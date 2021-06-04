TV Best Bets for June 4

Dom
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
This original crime drama from Brazil tells the story of Pedro (Gabriel Leone), a boy from Rio de Janeiro’s middle class who is introduced to cocaine in his teen years, putting him on the path to becoming the leader of a criminal gang that dominated Rio’s tabloids in the early 2000s: Pedro Dom. Shifting between action, adventure and drama, the series also follows Pedro’s father, Victor Dantas (Flávio Tolezani), who is part of the police intelligence service. Dom shows the journey of father and son living opposite lives, often mirroring and complementing each other, while both confront situations that blur the lines between right and wrong.
Lisey’s Story
Apple TV+, New Series!
This eight-episode limited series from executive producer J.J. Abrams is based on the bestselling novel by executive producer Stephen King, who — in a rare occurrence among the many TV adaptations of his work — personally adapted his novel and wrote each episode for what the author calls “a passion project.” The deeply personal, pensive thriller follows Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang also star. The first two episodes are available today, with subsequent new episodes available Fridays.
The Mosquito Coast
Apple TV+, Season Finale!
The drama based on Paul Theroux’s acclaimed novel ends its first season. Justin Theroux (Paul’s nephew), Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman star.
Marvel Studios: Legends: “Loki”/“The Tesseract”
Disney+, New Episodes!
Ahead of next Wednesday’s premiere of Loki, Marvel’s latest live-action Disney+ series, these two episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends will give you a refresher on the backstories of, and where things left off with, Thor’s mischievous brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston reprises his film role in the series) and the mysterious Tesseract, which Loki was last seen absconding with in Avengers: Endgame.
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
HBO Max, Feature Film Exclusive!
Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in this latest installment of the chilling Conjuring franchise. Like the other films, this one is inspired by actual events. Here, the Warrens risk their lives to prove the innocence of an accused man and the existence of evil forces in the first U.S. murder trial where demonic possession is being used as a legal defense. The film is rated R and will be available on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers for 31 days from its theatrical premiere, which is also June 4.
Sweet Tooth
Netflix, New Series!
Ten years ago, “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers — about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past and the true meaning of home. Based on the DC comic book series.
Emergency Call: “
ABC, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
Witness the harrowing 911 calls from teenage girls in Austin, Texas, who narrowly escape a possible kidnapper; a mother and her children in Waukesha, Wisconsin, who get stuck on the roof while attempting to rescue their parrot; a woman in Wasilla, Alaska, who goes into anaphylactic shock after getting stung by a bee; and a group of deaf and hard-of-hearing hikers in Austin, Texas, who text the 911 call center to help their injured friend.
My Lottery Dream Home: “Million-Dollar Wonderland”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Rob and Katie have a million reasons to smile! After winning big on a scratch off, the couple are on the hunt for their dream home near Canton, Ohio. The only problem is how to decide where to live. Katie loves the city, while Rob’s a country boy. Braving the cold, David Bromstad helps them find the perfect place in a snow-covered winter wonderland real estate adventure. They might even find bigfoot!
Jane Austen Triple Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The classic works of 19th-century British author Jane Austen are such compelling and witty reads in their own rights, and effectively speak to various elements of the human condition, that it makes sense they have lent themselves to numerous film adaptations. Three of the most memorable movie versions of Austen novels are featured tonight on Turner Classic Movies, beginning with 1995’s popular and acclaimed Best Picture Oscar nominee Sense and Sensibility, a period drama directed by Ang Lee. Star Emma Thompson won an Oscar for her adaptation of Austen’s 1811 novel, and received a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her lead performance as Elinor Dashwood. The cast also includes Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Kate Winslet in an early role, along with Alan Rickman, Hugh Grant and Harriet Walter. Up next is the network premiere of another Austen film made during the 1990s boom of adapting the author’s work, Persuasion (1995). This version of Austen’s 1817 novel stars Amanda Root in her feature film debut as lead character Anne Elliot, with Ciarán Hinds as her romantic interest, Capt. Frederick Wentworth. Tonight’s triple feature concludes with 1940’s Oscar-winning Pride and Prejudice, one of the most famous versions of one of Austen’s most famous novels, published in 1813. Greer Garson and Laurence Olivier lead the cast as Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Happily Wherever: “Hot or Hotter”
HGTV, 8:30pm EST
Los Angeles-loving Vanessa and Terry want to get out of their pricey rental and start a family. But can their budget stretch to buy a home in the city and maintain their lifestyle, or can they embrace a new one in suburbia? The couple seeks an answer by exploring options in L.A., Palm Springs and Phoenix.
Dynasty: “New Hopes, New Beginnings”
The CW, 9pm EST
With her new position as self-appointed head of the family, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) finds that with power comes great responsibility. As Fallon works to repair her image, she leaves Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) and Adam (Sam Underwood) in her wake. Jeff (Sam Adegoke) and Dominique (Michael Michele) have a true heart-to-heart as Jeff delivers some unexpected news.
Law & Order: SVU
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Could SVU finally have its first onscreen wedding for a series regular after 22 seasons? Sgt. Fin Tutuola (Ice-T) and his fiance?e, Phoebe (Jennifer Esposito), are making plans!
American Masters: “Ballerina Boys”
PBS, 9pm EST
Discover Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (The Trocks), an all-male company that for 45 years has offered audiences their passion for ballet classics mixed with exuberant comedy. With every step they poke fun at their strictly gendered art form.
Cellmate Secrets
Lifetime, 10pm EST, New Series!
Angie Harmon (Rizzoli & Isles) narrates this six-episode documentary series that revisits some of the most infamous and headline-grabbing true crime stories. The series provides new insights and information as former friends, guards, cellmates and lovers give firsthand accounts of their time with the famed felons and/or defendants. From Casey Anthony to Drew Peterson, this is an evening of secrets being spilled.
Law & Order: Organized Crime
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Tonight, we learn if Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) can bring down his nemesis, Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). The suave CEO of a digital drug company is also the brutal boss of an underground cartel and the man who arranged the car bomb that killed Stabler’s wife, launching this latest L&O spinoff.