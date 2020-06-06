TV Best Bets for June 6

Lawrence of Arabia
TCM, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
David Lean’s sprawling 1962 historical epic won seven of the 10 Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Picture, and Best Director for Lean. Oscar nominee Peter O’Toole stars as T.E. Lawrence, the English officer who successfully united diverse Arab tribes to fight the Turks during World War I. Oscar nominee Omar Sharif and Alec Guinness are also among the cast in a nearly four-hour-long tale that definitely does not feel that long thanks not only to its terrific direction and performances, but also to its Oscar-winning cinematography by Freddie Young and Maurice Jarre’s iconic, Oscar-winning musical score.
Home Made Simple With Laila Ali: “From Farmhouse to Clubhouse”
OWN, 9am EST
Darren and Michelle Metzner have exchanged the hustle and bustle of city life for a peaceful life in the country so they can raise their two girls in a healthy and inspiring environment, but their indoor creative space needs help.
Love, American Style
Decades, 12pm EST
Appearing in this 42-hour marathon of the fluffy 1969-74 romantic anthology:Stefanie Powers, Richard Dawson, Burt Reynolds, Jerry Orbach, Frankie & Annette, Ozzie & Harriet and lots more.
NASCAR Racing
FS1 & FOX, beginning at 1pm Live EST
A NASCAR doubleheader at Atlanta Motor Speedway begins with a 200-mile Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on FS1, followed by a 251-mile Xfinity Series race on FOX.
Charlie’s Angels
Cozi TV, 3pm EST
ABC’s fashionable drama about three private eyes who work for an unseen boss (voiced by Dynasty’s John Forsythe) made instant stars of Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Farrah Fawcett when it launched in 1976. But after Season 1, Fawcett and her iconic feathered locks quit the Charles Townsend detective agency in search of cinematic glory, leaving uber-producer Aaron Spelling to fill the breakout blonde’s shoes. Cheryl Ladd’s eager Kris Munroe proved a perfect successor with her Season 2 bow and, in Season 3, finally got to play opposite her onscreen sis when Fawcett returned to fulfill her contract with a series of guest spots. Those appearances include “Angel in a Box,” the final hour of today’s three-episode block.
Ad Astra
HBO, 8pm EST
Strap in for some daddy issues of astronomical proportions. Writer-director James Gray’s captivatingly eerie space adventure from last year stars Brad Pitt as astronaut Roy McBride. When an energy blast from beyond Neptune threatens Earth, McBride is tasked with a dangerous new mission: Travel to the outskirts of the solar system, where his possibly now-insane father (Tommy Lee Jones) may still be alive. Some action-packed pit stops add to the thrills, but it’s the powerful emotional journey that fuels this trip to the stars.
Psycho Yoga Instructor
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Unhappily married Justine (Ashley Wood) feels a rush of excitement when suave yoga teacher Domenic (Panos Vlahos) takes a liking to her. Trouble is, the obsessive coach likes her waytoo much. Om no!
NTT IndyCar Series: Genesys 300
NBCSN, 8:45pm Live EST
Top IndyCar drivers Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power and others will finally get the NTT IndyCar Series season started at the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Country at Heart
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Struggling Nashville musician Shayna (Jessy Schram) is on the verge of giving up on her career and returns to her small-town home, when a chance encounter with prolific songwriter Grady (Niall Matter) changes everything. He’s trying to write a song for country music star Duke Sterling, and Shayna seems like the perfect writing partner. The two grow closer and romance blooms as they work on their love song, but when Shayna meets Duke, who takes a liking to her and asks her to be his opening act, Shayna feels forced to choose between love and possible stardom.
Fear Not With Iyanla Vanzant: “When Fear Starts Teaching You, You’d Better Take Notes”
OWN, 9pm EST
If every moment in life presents an opportunity to learn, then fear is a teacher who commands immediate respect. In this episode, Iyanla asks, “What can fear teach us?” while assuring us all that lessons from fear are not necessarily a bad thing.
Paranormal 911: “Rest in Peace and Psych Ward Spirit”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
A paramedic is haunted by the restless spirit of a dead Army officer, and a security guard encounters a demonic presence while investigating an abandoned hospital ward.
Girlfriends Check-In: “Meagan Good”
OWN, 10pm EST
Meagan Good catches up with her sister La’Myia Good-Bellinger and friends Tasha Smith and Grace Byers to talk beauty regimens and staying faith-centered during uncertain times, with surprise pop-ins from the husbands.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!