TV Best Bets for June 3

Spelling the Dream
Netflix
An Indian American competitor has won the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee for the past 12 years straight, one of the longest streaks in sports history. This documentary chronicles the ups and downs of four Indian American students as they compete to realize their dream of winning the iconic tournament. The film also explores the reasons behind this incredible winning streak and what it means for the Indian American community.
Best of the NBA:
ESPN, beginning at 7pm EST
ESPN’s Best of the NBAcontinues with the MiamiHeat vs. the Boston Celtics in the 2012East finals. LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and the Heat were down 3-2 to Paul Pierce, KevinGarnett, Rajon Rondo and the Celticsheading into Game 6 in Boston.
Game On!
CBS, 8pm EST
In this new episode, singer Demi Lovato joins Venus Williams and comedian Ian Karmel’s Team Venus, while former mixed martial arts champion Ronda Rousey joins Rob Gronkowski and comedian Bobby Lee’s Team Gronk. They’ll compete in a game of human bowling, race to climb a sailing mast the fastest and take to the skies in an air combat challenge.
CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special
CMT, 8pm EST
In this year’s taped-at-home concert special, top country artists — Lady Antebellum, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Florida GeorgiaLine and more — pay tribute to those serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those heroes range from medical professionals, first responders and military members to educators,business and community leaders, and food industry and infrastructure workers.
The 100: “False Gods”
The CW, 8pm EST
As Raven (Lindsey Morgan) faces an unexpected threat, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) must keep the peace among opposing factions in Sanctum.
Directed by Sam Peckinpah
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Innovative director Sam Peckinpah, known for his revisionist and often violent Western films, is celebrated with a programming lineup on TCM this evening. The night begins with the network premiere of the 2019 documentary film Peckinpah Suite, in which the late filmmaker’s daughter Lupita discovers unknown aspects of his personality and life. This is followed by the Peckinpah classicsRide the High Country(1962), The Wild Bunch (1969), Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid(1973) and The Getaway(1972).
Ultimate Tag: “Girls Just Wanna Run”
FOX, 9pm EST
The competition intensifies as contestants embrace a fresh set of physical challenges in the new episode “Girls Just Wanna Run.”
Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges
History, 9pm EST, New Series!
In this Forged in Firespinoff, fans get their wish and finally see bladesmiths compete against the judges. In each episode, previous champions return to the forge to square off against the Masters for the chance to walk away with $10,000 and bragging rights. In the series premiere, three former champs compete against each other, with the winner vying against a judge to make a short sword with just eight hours on the clock.
Man Fire Food: “Too Hot to Handle”
Cooking Channel, 9:30pm EST
Roger Mooking meets two talented chefs who own two spectacular outdoor cooking rigs. In Miami, chef Aaron Brooks and Roger roast butterflied pork and simmer seafood paella. In Birmingham, Ala., Roger visits chef Chris Hastings at his restaurant OvenBird. The restaurant is known for its wood-fired kitchen, but Chris’ fascination for fire led him to create a one-of-a-kind portable oven. Roger and Chris cook up a meat lover’s feast along with the season's best vegetables.
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Washington, D.C.”
Cooking Channel 10pm EST
Andrew Zimmern looks at the diverse and monumental eats that define Washington, D.C. Full of vibrant communities, the city boasts culinary treasures that include local oysters, Ethiopian chicken stew, spicy Chinese stir-fry and chili-smothered sausages.
Destination Fear: “Sheboygan County Asylum”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Dakota Laden brings the road trip to its most chilling overnight yet inside a shuttered Wisconsin asylum. They will be the first team ever to sleep inside its abandoned halls, where little is known about why several nurses took their own lives.
At Home With Amy Sedaris
truTV
Amy may be the one who winds up burnt after a wise drifter (Fred Weller) crashes her mandatory Labor Day barbecue and wows the show’sbeleaguered crew. SNLvet Darrell Hammond and Anchorman’s David Koechner guest-star.
