TV Best Bets for June 3

Yellowstone: Super Volcanoes
discovery+
Yellowstone, one of America’s most famous national parks, has long been a source of wonder and mystery. Epic both in scale and natural wonder, the park is perhaps best known for its hyperactive geological makeup. Hidden deep beneath the park is an unseen terror — a fiery time bomb slowly building up to its next eruption with the potential to become a modern Pompeii and the biggest natural disaster to ever hit the modern world. This super volcano is a mysterious danger that has left experts and scientists on edge … and it’s not the only one of its kind. With access to world experts, this documentary explores the global phenomenon of super volcanoes and the threats they pose to the rest of the world.
Dancing Queens
Netflix, Original Film!
This Swedish comedy centers around Dylan Pettersson (Molly Nutley), a 23-year-old woman from a small island in the Bohuslän archipelago with big dancing aspirations. When she is talked into cleaning at the struggling drag club Queens, the club?s star dancer and choreographer (Fredrik Quiñones) accidentally discovers Dylan’s talent. She desperately wants to be a part of the show, but she’s a woman — and it’s a drag show. However, where there’s a will, there?s a way.
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie
Netflix, Original Film!
This film featuring the latest adventures of the popular anime characters is set as Tokyo celebrates the largest total solar eclipse of the century. As the new moon obscures the sun and gradually dims its light, a mysterious troupe called the Dead Moon Circus appears with a plan to scatter the nightmare incarnations known as Lemures, seize the Legendary Silver Crystal, rule over the moon and the Earth, and eventually dominate the entire universe. To battle this dark power, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world.
Why Women Kill
Paramount+, Season Premiere!
Creator Marc Cherry’s (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids) anthology series returns for Season 2. The dark comedy’s 10-episode arc features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and, finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong. Season 2 stars Allison Tolman, Lana Parrilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón and Nick Frost. New episodes are available Thursdays.
Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, <em>Star Trek</em> and the Remaking of NASA
Paramount+
This feature-length documentary details the remarkable and inspiring true story of how renowned Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols pioneered the NASA recruiting program to hire people of color and the first female astronauts for the space agency in the late 1970s and 1980s. The film chronicles how Nichols transformed her sci-fi television stardom into a real-life science career when, in 1977, she embarked on a campaign to bring diversity to NASA. Nichols formed the company Women in Motion, Inc., and recruited more than 8,000 African American, Asian and Latino women and men for the agency.
We Are Lady Parts
Peacock, New Series!
This six-episode series (all episodes are available today) is an anarchic, joyful and irreverent music comedy following a Muslim female punk band called Lady Parts who are on a mission to find a lead guitarist and maybe, just maybe, get a proper gig. The series is written, created and directed by Nida Manzoor, who has drawn on her own experiences and taken inspiration from the rich and diverse cultural collectives and artists in London. The series is packed with original punk songs and surprising cover tracks, written and adapted by Nida and her siblings Shez Manzoor, who also scored the show, Sanya Manzoor and Benni Fregin.
Caveat
Shudder, Original Film!
Throughout June, July and August, Shudder — the streaming service for all things horror, thriller and supernatural — will debut 12 original and exclusive films in a programming event it is calling Summer of Chills. The Summer of Chills begins with the original title Caveat. In the film, lone drifter Isaac accepts a job to look after his landlord’s niece, Olga, for a few days in an isolated house on a remote island. It seems like easy money, but there’s a catch: He must wear a leather harness and chain that restricts his movements to certain rooms. Soon, a game of cat and mouse ensues between the trapped Isaac and the increasingly erratic Olga.
Station 19
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
In “Forever and Ever, Amen,” Maya addresses some unresolved family issues, and the crew takes matters into their own hands when faced with a life-or-death moment. Meanwhile, Andy and Sullivan’s marriage is put to the test.
Mountain Men
History, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 10 of the reality series digs deeper into the unique abilities it takes to create and sustain a livelihood in some of the most remote — and dangerous — corners of the United States. In the season premiere episode, “Hunt to Survive,” Tom and Nancy face the challenges of isolation at the onset of winter; Jake hunts pronghorn antelope and faces down a deadly rattlesnake; Eustace has new neighbors and begins teaching them his mountain man ways; Mike takes a perilous sea journey in search of better hunting grounds; and Martha puts her off-road capability to the test while traversing Alaska’s toughest terrain.
