TV Best Bets for June 7

The Good Doctor
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The last episode of Season 4 airs tonight, but fans, don’t fret — the drama has already been renewed for Season 5. In “Vamos,” Dr. Shaun Murphy must perform a risky surgery on a patient without electricity when the power suddenly goes out at the hospital in Guatemala. Additionally, Dr. Lim and Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma’s relationship deepens as they overcome difficulties during their surgery.
TCM Birthday Tribute: Dean Martin
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Dino Paul Crocetti — better known as beloved singer, actor and all-around entertainer Dean Martin — would have turned 104 today (he passed away in 1995 at age 78). To celebrate the occasion of the birth of the “King of Cool,” Turner Classic Movies is airing a nice mix of memorable Martin movies this morning and afternoon. The day begins bright and early with The Silencers (1966), the first of four spy spoof films in which Martin famously portrayed secret agent Matt Helm. Stella Stevens costars. Next, Martin’s singing talent is on display along with his acting as he and Judy Holliday star in Vincente Minnelli’s Oscar-nominated 1960 romantic comedy/musical Bells Are Ringing, based on the 1956 Broadway hit. After that, in the 1963 Western comedy 4 for Texas, Martin and fellow Rat Packer Frank Sinatra play Old West rivals who must join forces to stop a band of outlaws led by Charles Bronson as well as a corrupt banker (Victor Buono). Martin and Sinatra — as well as other Rat Pack members Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop — are back together in the next movie, the iconic 1960 heist film Ocean’s 11. The sparkling cast also includes Angie Dickinson, Cesar Romero, Henry Silva and many more. You can enjoy more of Martin and Sinatra’s chemistry in the day’s next film, which was the pair’s first movie together — the Oscar-nominated 1958 drama Some Came Running, costarring Best Actress Oscar nominee Shirley MacLaine. The birthday celebration concludes with Howard Hawks’ classic 1959 Western Rio Bravo, headlined by Martin and John Wayne, and costarring Dickinson, Ricky Nelson, Walter Brennan and Ward Bond. — Jeff Pfeiffer
The Bachelorette
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Katie Thurston, who appeared on Matt James’ recent season of The Bachelor, steps into her own spotlight this time as 34 men compete for her affections and the chance for true love.
Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns: “Temping the Meat”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the milestone 300th episode of Hell’s Kitchen, “Temping the Meat,” both teams are put to the test as they prepare dinner for boxing legend Mike Tyson and NASCAR driver Kurt Busch.
American Ninja Warrior: “Qualifiers 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Qualifiers continue at the Tacoma Dome with a new generation of ninjas taking on the course. For the first time, competitors as young as 15 compete, and they will face up to six challenging obstacles, including the Shrinking Steps, Weight for It, Split Decision, Tipping Point and V Formation, in addition to the iconic Warped Wall.
Inside Hampton Court Palace
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, New Series!
Spend a summer at King Henry VIII’s beloved Hampton Court and discover the palace’s many secrets, past and present. See what it takes to keep the 1,300-room, 750-acre palace preserved and running in the modern day.
HouseBroken: “Who Did This?”
FOX, 9pm EST
Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) causes a disaster when she refuses to go outside after the groomer gives her a humiliating new haircut in the new episode “Who Did This?”
Cartel Crew
VH1, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
After a year-and-a-half hiatus, the docuseries returns for Season 3. This season continues to take a deep look into the lives of the descendants of the cartel while also tackling important issues such as social justice, mental health, gun reform and mending broken family relationships. As the cast members work hard to (legitimately) grow their careers and businesses, they continue to find themselves at a crossroads.
Duncanville: “Sibling Revelry”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
In order to get them to stop fighting with each other, Duncan and Kimberly (voices of Amy Poehler and Riki Lindhome) are sent away to therapy camp in the new episode “Sibling Revelry.”
American Greed: “Inside El Chapo’s Empire”
CNBC, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
Everyone knows “El Chapo” — aka Joaquín Guzmán Loera, billionaire drug lord and for years the world’s most wanted man. But few are familiar with the betrayal that helped land him in American custody. Meet the Flores twins, Chicago-born drug dealers who earned the trust of the boss of the Sinaloa cartel — then helped the Feds put him away for life. Today, the twins are in hiding, but for the first time on television their wives sit down to share what life was like at the heights of the drug trade.
People Magazine Investigates: “Bible Belt Massacre”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Two days before the new millennium, the Freeman family trailer in rural Oklahoma is burned to the ground. The couple’s remains are found with bullets to the head, but their teenage daughter and her friend are missing. What happened to Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman?
Small Fortune: “Grandma Knows Best”
NBC, 10pm EST
Three generations of women — grandmother (Sylvia), mother (Jennifer) and daughter (Alyssa) — are playing to fund a big family reunion for Grandma Sylvia, who lives in Tennessee and hasn’t been able to see her family together in years. See this feisty grandma call it like it is in her attempt to break the bank and steal the prize.
Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly
VH1, 10pm EST, New Series!
Singer-songwriter Monica hosts this series that explores celebrity cases where notoriety and fame turn fatal. Cases featured over the eight-episode first season include the murder of NBA player Lorenzen Wright and the investigation of his shocking death; hip-hop artist on the rise Young Greatness, who was gunned down under mysterious circumstances in his hometown of New Orleans; a runway model found dead at the bottom of a swimming pool; and a popular Chicago radio personality targeted by someone nobody could expect.