TV Best Bets for June 29

Cleopatra
Befitting the legendary Egyptian queen of the title, portrayed by Elizabeth Taylor in one of her most famous roles, everything about this 1963 Best Picture Oscar-nominated historical epic is on a grand scale — from its scope to its sets to its runtime (a little over four hours) to the number of costume changes Taylor made (a then-record 65). The design for those costumes was awarded with one of the nine Oscars for which Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s film was nominated. It also won for its cinematography, art direction-set decoration and special effects. Rex Harrison received a Best Actor Oscar nomination as Julius Caesar, but the more famous male star in the film is Richard Burton, who plays Mark Antony. Taylor and Burton created scandal when they began an extramarital affair during production; they would marry a year after the film’s release.
The Flash: “Enemy at the Gates”
When an army of Godspeeds attack Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) must put their family plans on hold and focus on the latest threat to their home. Meanwhile, Chillblaine (guest star John Cor) is released from prison and claims to be reformed, but Frost (Danielle Panabaker) has her doubts.
Mental Samurai
In two back-to-back new episodes tonight, host Rob Lowe welcomes a professional stilt walker, a poker player, an aspiring astronaut, a jewelry designer, a restaurateur, a librarian, a new father, an engineer and a mammal trainer to attempt to defeat the Circle of Samurai and win over $100,000.
America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 5”
The auditions for the latest season of the talent competition series continue.
Good Bones
In the premiere episode, Mina and Karen will take an old, insect-infested house and attempt to transform it into a chic oasis for a new family. They will save as much of the home’s charming original Victorian details as possible, as well as showcase a sentimental connection with the home’s past owner during the renovation. As the season continues, Mina and Karen will rescue more centuries-old homes in the Old Southside neighborhood, many of which seem impossible to salvage; venture into the Near Eastside community to overhaul a cottage-style home with a choppy floor plan; and take on one of their biggest renovations yet for a five-bedroom property in Fountain Square.
$50K Three Ways: “
From a batting cage basement to a main bedroom suite stuck in the ’80s, this family’s home has problems on literally every level. Tiffany Brooks is ready to get this house in line, but a slew of unforeseen hiccups immediately starts to eat away at their budget.
Capital One College Bowl: “Qualifiers 2”
The qualifying rounds continue with Mississippi challenging Tennessee, and Morehouse College taking on Columbia University. NFL legend Peyton Manning, with his brother Cooper as his sidekick, hosts this revival of the classic game show.
Frontline: “Germany’s Neo-Nazis & the Far Right”
Germany is witnessing a major resurgence of far-right political violence and activity. In this new film, award-winning producer Evan Williams investigates a string of recent antisemitic and anti-immigrant attacks and explores how far-right ideology is infiltrating political parties and government security agencies. Additionally, the film looks at international links between far-right groups in Germany and others across the world, talks to those involved in fighting back and examines the efforts of the German government to tackle the growing problem.