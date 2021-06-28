TV Best Bets for June 28

Suddenly, Last Summer
TCM, 6pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Gore Vidal adapted Tennessee Williams’ one-act play of the same name (Williams was also credited on the screenplay but denied having any part in writing it) into this compelling and disturbing 1959 Gothic mystery film starring Katharine Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor, both of whom received Best Actress Oscar nominations. Hepburn portrays wealthy dowager Violet Venable, who attempts to bribe Dr. John Cukrowicz (Montgomery Clift), a young psycho-surgeon from a New Orleans mental hospital that is desperately in need of funds, into lobotomizing her niece, Catherine Holly (Taylor). Violet wants the operation performed in order to prevent Catherine from defiling the memory of her son, the poet Sebastian (Julián Ugarte). Catherine has been babbling obscenely about Sebastian’s mysterious death that she witnessed while on vacation with him in Spain the previous summer. The event has clearly traumatized Catherine emotionally but has not made her as insane as her aunt desperately would like her to be, since Violet herself proves thoroughly unable to process the awful truth of what really happened to Sebastian once Cukrowicz is finally able to get Catherine to fully remember it.
Relentless
discovery+, New Series!
When 21-year-old Christina Whittaker disappeared in the small town of Hannibal, Missouri, leaving behind her 6-month-old daughter, a frantic search ensued. Eight months later, filmmaker Christina Fontana met Whittaker’s mother, Cindy, when filming a documentary about the families of missing persons. Fontana was deeply moved by Cindy’s steely determination to find her daughter and turned her camera on Whittaker’s family. Little did she know, this case would lead her down a path of conspiracies, betrayal, suicide and murder as she herself became entangled in the story. In this six-part true-crime series, follow Fontana’s uncompromising and urgent search for the truth.
Tennis: Wimbledon: First Round
ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 6am Live EST
Wimbledon was canceled outright in 2020, but the prestigious tournament is back this year at the All England Club. In 2019, Novak Djokovic successfully defended his title in an epic final match against Roger Federer. On the ladies’ side, Romania’s Simona Halep needed less than an hour to defeat Serena Williams in the final. ESPN and ESPN2 air this year’s tournament June 28-July 11.
The Parker Andersons
BYUtv, 7pm EST, Season Finale!
This series and Amelia Parker (immediately following) end their first seasons tonight. They are two interwoven scripted series highlighting events in the life of a blended multicultural, interracial family from two different perspectives. The Parker Andersons follows Tony Parker, a British widower and father of two (Nathan and Amelia), who moves to the United States, where he marries Cleo Anderson, a mother of two (Victoria and Charlie). All together, they quickly discover that sometimes being “blended” feels a lot like being in a blender.
Amelia Parker
BYUtv, 7:30pm EST, Season Finale!
This series that centers around Amelia, the quietest member of the Parker Anderson family (the family featured in The Parker Andersons, a stand-alone series that is also interwoven with this one, and which airs just before it), ends its first season.
All American: “No Opp Left Behind”
The CW, 8pm EST
As Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) high school football career is coming to an end, he starts to imagine what his future might look like. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) grows concerned about his football future and Asher (Cody Christian) gets upset when he discovers that Montes (guest star Alexandra Barreto) has been keeping something from him. Meanwhile, the group holds a Friendsgiving at Layla’s (Greta Onieogou), but not everyone seems to receive a friendly welcome.
Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns: “Stirring the Pot”
FOX, 8pm EST
After a big shakeup during the last elimination, both teams must work together to decipher recipes written in emoji in the new episode “Stirring the Pot.”
American Ninja Warrior: “Qualifiers 4”
NBC, 8pm EST
The qualifying rounds for the latest season of the athletic competition series continue.
HouseBroken: “Who’s Afraid of Boomsday?”
FOX, 9pm EST
Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) spends free time with a new friend and Chief (voice of Nat Faxon) goes missing on the Fourth of July. Anna Faris provides a guest voice in the new episode “Who’s Afraid of Boomsday?”
Duncanville: “That Jing You Do”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “That Jing You Do,” Jing and Jack (voices of Joy Osmanski and Ty Burrell) start a kids birthday band together, and Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) takes on managing them.
The Celebrity Dating Game
ABC, 10pm EST
In this new episode, Taye Diggs challenges contestants to describe the word “love” without using the word “love” while Michael Bolton sings a clever rendition of “You Are so Beautiful.” Meanwhile, Bachelor in Paradise television personality Demi Burnett is looking for a loving companion no matter their gender. Demi tries to get to know the contestants by asking them what the sentence at the top of their dating profile would be. Michael Bolton sings “I’ll Stand by You” to help the contestants predict Demi’s identity.
Independent Lens: “The People vs. Agent Orange”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
Follow Vietnamese activist Tran To Nga, who, in a French court, is suing the American chemical industry for poisoning her and her family in Vietnam. Meanwhile, in Oregon, Carol Van Strum battles to stop the ongoing spraying of toxins by the timber industry.