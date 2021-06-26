TV Best Bets for June 26

Sand Dollar Cove
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Real estate development project manager Elli (Aly Michalka) is sent by her company to the quaint, seaside Connecticut town of Sand Dollar Cove to acquire the beachfront property they’ve chosen as the site of their new resort. Brody (Chad Michael Murray), the charming local who holds the deed, wants to make sure the town’s beloved pier — where many memories have been made over the years — remains intact. Elli and Brody spend time together while she tries to figure out a way to make the deal work, and the undeniable connection between them grows. Based on the book by Nancy Naigle.
Hitchcock Binge-Watch Weekend
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
All day today and tomorrow (and into the early morning of Monday, June 28) on Turner Classic Movies, enjoy a nonstop binge of classic thrillers from Master of Suspense Alfred Hitchcock, with titles ranging from some of the early movies he made in England (including one of his silent films), to his Hollywood masterpieces and his final film. Today’s lineup (running into early tomorrow morning) features, in order: Sabotage (1936), The 39 Steps (1935), The Wrong Man (1956), Saboteur (1942), Torn Curtain (1966), North by Northwest (1959), Vertigo (1958), The Birds (1963), Rear Window (1954), Shadow of a Doubt (1943), Strangers on a Train (1951) and Family Plot (1976, Hitch’s last movie). — Jeff Pfeiffer
NASCAR Cup Series: Pocono 325
NBCSN, 3pm Live EST
The NASCAR Cup Series is in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for two races this weekend beginning with Saturday’s 325-mile race on Pocono Raceway’s 2.5-mile “Tricky Triangle.” The second race is Sunday on NBCSN.
Major League Baseball
FOX & FS1, beginning at 4pm Live EST
Saturday MLB action on FOX Sports starts with the Kansas City Royals at the Texas Rangers on FS1. Then in FOX’s primetime regional broadcast window, viewers will see either the Chicago Cubs at the Los Angeles Dodgers or the New York Yankees at the Boston Red Sox.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s Gymnastics
NBC, 4pm Live EST
NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics begins with Day 2 of the men’s competition.
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty: “Winter of Discontent”
BBC America, 8pm EST
All three families of the dynasty are suffering a hard winter. Swift’s life is threatened once again, only this time the enemy is within. Flint is forced to take risks to feed her family, and Daisy takes on the Zulus to win the Ubuntu gang a prized corner of the manor.
Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
This is based on the true story of Lori Vallow (Lauren Lee Smith), who gained national attention when her children, J.J. and Tylee, were reported missing from their Idaho home in the fall of 2019. As investigators learned of Lori and her husband Chad Daybell’s (Marc Blucas) involvement in a doomsday-prepper group, a trail of mystery was revealed, spanning five states and numerous questionable deaths. The film also stars Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Track & Field
NBC, 9pm Live EST
NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track & field events continues tonight with the finals of the women’s javelin throw, men’s 400-meter hurdles, women’s 10,000-meter race, women’s 200-meter race, men’s 110-meter hurdles, women’s pole vault and women’s long jump.