The Perfect Wedding
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Lindsay is about to marry the man of her dreams … until the bachelorette party, where everything spirals out of control. Now the wedding is off! Little does Lindsay know that her “friend” Catherine is responsible for the debacle and will stop at nothing to marry Brandon. Now Lindsay must fight against all odds to clear her name and thwart Catherine’s plan. Stars Tenika Davis, Lydia Zadel, Eric Hicks and Julia Borsellino.
Manifest: “Duty Free”
NBC, 8pm EST
The consequences of Ben’s (Josh Dallas) actions test his marriage and send Grace (Athena Karkanis) reeling; Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) makes a difficult decision regarding Saanvi’s (Parveen Kaur) secret; Cal (Jack Messina), following his intuition, provides secret refuge to an outcast.
TCM Spotlight: Juvenile Delinquents: “School’s a Drag”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
School may be out for the summer in many cases, but three months of idle time can lead to trouble for some kids, including the ones seen in the movies featured each Thursday night this month on Turner Classic Movies. The June spotlight is on cinematic juvenile delinquents, with lineups featuring titles that fall into various themes. The initial theme for tonight’s programming block is “School’s a Drag,” with a number of films featuring youngsters who don’t care too much for the classroom or teachers’ authority. The evening begins with the cult classic High School Confidential! (1958), with Russ Tamblyn as a young police officer who goes undercover as a high school student to infiltrate a drug ring. Mamie Van Doren also stars in the film, which features a cameo by rocker Jerry Lee Lewis, who performs the hit title song. Another classic tune of the early rock ’n’ roll era can be heard in tonight’s next film, the Oscar-nominated Blackboard Jungle (1955), whose soundtrack gave Bill Haley and His Comets’ “Rock Around the Clock” more exposure and turned it into a hit. The film also featured a breakout performance by Sidney Poitier as a rebellious but musically talented student. Poitier also stars in tonight’s next feature, To Sir, With Love (1967), this time playing a teacher who tries to win over a classroom of rowdy students at a school in London’s tough East End. The rest of tonight’s (and into early tomorrow morning) curriculum includes: High School Hellcats (1958); Diary of a High School Bride (1959, network premiere); The Careless Years (1957); and Street of Sinners (1957). — Jeff Pfeiffer
Station 19
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
The fourth season of this series following the firefighters of Seattle ends tonight.
Beat Shazam
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Jamie Foxx returns as host for Season 4 of the musical quiz show in which teams race against each other and the clock to identify the biggest hit songs of all time.
United States of Al: “Matchmaker/Roybar”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Al (Adhir Kalyan) and Riley (Parker Young) help Art (Dean Norris) get back into the dating scene in the new episode “Matchmaker/Roybar.”
Grey’s Anatomy
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In “Someone Saved My Life Tonight,” it’s wedding day for Maggie and Winston. Meanwhile, Meredith takes on a new role at the hospital, and Jo makes a life-changing decision.
Christina on the Coast
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the season premiere, real estate expert/designer Christina Haack will meet a musician and his wife, who have a strong sentimental attachment to their Spanish-style home where she grew up. The property is in desperate need of a design face-lift, specifically the cramped kitchen. To maximize the space for this young family, Christina will extend the kitchen into an unused living area, adding tons of cabinets, a statement backsplash and reclaimed wood trim on the vent hood and large island that incorporate their desired modern hacienda vibe.
Alone
History, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
The hit nonfiction survival series returns for Season 8. Ten contestants will fight to survive in the Canadian wilderness on the shores of Chilko Lake, British Columbia — a location with one of the densest grizzly bear populations on Earth. Survivalists are dropped off in undisclosed, remote locations and equipped with just 10 survival tools and enough camera gear to self-document their experiences. The survivalist who endures the longest — facing total isolation, punishing weather and deadly predators — will win the $500,000 grand prize.
Rebel: “It’s All About the Chemistry”
ABC, 10pm EST
While Rebel tries to convince a key witness to testify in their case against Stonemore Medical, Lana confronts Grady about someone from his past.
Clarice: “Motherless Child”
CBS, 10pm EST
When Catherine Martin (Marnee Carpenter) escapes to confront Lila Gumb (guest star Maria Ricossa), Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) volunteers to find Catherine before she becomes a monster herself in the new episode “Motherless Child.”