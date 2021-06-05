TV Best Bets for June 5

Pushing the Line
discovery+, New Series!
What is it like to walk on a line, hundreds of feet above the ground, on a one-inch rope that’s thinner than your belt? And why would anyone ever do it? Highlining is the coolest sport that you’ve never heard of — until now. This series follows some of the top highliners and the up-and-comers of the sport, who live together and push each other to take on the craziest places to set lines and break records.
Web of Darkness
discovery+, New Series!
Deep beneath the outer layers of the internet is a web of darkness inhabited by the unexplained and the unnerving. Inspired by true events and the internet’s scariest stories, this spine-chilling anthology series brings these terrifying tales to life. Each episode features five stranger-than-fiction accounts of monsters, aliens and encounters from beyond. Among the stories featured in the series premiere episode: A dishonest antiques dealer makes a grave mistake when she summons a vengeful spirit; an aspiring actress gets a ghostly warning while housesitting for a famous producer; and a grad student is caught in a sinister web spun by her friendly landlords. Two other new episodes are also available today.
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
Netflix
Documentary filmmakers capture the daily lives, routines and adventures of a group of Dutch cats — from the cute to the curious.
Police Squad!
Decades, 12pm EST
Before the Naked Gun movies, hilariously serious detective Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) made his name in this 1982 series that was canceled so quickly (only six episodes!), it’s criminal.
153rd Belmont Stakes
NBC, 5pm EST
At presstime, it was too soon to know if Medina Spirit will run for a Triple Crown sweep, for redemption or not at all.
Major League Baseball
FOX, beginning at 7pm Live EST
Viewers will see the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Atlanta Braves, the Boston Red Sox at the New York Yankees or the Chicago Cubs at the San Francisco Giants for FOX’s Saturday MLB primetime regional game.
Vikings: The Saga of the Vikings
History, 7pm EST
This hourlong special airs ahead of the return of the acclaimed historical drama Vikings. The second half of the series’ sixth and final season makes its linear History premiere with two new episodes immediately following this special.
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty
BBC America, 8pm EST, New Series!
This new installment of the Emmy-nominated, cult favorite 2005-08 natural history series Meerkat Manor continues the compelling saga of the heartstring-tugging, dramatic tale of survival revolving around three families of meerkats who are descendants of legendary meerkat matriarch Flower. Neighbors and rivals who share a bloodline are forced to compete for food and resources in an environment that is undergoing a great deal of change: the Kalahari Desert in South Africa. Actor Bill Nighy, narrator of the original series’ British broadcasts, returns as narrator, his first time narrating U.S. broadcasts in the Meerkat franchise.
Vacation House Rules
HGTV, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Contractor and real estate expert Scott McGillivray proves that homeowners don’t need a million bucks to own the vacation home of their dreams. Relying on his years of smart real estate and renovation experience, Scott will teach families how to take their vacation property and unlock its full rental potential.
Vikings: “King of Kings”/“All Change”
History, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
The second half of this acclaimed historical drama’s sixth and final season begins its linear cable debut with two hourlong episodes tonight. First, in “King of Kings,” in Iceland, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) learns the truth about Kjetill (Adam Copeland), and has a difficult decision to make. Back in Norway, the battle against the Rus has had grave consequences. But reinforcements have arrived, and Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) has an idea that may save the day. Then, in “All Change,” the mood shifts when the Rus army returns to Kiev and Oleg (Danila Kozlovskiy) isolates Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen). But Dir (Lenn Kudrjawizki) confirms that he’s mustering a force to overthrow Oleg, and Ivar is part of the plan. Meanwhile, Ubbe and a group of settlers depart Iceland in search of the Golden Land.
Cary Grant Double Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Beloved British actor Archibald Leach (better known, of course, as Cary Grant) is the subject of a double feature on Turner Classic Movies tonight, and to the network’s credit, they’ve chosen some less obvious but still highly enjoyable titles headlined by the suave and handsome performer, who gives engagingly comedic performances. First up is Monkey Business (1952), a screwball comedy directed by Howard Hawks and featuring Grant as Dr. Barnaby Fulton, an absent-minded research chemist who finds his personal and professional lives turned upside down when one of the chimpanzees in his lab inadvertently creates an elixir that acts as a fountain of youth. Ginger Rogers and Marilyn Monroe also star. Hawks also directed the second comedy on tonight’s bill, 1949’s I Was a Male War Bride. Here, Grant portrays French Capt. Henri Rochard, who marries American Lt. Catherine Gates (Ann Sheridan) in post-war Germany and then seeks to accompany her back to the States under the terms of the War Brides Act. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Gone Mom
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
This Lifetime original was inspired by a true story and shares the story of Jennifer Dulos (Annabeth Gish), who believed she had found her Prince Charming in Fotis Dulos (Warren Christie). The couple married in 2004 and had five children together, but their happily-ever-after disintegrated. The couple were engaged in a contentious custody dispute when Jennifer disappeared. While the police turned the spotlight on Fotis, Fotis claimed Jennifer staged her own disappearance similar to the Ben Affleck thriller Gone Girl.
You Had Me at Aloha
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
When the host of a popular travel show resigns, the network enlists Paige (Pascale Hutton) to step in for the next season set in Hawaii. Unbeknownst to her, they have also hired Ben (Kavan Smith), who likes to push everything to the extreme. As these two new cohosts clash over their opposing ideas for production, they grapple with the fact that not only do they need each other to further their careers, but they also balance each other on and off the screen.