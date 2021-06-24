TV Best Bets for June 24

The Naked Director
Netflix, Season Premiere!
After climbing to the summit, the intense drama of adult video filmmaking master Muranishi (Takayuki Yamada) and his companions concludes in Season 2 of this Japanese series.
The Good Fight
Paramount+, Season Premiere!
The spinoff of The Good Wife returns for a 10-episode fifth season, in which Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (new series regular Mandy Patinkin), a regular guy who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop. New episodes are available Thursdays.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Paramount+, Season Premiere!
RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley return for a fierce sixth season of the competition series, premiering today with two episodes and with subsequent new installments available Thursdays. This season’s lineup of guest judges includes: Aisha Tyler, Big Freedia, Charli XCX, Emma Roberts, Jamal Sims, Justin Simien, Tia Mowry, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Zaldy, plus special appearances by Alec Mapa, Angela Bassett, Cheyenne Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Jermaine Fowler, Miss Piggy and Tanya Tucker. Also returning for a new season is the series’ aftershow, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked.
Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell
Peacock, New Series!
This investigative docuseries examines the powerful, connected and mysterious Ghislaine Maxwell, who was once the heiress to the Maxwell fortune but whose life took a sordid downturn when she met Jeffrey Epstein, the serial sex offender. The series features dozens of candid and powerful exclusive interviews, rare and previously unseen tapes of the Maxwell family and previously unpublished photos to help reveal a complicated story of power, sex and money that led to Maxwell’s arrest and upcoming trial this November.
An Unquiet Grave
Shudder, Original Film!
Shudder’s “Summer of Chills” continues with this creepy original movie. A year after losing his wife in a car crash, Jamie convinces her sister, Ava, to return with him to the site of the accident and help him perform a strange ritual. But as the night wears on, it becomes clear that he has darker intentions.
Innocent
Sundance Now, Season Premiere!
The dramatic anthology series returns for Season 2. The four-part season follows the story of Sally Wright (Katherine Kelly), a teacher who five years ago was convicted of murder, and although it was never proven, accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her 16-year-old students. Overnight her life imploded; she lost her freedom, her job as a teacher and her husband, Sam (Jamie Bamber), who filed for divorce and is now engaged to a new woman, Karen (Priyanga Burford). But now, Sally is finally free — her guilty verdict overturned in the face of incontrovertible evidence. She is determined to recover everything she lost, and prove, without a doubt, her innocence. New episodes are available Thursdays.
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren
ABC, 8pm EST, New Series!
Helen Mirren narrates this laugh-out-loud, one-hour comedy looking at the lighter side of the natural world. Based on the format of BBC’s Walk on the Wild Side, the family-friendly series takes fascinating footage from nature documentaries and adds hilarious voice-overs from comedians and actors.
Walker: “Four Stones in Hand”
The CW, 8pm EST
Micki’s (Lindsey Morgan) real mother, Mercedes (guest star Leticia Jimenez), tries to make amends with her daughter, but Micki doesn’t want anything to do with her. Walker (Jared Padalecki) steps in to help and lands in a heap of trouble. Meanwhile, August (Kale Culley) suffers from PTSD after what happened at the Ranch.
Beat Shazam: “Teachers Edition!”
FOX, 8pm EST
Host Jamie Foxx and series deejay Corinne Foxx are joined by three teams of educators competing in tonight’s new episode “Teachers Edition!”
Making It
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
This series from executive producers and hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman returns for a third season of celebrating the creativity and craftiness in all of us. This season’s eight episodes highlight how making things brings together communities, friends, neighbors and families, serving as a reminder of the importance of positivity and imagination. Eight of the most talented makers from across the country will take on a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman, trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson and creative visionary/author Simon Doonan as judges. Jimmy DiResta returns as the Wood Shop Master.
TCM Spotlight: Juvenile Delinquents: “Bad Boys”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do when they come for you? The bad boys featured in tonight’s TCM lineup of films about juvenile delinquents may not be thinking far enough ahead to consider that question, but they’re still entertaining to watch (and some aren’t even really all that “bad,” despite what they might want their hardened exteriors to convey). Tonight (and carrying over well into early tomorrow morning, because would you really expect a bad boy to be in his jammies and in bed by 9pm?), you’ll spend time with incorrigible characters Fargo (Michael Parks) in Wild Seed (1965); Jim (James Dean) in Rebel Without a Cause (1955); Craig (Paul Anka) in Look in Any Window (1961); Johnnie (David McCallum) in Violent Playground (1958); Hal (James MacArthur) in The Young Stranger (1957); Nick (John Derek) in Knock on Any Door (1949); John (John Ashley) in Hot Rod Gang (1958); and Mike (Tommy Cook) in Teen-Age Crime Wave (1955). — Jeff Pfeiffer
United States of Al
CBS, 8:30pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 1 finale “Help/Komak,” Al (Adhir Kalyan) and Vanessa (Kelli Goss) try to convince Riley (Parker Young) to accept the help and benefits he’s earned for his military service so he can be in good health and embrace the next chapter in his life with his family.
