TV Best Bets for June 6

Killing Eve
BBC America, 6am EST
To kick off Pride Month: a marathon of this darkly comic thriller’s third season, in which the simmering sexual attraction between former agent Eve (Sandra Oh) and assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) reaches a boil.
DC Super Hero Girls
Cartoon Network, 8am EST, Season Premiere!
The animated series that follows the adventures of teenage versions of comic book favorites Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Bumblebee, Supergirl, Green Lantern and Zatanna returns for Season 2.
Gregory Porter Live at Nice Jazz Festival
TV One, 5:30pm EST
Acclaimed jazz vocalist, songwriter and Grammy Award winner Gregory Porter performs live at the Nice Jazz Festival in 2012. One of the most successful jazz artists of his day, Porter’s velvety baritone voice is effortlessly displayed in a medley of ballads including “Be Good,” “Water” and “On My Way to Harlem.”
Black Star Live at Vienne Jazz Festival
TV One, 7pm EST
Legendary hip-hop duo Black Star, featuring Mos Def (Yasiin Bey) and Talib Kweli, reunite on center stage of the Vienne Jazz Festival in 2018 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their first album.
Bless the Harts: “Tiny Pies”
FOX, 7:30pm EST
Jenny, Betty and Violet (voices of Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Jillian Bell) get caught in a lie trying to impress their new neighbors in the new episode “Tiny Pies.”
Biography: Bret “Hitman” Hart
A&E, 8pm EST
This film tells the story of Bret Hart, one of the greatest technical athletes in WWE history, who earned the nicknames “The Hitman” and “The Excellence of Execution.” Throughout his storied career, the five-time WWE titleholder famously defeated “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Ric Flair and Yokozuna, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 and 2019.
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy winner Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud has celebrities along with their immediate family members or extended TV families going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.
43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors
CBS, 8pm EST
Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori and Dick Van Dyke are recognized for their artistic achievements at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Soccer Mom Madam
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Country music singer, actress and Dancing With the Stars alum Jana Kramer takes on the role of Anna, a mother who after a bitter breakup struggles to support her young children on her own. Anna initially goes to work for her cousin at a massage parlor known for “happy endings,” and then branches out on her own, establishing a high-end New York escort service that matches beautiful young women with the wealthiest and most powerful men in the city. She operates undetected for years, making millions while keeping the secret of her success hidden. But when the FBI starts to poke around, her double life leads to devastating consequences.
The Kings
Showtime, 8pm EST, New Series!
This four-part series chronicles the success of boxing’s “Four Kings” of the 1980s: Roberto Durán, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard.
Paul Newman Double Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Last night was a Cary Grant double feature, and tonight Turner Classic Movies is giving you another double-shot of films starring an iconically handsome and talented Hollywood star — Paul Newman. The blue-eyed legend can be seen giving some of his best dramatic work in the films, starting with The Long, Hot Summer (1958). Based on various short works by William Faulkner, this drama is as steamy as its title implies, and stars Newman as ambitious drifter Ben Quick, whose arrival in a small Mississippi town creates conflicts within a local family. The film also stars Joanne Woodward (shortly after filming, Newman divorced his first wife, Jackie Witte, and married Woodward), Orson Welles, Lee Remick and Angela Lansbury. Newman and Woodward also costar in tonight’s second feature, Paris Blues (1961). Shot on location in the City of Light, the film features Newman and Sidney Poitier as expatriate jazz musicians who romance two vacationing American tourists (portrayed by Woodward and Diahann Carroll). Befitting its jazzy backdrop, notable musicians Louis Armstrong and Aaron Bridgers also appear in and perform in the film. Duke Ellington’s musical score received an Oscar nomination. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Alicia Keys: Live in L.A.
TV One, 8pm EST
Electrifying singer Alicia Keys, who has sold 50 million albums and scooped up 15 Grammy Awards with her blend of soul, gospel, R&B and hip-hop, takes to the stage at Los Angeles’ Ace Hotel Theatre for an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling.
The Chase
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The race to “The Chase” is back as the heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must face off and pit their wits against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes, returns to ABC. Each hourlong episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics. Sara Haines hosts.
The Story of Late Night: “Reinventing Late Night”
CNN, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Jimmy Fallon takes over for Jay Leno; Stephen Colbert inherits David Letterman’s desk; Trevor Noah becomes a surprise pick for Jon Stewart’s replacement; and new hosts James Corden, Seth Meyers, Amber Ruffin, Desus & Mero and Samantha Bee join the late-night TV ranks. It’s a late-night free-for-all as this diverse generation of hosts reimagine political comedy for the Trump era, only to confront the format’s greatest challenge yet: COVID-19.
War of the Worlds
EPIX, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
This modern-day retelling of H.G. Wells’ classic novel, set in France and the U.K., returns for Season 2, with Gabriel Byrne and Daisy Edgar-Jones again leading the ensemble cast. In the first season, an alien attack all but wiped out mankind, with just a handful of humans fighting to survive. And no one felt more rocked by the invasion than Emily (Edgar-Jones), who discovered she may have her own strange personal connection to the aliens. Season 2 sees the characters left reeling by the possibility that the invaders could be human, and a tense fight to take back the planet awaits them.
The Great Food Truck Race
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Seven winning alumni teams from The Great Food Truck Race are back for an action-packed culinary journey to decide once and for all which truck is the ultimate champion. Hosted by Tyler Florence and shot on location in the food mecca of San Francisco and the Bay Area, the series shows that each team must prove their cooking chops, marketing savvy and selling skills to stay in the game.
Very Scary People: “The Firestarter”
HLN, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
A string of horrifying fires plagues California in the ’80s and ’90s, one of them fatally trapping four people inside. Years of meticulous investigation lead law enforcement to uncover a wave of terrifying fires set by a man some call the most prolific arsonist of the 20th century, who turns out to be none other than renowned fire investigator Capt. John Orr. In a game of cat and mouse, colleagues discover dark secrets behind the man who thrived on the chaos of igniting the fires he was supposed to be fighting.
Searching for Secrets
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
Follow historians and local guides as they investigate the unknown histories of the greatest cities in the world and reveal their most fascinating and strangest secrets. In the series premiere, “New York,” find out why you can’t go up Lady Liberty’s torch, what’s behind the famous 21 Club’s secret door and how the city’s top tourist attraction put cowboys out of work.
Little Birds
Starz, 9pm EST, New Miniseries!
Based on Anaïs Nin’s erotic short stories, this six-part series follows New York heiress Lucy Savage (Juno Temple), who is fresh off the trans-Atlantic steamer and ready for love and marriage in exotic climes. Also stars Hugh Skinner and Yumna Marwan.
To Tell the Truth
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Hosted by black-ish star Anthony Anderson, To Tell the Truth is the funny reimagination of the beloved game show that features prominent pop-culture icons as well as unique commentary and banter from Anderson’s mother, Mama Doris.
Domina
EPIX, 10pm EST, New Series!
This epic, sweeping eight-part drama takes place during one of the most provocative periods in Roman history. Filmed in Rome, the series follows the extraordinary rise of Emperor Augustus Caesar’s third wife, Livia Drusilla (Kasia Smutniak), and brings to life the exploits, affairs and battles for political clout that surrounded this power couple who sat at the heart of the Roman Empire.