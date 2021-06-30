TV Best Bets for June 30

America: The Motion Picture
Netflix, Original Film!
In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history comedy, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington (voice of Channing Tatum) assembles a team of rabble rousers — including beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere (Bobby Moynihan) and a very pissed-off Geronimo (Raoul Max Trujillo) — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James (Simon Pegg) in the American Revolution.
Press Your Luck: “2nd Annual 4th of July Spectacular”
ABC, 8pm EST
In the spirit of the holiday, host Elizabeth Banks is joined by essential workers Natalie Shore (hometown: Lexington, Kentucky), Kristopher Hull (Santa Ana, California) and Anu Iwanefun (Escondido, California).
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
AMC, 8pm EST
The third installment in the live-action film franchise based on the popular toys makes its debut tonight on AMC. Shia LaBeouf reprises his role as Sam Witwicky.
MasterChef: Legends: “Sherry Yard — Dessert Challenge”
FOX, 8pm EST
With elimination on the line, the dessert challenge in tonight’s new episode puts the spotlight on the home cooks’ baking skills. Sherry Yard, one of the world’s most influential pastry chefs, is guest judge.
Nature: “The Bat Man of Mexico”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
An ecologist tracks the lesser long-nosed bats’ epic migration across Mexico, braving hurricanes, snakes, Mayan tombs and seas of cockroaches, in order to save the species and the tequila plants they pollinate. David Attenborough narrates the episode.
Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, Series Premiere!
In “The Rescuers,” from Italy to Africa to America, watch dogs come to the rescue using their strength, sense of smell and loyalty. Meet heroic dogs that rescue disaster victims, endangered wildlife and those with life-limiting conditions. See what it takes to become a rescue dog as we travel the globe to see them in training on land and in the water.
Starring Olivia de Havilland
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
For a long time, legendary actress Olivia de Havilland seemed like she might live forever. Sadly, that could not be, at least not in the physical sense; she passed away last July at age 104, but left behind a classic body of movie performances that will continue to last. Several of those titles air tonight and early tomorrow morning on Turner Classic Movies. First on the lineup is Hold Back the Dawn (1941), a romantic drama in which de Havilland gives a Best Actress Oscar-nominated performance as an American woman in Mexico who marries a Romanian gigolo (Charles Boyer) in order for him to gain entry to the United States. De Havilland won the Best Actress Oscar in the next film, The Heiress (1949), another romance in which she plays a naive woman from a wealthy family who falls for a man (Montgomery Clift) whom her father believes to be a fortune hunter. Next, de Havilland shows her witty side as the title character in the 1956 romantic comedy The Ambassador’s Daughter, costarring John Forsythe, Myrna Loy and Adolphe Menjou. Following that is In This Our Life (1942), the John Huston-directed drama starring de Havilland and Bette Davis as sisters who are rivals in romance and in life. This was the third of six films de Havilland and Davis made together, and de Havilland teams up again with another frequent costar, Errol Flynn, in the final film on tonight’s lineup, the thrilling 1939 Western Dodge City. — Jeff Pfeiffer
The $100,000 Pyramid
ABC, 9pm EST
This week, Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos) faces off against Ralph Macchio (Cobra Kai) followed by actress and comedian Rosie O’Donnell and Paige Davis (Trading Spaces).
The Wizard of Paws
BYUtv, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 2 of this heartwarming unscripted series that follows animal prosthetist Derrick Campana as he travels the country in pursuit of animals in desperate need of his services concludes tonight.
In the Dark: “I Know What You Did Last Night”
The CW, 9pm EST
Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), Jess (Brooke Markham), Felix (Morgan Krantz) and Max (Casey Deidrick) begin a long and arduous journey as they attempt to stay one step ahead of Josh (Theodore Bhat) and Clemens (Matt Murray).
Crime Scene Kitchen: “Red, White and Clue”
FOX, 9pm EST
The best dessert detectives will continue on in the competition and the duo that falls short will head home in the new episode “Red White and Clue.” Chef Aarón Sánchez is a guest judge.
The Bold Type: “I Expect You to Have Adventures”
Freeform, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
After a season of big changes and hard decisions, the future looks bright for the women of The Bold Type ... but it’s always full of surprises. Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) each face huge choices and evaluate their own paths.
When Big Things Go Wrong
History, 10pm EST, New Series!
This series examines the catastrophic result of some of the world’s worst engineering disasters caught on tape. Each episode breaks down shocking footage from collapses and collisions to reveal the shocking answers to the question, “What happened?” Woven together through innovative graphics, eyewitness accounts and expert knowledge, the series unravels the mystery behind these destructive moments and their lasting worldwide impact. In the series premiere, “Overloaded,” the busy I-35 bridge in the heart of Minneapolis collapses at the peak of rush-hour traffic. How did this enormous steel bridge fail without warning?