowledge to the test as they compete for academic scholarships. In each episode, teams of three representing some of the nation’s top schools will battle it out in a bracketed tournament over four rounds. Teams must work together to answer questions on a wide variety of subjects. The top two schools advance to the final to compete for a trophy and scholarship.