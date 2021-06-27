TV Best Bets for June 27

Biography: KISStory
A&E, 9pm EST
This four-hour, two-night event chronicles the band’s five decades in the business as founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, as well as guests Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), manager Doc McGhee (Mötley Crüe, Bon Jovi), music producer Bob Ezrin (Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd) and more tell the wild story of the most successful and influential band in the world.
Hitchcock Binge-Watch Weekend Continues
TCM, beginning at 6:30am EST, Catch a Classic!
There are plenty more thrillers from Master of Suspense Alfred Hitchcock to enjoy during today’s (and running into early tomorrow) movie marathon on Turner Classic Movies. The lineup, in order, features: The Lady Vanishes (1938), Suspicion (1941), Shadow of a Doubt (1943), Rope (1948), The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956), Dial M for Murder (1954), The Trouble With Harry (1955), Psycho (1960), Marnie (1964), The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog (1927), The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934) and Frenzy (1972). — Jeff Pfeiffer
NASCAR Cup Series: Explore the Pocono Mountains 350
NBCSN, 3:30pm Live EST
NASCAR Cup Series drivers wrap up a doubleheader weekend of racing at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 on NBCSN.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Track & Field
NBC, 7pm Live EST
NBC Sports’ live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track & field events concludes tonight with the finals of the men’s high jump, women’s 400-meter hurdles, men’s 5,000-meter race, women’s 800-meter race, men’s 1,500-meter race, men’s 200-meter race, heptathlon and men’s long jump.
2021 BET Awards
BET, 8pm Live EST
Taraji P. Henson hosts this year’s installment of the annual ceremony celebrating Black excellence across music, television, film and sports, which returns as a live event following last year’s virtual awards show. Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead the nominees with seven nominations each, followed by Cardi B and Drake with five nods apiece. Queen Latifah will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. The ceremony is preceded an hour earlier by a live countdown special, and is followed by DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular
Disney+ YouTube & Facebook accounts, 8pm EST
The Disney+ YouTube (youtube.com/disneyplus) and Facebook (facebook.com/disneyplus) accounts will stream the service’s first ever variety show, which celebrates its community of LGBTQ+ creators, employees and fans. Hosted by Nina West (RuPaul’s Drag Race), the special will feature one-of-a-kind musical performances from iconic movies and series available to stream on Disney+, reinterpreted through an LGBTQ+ lens.
Picture Perfect Lies
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Rachel Collins (Megan Elizabeth Barker) is thriving and about to celebrate her sweet 16th birthday. But when a shocking murder at her party unravels a dark web of lies in her family, Rachel questions everything she’s ever known. She’s determined to find out the truth, even if the answers could be deadly. Also stars Laurie Fortier and Matthew Pohlkamp.
The Kings
Showtime, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
The documentary series chronicling 1980s boxing greats Roberto Durán, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard concludes.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Gymnastics
NBC, 8:30pm Live EST
NBC Sports’ live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics concludes with Night 2 of the women’s competition.
Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story
CNN, 9pm EST
This immersive documentary film is a definitive, cinematic portrait of trailblazing author, mother, rebel and icon Jackie Collins, one of the world’s most successful and celebrated writers, whose “girls can do anything” motto was aspirational for both fans and the author alike. Spanning Collins’ life, the film’s intimate narrative is enhanced with family photographs, home movie footage, audio recordings of Collins’ novels and even excerpts from her personal diaries.
Batwoman: “Power”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) questions her place as the city’s hero as she, Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) must join forces when Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge) instigates chaos in the Gotham streets. Meanwhile, Alice’s attempt to rescue her sister means another encounter with Circe (guest star Wallis Day). In an epic standoff, unexpected alliances and transformations will upend Gotham as we know it.
The Food That Built America: “Breakfast Barons”
History, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Dr. John Kellogg and his brother start a revolution in breakfast, while rival C.W. Post takes direct aim at an empire of his own. But the creation of an iconic food comes at a cost, as the Kellogg brothers’ relationship reaches a boiling point under the weight of their success.
The Beatrice Six: Keith Morrison Investigates
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison looks at how the 1985 murder of Helen Wilson rocked the small town of Beatrice, Nebraska. Four years after the murder, six people were convicted of the crime, but one of the six, Joseph White, fought for two decades to overturn his conviction and prove his innocence. When DNA evidence from the crime scene was finally tested, and a new investigation into the murder was opened, the results turned the case — and the town — upside down.
Us: “Episode 2”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST, Miniseries Finale!
Searching for Albie (Tom Taylor) in Venice, Douglas (Tom Hollander) makes a new friend, Freja (Sofia Gråbøl). Later, he lands in jail. Meanwhile, back in England, Connie (Saskia Reeves) wonders what’s going on.