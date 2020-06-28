TV Best Bets for June 28

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark
HBO, 10pm EST, New Series!
This six-part documentary series is based on Michelle McNamara’s 2018 bestselling book in which she investigates the violent predator who became known as the Golden State Killer.
The Brady Bunch
MeTV, 12pm EST
A trilogy of tiki! America’s favorite blended family goes on vacation to Hawaii in this trio of 1972 classics. The aloha wears off fast after youngest son Bobby (Mike Lookinland) finds an idol that seems to bring bad luck. Hula lessons and surfing go wrong. Then there’s the little matter of a tarantula. Don Ho and Vincent Price guest-star.
Giada at Home 2.0
Food Network, 12:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Like any good chef, Giada De Laurentiis knows how to make do with what’s on hand, even during quarantine. So this new batch of six episodes is self-shot but still loaded with tips for amateur foodies, like how-tos for a from-scratch pizza party with daughter Jade.
NASCAR Racing at Pocono Raceway
FS1, beginning at 12:30pm Live EST
NASCAR runs two events at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. First up, Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Harrison Burton, Justin Allgaier and other emerging stars of the Xfinity Series compete in the Pocono Green 225. Then Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and more top contenders from the NASCAR Cup Series put the pedal to the metal at the Pocono 350.
Golf: PGA Tour Travelers Championship: Final Round
Golf Channel & CBS, beginning at 1pm Live EST
The Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., concludes with the final round today. Coverage begins on Golf Channel and then continues on CBS.
Hollywood Game Night: “Chrisley’s Believe It or Not”
NBC, 7pm EST
Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley challenge Kal Penn, Yvette Nicole Brown and Nikki Glaser in new outdoor games What’s the Scoop? and It’s a Toss Up. Jane Lynch hosts as two teams compete for a $25,000 grand prize.
Shirley You Can’t Be Serious Sunday
SundanceTV, beginning at 7pm EST, Catch a Classic!
“Surely you can’t be serious.” “I am serious. And don’t call me Shirley.” This is one of many memorable lines of the classic comedy Airplane!(1980), a hilarious skewering of disaster movies and other film genres that took a largely successful “anything goes” approach to its humor. That film, and its less successful but still fun follow-up, 1982’s Airplane II: The Sequel, will air in two back-to-back showings tonight.
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks
National Geographic, 7:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Off the North Carolina coast, fishermen vie to catch the most Atlantic bluefin tuna — and on opening day, four-time champ Greg Mayer of the Fishin’ Frenzyis the one to watch.
The Top Ten Revealed: “’70s Folk Songs”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and more legendary artists are featured in this countdown of the best folk songs from the 1970s.
The BET Awards 2020
BET & CBS, 8pm Live EST
Comedian and actress Amanda Seales hosts the BET Awards telecast airing on both BET and CBS. Drake leads all nominees with six nods. Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch follow with five nominations each, and Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby each have four nominations. Performers include Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Lil Wayne, Usher and others.
The Warrant
INSP, 8pm EST
Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough and Steven R. McQueen (Chicago Fire) play father-son lawmen pursuing a vigilante (Casper Van Dien) in this original post-Civil War Western.
Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets
PBS, 8pm EST
History by and large ignores Queen Anne, portraying her as an overweight, sickly monarch manipulated by her ladies-in-waiting and their powerful husbands, but the truth may be more nuanced than that. Lucy Worsley shares the inside story of the salacious gossip about Anne’s love life that helped destroy her image and legacy.
Lost Pyramids of the Aztecs
Science Channel, 8pm EST
This two-hour special features unprecedented access to archaeologists at work on rarely seen ancient Aztec sites in Mexico and follows an extraordinary experiment to build a replica Aztec pyramid as investigators seek to solve the mystery of who this culture was and how they built their remarkable empire.
Black Monday
Showtime, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
The final four episodes of Season 2 of the comedy starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall kick off with “Who Are You Supposed to Be?”
Live From Daryl’s House: “Gavin DeGraw”
AXS TV, 9pm EST
Singer/songwriter Gavin DeGraw drops by to chat and jam with host Daryl Hall.
Married to Medicine Los Angeles: “Sis-Cation”
Bravo, 9pm EST
After Imani’s shocking divorce reveal, the ladies rally around her and head to Palm Springs for a “Sis-cation.” While Kendra is nervous for her first trip without her baby, Jazmin and Lia are ready to turn it up, causing things to get wild on the bus ride. During a naughty gift exchange, Shanique surprises Imani with a special package. Britten opens up about her own marital struggles.
World War II: Race to Victory: “D-Day and Beyond”
History, 9pm EST, Miniseries Finale!
June 6, 1944. After years of pressure from Stalin, Churchill has finally agreed to open a second front in Europe and send Allied troops to liberate occupied France. From there, they will fight their way across to Germany and — with the Red Army advancing from the East — finally bring down Hitler’s empire. By February 1945, the Allies can almost taste victory. The Big Three agree to meet to decide what the future will look like after the war finally comes to an end, and they come face-to-face for the second, and final, time in the seaside town of Yalta.
Grantchester
PBS, 9pm EST
A date at the cinema turns sour for Will when the projectionist is murdered during a screening, while a shadowy figure from Jack Chapman’s past comes back to haunt him and Mrs. C.
Snowpiercer: “The Universe Is Indifferent”
TNT, 9pm EST
On a divided Snowpiercer, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) intensifies her search for Layton (Daveed Diggs). Meanwhile, Layton is weaponizing her secret, and Third Class faces a reckoning when he presents them with a choice.
Collector’s Call: “Meet Jeff Bauspies — Board Games”
MeTV, 9:30pm EST
With over 1,700 board games in his collection, Jeff Bauspies is the Guinness World Record holder for the largest collection of its kind. His custom-built basement is packed floor to ceiling with games arranged in alphabetical order, some of which are quite rare — including a 1941 edition of Monopoly, and nearly every game in the 3M Bookshelf series.
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: “Sumatra’s Stunning Highlands”
Nat Geo, 10pm EST
Chef Gordon Ramsay’s quest to master the world’s most fascinating cuisines lands him on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, where he risks his safety and his pride to acquire the ingredients he needs. Whether working as a deckhand in the open ocean, exploring a daunting cave system, milking buffalo or being dragged behind them, Ramsay’s commitment to world-class cooking is put to the test, with Indonesia’s own top chef, William Wongso, looking over his shoulder.
Beecham House
PBS, 10pm EST
A murder throws John’s plans of staying in Delhi into jeopardy. A person within the household reveals his true colors with dangerous consequences. Margaret proves she is trustworthy when she takes a risk to help John, demonstrating her love for him.
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Showtime, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The Penny Dreadfulspinoff set in 1938 Los Angeles and starring Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) and Nathan Lane (The Birdcage) brings its 10-episode first season to a close.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!