Holey Moley: “No Apparent Fear of Death”
ABC, 9pm EST
As pro golfers and the media continue to question Stephen Curry’s decision to take mini-golf pro, a new crop of players are ready to putt their hearts out. The passion is in the air as two players face off on Holey Matrimony, and a psychic goes up against a basketball mentor on the Agony of Defeat. From the ski slopes, we head to Turfing USA, and later, we’re back to the arctic, where the first contestant of the season survives the North Pole’s Ho Ho Hole. In the end, only one competitor will joust their way to victory on King Parthur’s Court, receive the iconic plaid jacket and golden putter, and return to the course in the season finale to compete for the $250,000 prize.
Legacies: “Fate’s a Bitch, Isn’t It?”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is forced to work with someone from her past. Kaleb (Chris Lee) and MG (Quincy Fouse) go on their first official superhero mission. Lizzie’s (Jenny Boyd) plan to find Hope a rebound relationship takes an unexpected turn.
Reunion Road Trip: “It’s A Different World”
E!, 9pm EST
For a very special college homecoming, A Different World alumni Sinbad and Kadeem Hardison invite Darryl M. Bell, Jasmine Guy, Dawnn Lewis and Cree Summer for an intimate, sit-down discussion to look back on the sitcom’s overall success and long-lasting cultural impact on generations by tackling a range of substantive issues and giving a voice to the Black community. They are joined by the show’s director and executive producer Debbie Allen and executive producer Susan Fales-Hill.
Christina on the Coast: “Boho Industrial Bathroom”
HGTV, 9pm EST
After a successful kitchen renovation, Christina Haack returns to design a couple’s upstairs bathroom. This time around, Christina’s task is to balance the couple’s differing styles while also planning her own daughter’s 10th birthday party.
Good Girls: “Strong Hearts Strong Sales”/“Put It All on Two”
NBC, 9pm EST, New Time Slot!
New Season 4 episodes of this crime comedy/drama series shift from Sundays into this new time slot beginning with two episodes tonight. In “Strong Hearts Strong Sales,” things become more complicated for the women under Rio’s (Manny Montana) thumb, Stan (Reno Wilson) offers the ladies an unconventional idea and Annie’s (Mae Whitman) new living arrangement causes more problems than anticipated. Then, in “Put It All on Two,” the trio must find a way to smuggle the fake cash, but things are further complicated when Stan gets involved. Meanwhile, Annie reluctantly agrees to go to dinner with Kevin (Shane Coffey), Ruby (Retta) discovers something horrifying, and Beth (Christina Hendricks) and Dean (Matthew Lillard) reach a breaking point.
Bringing Up Bates: “Due Dates & An Engagement Getaway!”
UPtv, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
As Season 10 of the reality favorite concludes, Whitney and Josie’s due dates are quickly approaching, and the expectant moms meet up to talk about motherhood and to work on a craft project for their nurseries.
Clarice
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) is imprisoned in an abandoned animal testing facility where she finds trafficked women being held captive in the Season 1 finale “Family Is Freedom.”
IMPACT With Gal Gadot
Nat Geo, 10pm EST
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is an executive producer of this documentary — a full-length collection of the six short-form episodes that aired on Nat Geo’s YouTube channel earlier this year — in which she introduces real-life people whom Gadot refers to as “my Women of Wonder” because of their inspiring work. Each woman featured is making an extraordinary impact on her community, and though they come from very different backgrounds — across Brazil, Puerto Rico, Michigan, California, Louisiana and Tennessee — they are all connected by their unwavering determination and commitment to improving the lives of the people around them.
Conan
TBS, 11pm EST, Series Finale!
Conan O’Brien’s long-running late-night show comes to an end tonight in this hourlong finale that looks back on the past 11 years of this iteration of his lengthy late-night career. O’Brien, the longest-serving current late-night talk show host in the U.S., began his late-night career in 1993 when NBC tapped him to take over as host of Late Night. His late-night career has since spanned three shows over 28 years. Next up, O’Brien will turn his focus to his deal with WarnerMedia and the development of his new show for HBO Max.