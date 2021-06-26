 Skip to main content
TV Best Bets for June 26

Real estate development project manager Elli is sent by her company to the Connecticut town of Sand Dollar Cove to acquire beachfront property they chose for their new resort. Brody, the charming local who holds the deed, wants the town's beloved pier to remain intact.An undeniable connection between Elli and Brody grows as they spend time together while Elli tries to find a way to make the deal work.Based on the book by Nancy Naigle.

 Robert Clark
Sand Dollar Cove

Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!

Real estate development project manager Elli (Aly Michalka) is sent by her company to the quaint, seaside Connecticut town of Sand Dollar Cove to acquire the beachfront property they’ve chosen as the site of their new resort. Brody (Chad Michael Murray), the charming local who holds the deed, wants to make sure the town’s beloved pier — where many memories have been made over the years — remains intact. Elli and Brody spend time together while she tries to figure out a way to make the deal work, and the undeniable connection between them grows. Based on the book by Nancy Naigle.

Hitchcock Binge-Watch Weekend

TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!

All day today and tomorrow (and into the early morning of Monday, June 28) on Turner Classic Movies, enjoy a nonstop binge of classic thrillers from Master of Suspense Alfred Hitchcock, with titles ranging from some of the early movies he made in England (including one of his silent films), to his Hollywood masterpieces and his final film. Today’s lineup (running into early tomorrow morning) features, in order: Sabotage (1936), The 39 Steps (1935), The Wrong Man (1956), Saboteur (1942), Torn Curtain (1966), North by Northwest (1959), Vertigo (1958), The Birds (1963), Rear Window (1954), Shadow of a Doubt (1943), Strangers on a Train (1951) and Family Plot (1976, Hitch’s last movie). — Jeff Pfeiffer

NASCAR Cup Series: Pocono 325

NBCSN, 3pm Live EST

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for two races this weekend beginning with Saturday’s 325-mile race on Pocono Raceway’s 2.5-mile “Tricky Triangle.” The second race is Sunday on NBCSN.

Major League Baseball

FOX & FS1, beginning at 4pm Live EST

Saturday MLB action on FOX Sports starts with the Kansas City Royals at the Texas Rangers on FS1. Then in FOX’s primetime regional broadcast window, viewers will see either the Chicago Cubs at the Los Angeles Dodgers or the New York Yankees at the Boston Red Sox.

U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s Gymnastics

NBC, 4pm Live EST

NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics begins with Day 2 of the men’s competition.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty: “Winter of Discontent”

BBC America, 8pm EST

All three families of the dynasty are suffering a hard winter. Swift’s life is threatened once again, only this time the enemy is within. Flint is forced to take risks to feed her family, and Daisy takes on the Zulus to win the Ubuntu gang a prized corner of the manor.

Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story

Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!

This is based on the true story of Lori Vallow (Lauren Lee Smith), who gained national attention when her children, J.J. and Tylee, were reported missing from their Idaho home in the fall of 2019. As investigators learned of Lori and her husband Chad Daybell’s (Marc Blucas) involvement in a doomsday-prepper group, a trail of mystery was revealed, spanning five states and numerous questionable deaths. The film also stars Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy.

U.S. Olympic Trials: Track & Field

NBC, 9pm Live EST

NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track & field events continues tonight with the finals of the women’s javelin throw, men’s 400-meter hurdles, women’s 10,000-meter race, women’s 200-meter race, men’s 110-meter hurdles, women’s pole vault and women’s long jump.

