TV Best Bets for June 23

Good on Paper
Netflix, Original Film!
Based on a mostly true story, this comedy is written by and stars comedian Iliza Shlesinger.Andrea Singer (Shlesinger) always put her stand-up career first, and while dating came easy, love wasn’t a priority — that is, until she meets Dennis, a quirky nerd with disarming charm who coaxes her into letting her guard down. Her best friend Margot isn?t convinced he?s all he seems, and she urges Andrea to embark on a wild goose chase to uncover who Dennis really is. Ryan Hansen, Margaret Cho and Rebecca Rittenhouse also star.
The House of Flowers: The Movie
Netflix, Original Film!
In this movie based on the darkly comic Mexican series, the De La Mora siblings concoct a mischievous plan to break into their old family home and retrieve a hidden treasure of significant importance.
Too Hot to Handle
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The “no dating” dating show is back for Season 2 with 10 sexy new singles. Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting and no self-gratification of any kind will lose out on their chance for the $100,000 prize.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Old Dark House Mysteries
TCM, beginning at 7:45am EST, Catch a Classic!
If a mystery story set in a spooky old house with creaking doors and secret rooms has been a cliché for a long time, there’s a reason for that — those settings are quite effective at establishing an eerie mood, sometimes coupled with a desire to nervously laugh. That is certainly the case with the movies airing on Turner Classic Movies this morning and afternoon, all of which feature the trope of the Old Dark House. The day begins with one of the earliest spooky old house films — the 1925 silent horror comedy The Monster, starring Lon Chaney as a mad doctor who performs experiments on unwilling “volunteers” in an abandoned sanatorium. Next is Seven Keys to Baldpate (1929), the first sound film adaptation of Earl Derr Biggers’ 1913 novel, followed by another 1929 film, The Unholy Night, a murder mystery set at a vast estate and directed by Lionel Barrymore, with an uncredited appearance by Boris Karloff as a lawyer. The rest of the day’s creepy lineup includes: Before Dawn (1933); The Phantom of Crestwood (1932); Mystery House (1938); The Hidden Hand (1942); the 1947 adaptation of Seven Keys to Baldpate; and The Bat (1959), featuring a cast led by legendary horror actor Vincent Price. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Kids Say the Darndest Things
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
The comedy/variety show’s first season on CBS comes to an end as Tiffany Haddish hosts the finale episode “Hatchet Man/FBI Junior Agent.”
MasterChef: Legends: “Chef Morimoto — Monkfish Challenge”
FOX, 8pm EST
The 15 best home cooks in America begin the battle to become America’s next MasterChef. Legendary chef Morimoto sets the bar high as a guest judge in the new episode “Chef Morimoto — Monkfish Challenge.”
Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Beach Dream House”
HGTV, 8pm EST
A family purchased the L.A. beach house they’ve been dreaming of, but while the property is full of charm, it needs work to function as a forever home. Jonathan and Drew Scott give it a modern-boho refresh so this family can settle down by the beach for good.
Malawi Wildlife Rescue: “Catch Me If You Can”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Witness the center’s biggest monkey release of the year and Dr. Salb’s game of hide-and-seek with an injured hyena. See how the rescue team drives a lion away from a school and how they prepare to release 13 vervets back into the wild.
In the Dark: “Hanging by a Thread”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
With Nia (Nicki Micheaux) dead and Josh (Theodore Bhat) aware of their involvement in the biggest case of his career, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), Jess (Brooke Markham), Felix (Morgan Krantz) and Max (Casey Deidrick) are forced to make some life-changing decisions. Meanwhile, Officer Gene Clemens (Matt Murray) suspects something is awry within the department and forms an unlikely partnership with Josh.
Two Steps Home: “The More the Merrier”
HGTV, 9pm EST
While working with two new parents, Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin pulls out her design tricks to set their home apart from the competition. Then, it’s up to her husband Jon to find them a big house that can support two living spaces — one for the growing family and one for the grandparents!
Mysteries of Mental Illness
PBS, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
The series concludes with two hourlong episodes. In “The Rise and Fall of the Asylum,” follow the origin and downfall of mental asylums in the United States. Glimpse inside Cook County’s prison, the nation’s largest unintended mental health facility, and meet the detainees in their care. Finally, “The New Frontiers” explores today’s most cutting-edge treatments based on the latest understanding of mental illness, including deep-brain stimulation surgery, infusions of ketamine and modern electroconvulsive therapy.
The Blacklist: “Konets”
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 8 finale, Red (James Spader) makes a disturbing request to Liz (Megan Boone) in exchange for the truth about his identity. The series has been renewed for Season 9.