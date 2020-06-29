TV Best Bets for June 29

Duff Takes the Cake: “Soccer, Scotsmen and Cake, Oh My!”
Food Network, 10pm EST
Specifically, Duff Goldman takes a tasty large soccer ball to kids at the LA Galaxy’s home stadium and a 5-foot-long replica of the Queen Mary to a Scots Festival. What could go wrong?
Ray Harryhausen 100th Birthday Tribute
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
On the 100th anniversary of Ray Harryhausen’s birth, Turner Classic Movies celebrates his groundbreaking and still-amazing stop-motion animation visual effects work with a lineup of films featuring some of his influential creations that continue to entertain and inspire. The schedule includes The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958), Earth vs. the Flying Saucers (1956), Mysterious Island (1961), Mighty Joe Young (1949) and the original Clash of the Titans (1981), the final film for which Harryhausen created the visual effects before retiring.
Below Deck Mediterranean
Bravo, 9pm EST
This week on the Mallorca, Spain, luxury yacht, deckhand/ex-model Rob and stewardess/former Hooters girl Jessica get closer, and a mammoth thunderstorm threatens guests’ very expensive good time.
POV: “And She Could Be Next”
PBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Follow the story of a defiant movement of women of color, transforming politics from the ground up by fighting for a truly reflective democracy. Part 2 airs tomorrow night.
Buried Worlds With Don Wildman: “The Nazis’ Supernatural Weapons”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
The brave host explores another underground location with links to the paranormal: a crypt where Nazis held occult rituals. He joins a witches’ ceremony to see how Adolf Hitler tried to use sorcery to conquer the world.
Cannonball
NBC, 10pm EST, Special Preview!
Ahead of its formal series premiere July 9 on USA Network, NBC is airing a special telecast of its new competition series that features contestants facing off in a variety of water obstacles. WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz host.
