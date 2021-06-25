TV Best Bets for June 25

Bosch
Amazon Prime Video, Season Premiere!
The acclaimed crime drama — the longest-running Amazon original series — releases all eight episodes of its seventh and final season. Based on Bosch creator Michael Connelly’s bestselling 2014 novel The Burning Room and the real arson case that inspired it, Season 7 puts Detective Harry Bosch’s (Titus Welliver) famous motto center stage: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.” When a 10-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces. The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice.
Mythic Quest
Apple TV+, Season Finale!
The workplace comedy set at a video game company ends its second season. Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, F. Murray Abraham and Danny Pudi lead the ensemble.
Central Park
Apple TV+, Season Premiere!
In Season 2 of the animated musical comedy series, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park. Molly (voice of Kristen Bell) experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence; Cole (Tituss Burgess) is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school; Paige (Kathryn Hahn) continues to chase down the mayor’s corruption story; and Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) juggles managing the park, his staff and his family, all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy (Stanley Tucci) inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own, with Helen (Daveed Diggs) by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will. Every step of the way, viewers are guided along by friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator Birdie (Josh Gad). Ahead of Central Park’s Season 2 premiere, Apple TV+ renewed the show for a third season. The first three episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes will be available Fridays.
Fathom
Apple TV+
This documentary film follows Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet, two scientists focused on the study of humpback whale songs and social communication. As they embark on parallel research journeys on opposite sides of the world, they seek to better understand whale culture and communication. From hypothesis to groundbreaking experiences in the field, Fathom showcases the passion, curiosity, collaboration, perseverance and work it takes for leading scientists to make scientific discoveries.
Wolfgang
Disney+
Legendary chef Wolfgang Puck will lift the curtain for the first time and reveal his incredible and emotional true-life story in this documentary film. It chronicles the inspiring story of a man who survived a troubled childhood filled with a series of challenging obstacles and whose perseverance led him to become one of the most prolific chefs of our time and a household name. Puck changed the perception of what it means to be a chef, and along the way, invented a radically new American cuisine.
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Disney+, New Series!
Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart that Time magazine called “one of the best young adult books of all time,” this series stars Tony Hale as the titular Mr. Benedict and features a standout ensemble of young actors.
False Positive
Hulu, Original Film!
After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister in Dr. Hindle, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.”
The Ice Road
Netflix, Original Film!
After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a big-rig ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming. Laurence Fishburne also stars in this action/thriller from director Jonathan Hensleigh (Die Hard With a Vengeance).
Sex/Life
Netflix, New Series!
Sarah Shahi leads this provocative new look at female identity and desire that tells the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband and her past.
YouTube Pride 2021
YouTube, 3pm EST
This multihour, star-studded livestream event celebrates the LGBTQ+ community. The virtual celebration will feature celebrity emcees Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander with Mawaan Rizwan, Trixie Mattel and Daniel Howell each hosting their Pride party from their respective YouTube channels. The entertainers will each host an hourlong segment of YouTube Pride 2021, creating a seamless, back-to-back celebration for viewers looking to join Pride Month festivities from home. Special guest Tyler Oakley will also join the list of previously announced talent including Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Peppermint and Denali Foxx, who will join the hosts throughout the live-streamed event.
The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
CBS, 8pm Live EST
The best in daytime television — including game shows, lifestyle series, talk shows, courtroom shows, morning shows, soap operas and children’s programs — from 2020 is honored at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on CBS.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Women’s Gymnastics
NBC, 8pm Live EST
NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics begins with Day 1 of the women’s competition, featuring notable names like Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak, Jade Carey and Suni Lee.
Starring Jane Russell
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
It may be a few days past what would have been beloved actress Jane Russell’s 100th birthday (the late star was born Ernestine Jane Geraldine Russell on June 21, 1921), but it’s never too late to enjoy her work. You can do so this evening when Turner Classic Movies airs a triple feature of Jane Russell films. The evening appropriately begins with Russell’s first film appearance, as Rio McDonald in Howard Hughes’ 1943 Western The Outlaw. Russell immediately found breakthrough success as a famous Hollywood face and as a sex symbol/“pinup girl” with this first movie, thanks in no small part to the fact that Hughes went to great lengths to showcase the actress’ famously voluptuous figure. She did not make another film for a few years, but was able to reignite her popularity in 1948 with tonight’s next film — The Paleface, another Western, but one with a comedic bent led by Russell’s costar Bob Hope. Russell again went a few years before making another film, her fourth and tonight’s final feature — His Kind of Woman, a 1951 film noir in which she starred alongside Robert Mitchum and Vincent Price. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Dynasty: “Your Sick and Self-Serving Vendetta”
The CW, 9pm EST
As Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) continues to work on expanding Fallon Unlimited, she crosses paths with an old college friend who is more than what he seems. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) throws himself into his work to occupy his time. Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) support each other until they realize they both want the same thing. Dominique (Michael Michele) and Blake (Grant Show) secretly scheme together.
Great Performances: “Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2020”
PBS, 9pm EST
Enjoy the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s performance of selections by Strauss, Wagner, Offenbach, Puccini and more from the Schönbrunn Palace Gardens under the baton of conductor Valery Gergiev, and featuring Metropolitan Opera tenor Jonas Kaufmann.
The Choe Show
FX, 10pm EST, New Series!
Renowned artist David Choe hosts this innovative interview show in which Choe paints a portrait — literally and figuratively — of his guests. FX airs all four episodes of the series tonight.