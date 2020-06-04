TV Best Bets for June 4

Back to the Future
Showtime, 6pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Even though its 1985 “present” now feels at least as dated as its 1955 past does, everything about this time-travel/comedy blockbuster from executive producer Steven Spielberg remains timelessly entertaining and runs like a finely tuned watch — from Robert Zemeckis’ direction and his Oscar-nominated screenplay cowritten with Bob Gale, to the visual effects, to Alan Silvestri’s pulse-pounding musical score, to, of course, the performances from its perfectly cast actors, headlined by Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson.
Burden of Truth: “No Fathers or Sons”
The CW, 8pm EST
Billy’s (Peter Mooney) unexpected encounter with his estranged father is tense. Meanwhile, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) deals with the results of Kodie’s (Sera-Lys McArthur) custody hearing.
Council of Dads: “Heart Medicine”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Perry family and the Council all come together when Charlotte (Thalia Tran) needs emergency surgery. Meanwhile, Luly (Michele Weaver) has a powerful meeting with her original adoptive parents that will change her life. Tom Everett Scott guest-stars.
Man With a Plan
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Buckle up. Suburban dad Adam (Matt LeBlanc) decides to help teenage daughter Katie (Grace Kaufman) prepare for her driving test. As one would expect, it’s his patience that will truly be tested.
Labor of Love: “10 Things Kristy Likes About You”
FOX, 9pm EST
The men take part in a variety of challenges in order to prove to Kristy that they have the intelligence and mental flexibility she needs in a partner. Later, Kristy spends time in the father-to-be house and gets to know the men on a deeper level, and two men are chosen for another set of romantic dates in the new episode “10 Things Kristy Likes About You.”
Fix My Fail
HGTV, 9pm EST
Have a DIY project that turned disastrous? During this timely special, the network’s toprenovation experts, including Windy City Rehab’s Alison Victoria and Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth, offer virtual aid to viewers posting their self-inflicted home-reno horrors on social media.
Mountain Men
History, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The new season kicks off with two back-to-back episodes tonight. This season, the rivalry between man and beast reaches a fever pitch as dwindling resources force them into a series of heated clashes. In tonight’s first episode, “Hunt or Be Hunted,” as winter descends upon the mountains, Jake’s first lion hunt ends in a near-deadly dustup. Then, in “Bloody Harvest,” Mike competes with a giant Kodiak bear to score his salmon supply for the winter.
Dead Reckoning
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, New Series!
Solving a murder is like putting together a giant jigsaw puzzle. Sometimes, the pieces snap into place with ease, and other times, they don’t fit. In this series, the police must meticulously reconstruct the puzzle. Once all the pieces are found, investigators must then figure out how everything fits together, crack the case and bring justice for the victim. The premiere episode, “Murder in the Park,” follows the case of 19-year-old Cheyenne Clough, who was assaulted and left to die in a secluded park.
Blindspot: “And My Axe!”
NBC, 9pm EST
In order to stop a terrorist group from procuring a deadly chemical weapon, the team must remember key details from their first days at the FBI. Meanwhile, Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) worries after he gets scary news about the health of his daughter.
Broke: “Sammy’s Project”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
When Sammy’s (Antonio Corbo) big idea for his school project fails, his family stays up all night to help him finish the assignment on time in the new episode “Sammy’s Project.”
Yum and Yummer: “Pizza Party”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
There’s so much to love about pizza —crispy crust, savory sauce, melty cheese and endless options for toppings. Pizza might just be the perfect meal, and Eddie Jackson has a day full of out-of-the-box slices to prove it.
A Time to Kill
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, New Series!
The key to solving the toughest homicides lies somewhere in the final hours of a victim’s life. In each episode of this series, determined investigators must piece together events during this critical window to reconstruct the timeline, unlock the motive and ultimately close in on the killer. In the series premiere, “The Body in the SUV,” when the badly decomposed body of Margarita Scott is found in the backseat of her estranged husband’s missing SUV, investigators must interview everyone close to her to retrace her final steps.
Portals to Hell: “Cary House Hotel”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman travel to Placerville, Calif., to investigate a historic hotel that has been losing staff due to paranormal activity. They discover the property has ties to a nefarious secret society, which may be behind the haunting.
Vagrant Queen
Syfy, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
The first season of this fantasy series based on the comic book ends tonight.
