TV Best Bets for June 7

Footloose
SundanceTV, 2pm EST, Catch a Classic!
It’s a culture clash, to say the least, when free-spirited Chicago teen Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon) is sent to live with relatives in the small town of Bomont and learns that the conservative community has banned dancing and rock music! Can the rockin’ Ren — with the help of a hit soundtrack featuring tunes like Kenny Loggins’ title theme and Deniece Williams’ “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” — help the townspeople kick off their Sunday shoes and learn to cut footloose? Lori Singer, Dianne Wiest and John Lithgow costar in this fun 1984 musical drama.
Batman: “Enter Batgirl, Exit Penguin”
Heroes & Icons, 7:30am EST
From 1967: Meet Batgirl! A new superheroine (Yvonne Craig) adds “Pow!” to Batman (Adam West) and Robin’s (Burt Ward) brawl with the Penguin (Burgess Meredith) and his henchmen. Says the Boy Wonder: “Holy agility!”
NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
FOX, 3pm Live EST
Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars take to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
Hollywood Game Night
NBC, 7pm EST, New Episodes!
Jane Lynch hosts a series of fun party games as two contestants join celebrities Chris D’Elia, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jon Huertas, Joel McHale, Nikki Glaser and Sasheer Zamata as they compete for a $25,000 grand prize.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Soul Songs of the ’60s”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
Legends like Aretha Franklin and Marvin Gaye are featured in this countdown of the most soulful tunes from the 1960s.
Renovation Island
HGTV, 8pm EST, New Series!
Follow the Baeumlers as they set off on their epic adventure to restore a massive, run-down beachfront resort in the Bahamas. Bryan, a licensed contractor, and Sarah, with her keen sense of design aesthetics, transform the abandoned 10-acre property into a world-class island oasis complete with 18 luxurious hotel rooms, 22 ocean front villas and a host of breezy resort amenities.
Grease Sing-A-Long
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Catch the classic 1978 musical Greasestarring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in this special version presented with song lyrics displayed onscreen.
Wicked Tuna
Nat Geo, 8:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 9 of the popular bluefin tuna fishing show ends tonight.
Quiz, Episode 2
AMC, 9pm EST
Charles’ (Matthew Macfadyen) first night in the Millionaire hot seat is disastrous, and Diana (Sian Clifford) determines that they need a new strategy. It is only when Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson), a fellow quiz fanatic and acquaintance of Diana and her brother, develops a cough in the audience the following night that Charles’ fortunes begin to change. As Charles about-turns his way to the million-pound prize, the production team wonders if he is a genius or a cheat. Their suspicions lead them to a damning pattern of coughs on the studio recording.
Live From Daryl’s House: “Train”
AXS TV, 9pm EST
Chart-topping rockers Train visit host Daryl Hall for a chat and performance.
Laurel Canyon, Part 2
EPIX, 9pm EST
Alison Ellwood’s documentary film spotlighting the groundbreaking musical artists of Los Angeles’ Laurel Canyon area in the 1960s and ’70s airs its second and final part tonight. In this installment, the Manson Family murders, violence at the Altamont music festival, and the deaths of Laurel Canyon legends Jim Morrison and Cass Elliot mark the beginning of the area’s idyllic end as the 1970s begin, but not before the neighborhood launches a second wave of artists like Jackson Browne and the Eagles.
30 for 30: “Be Water”
ESPN, 9pm EST
This installment of ESPN’s 30 for 30sports documentary franchise looks at the life and career of legendary martial arts and screen icon Bruce Lee. “Be Water” is told entirely by the family, friends and collaborators who knew Lee best, with an extraordinary trove of archive film providing an evocative, immersive visual tapestry that captures Lee’s charisma, his passion, his philosophy and the eternal beauty and wonder of his art.
Good Witch: “The Dream”
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST
Drama follows mysterious newcomer Joy (Katherine Barrell), who has what seems to be a prophetic dream about star-crossed lovers Abigail (Sarah Power) and Donovan (Marc Bendavid) breaking up.
American Monster
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series that explores some of America’s most shocking and surprising crimes returns for Season 5. In the premiere, “Brothers in Arms,” Mark Corona and Paul Stoeppler are two cousins who are as close as brothers. Their bond is quickly severed when one of them is murdered in cold blood. Never-before-seen home video and shocking CCTV reveals what happened.
Snowpiercer: “Without Their Maker”
TNT, 9pm EST
As the postapocalyptic thrill ride continues, revolutionary Layton (Daveed Diggs) and train security officer Till (Mickey Sumner) uncover a shocking twist in their murder investigation.
Collector’s Call: “Meet Janet Esteves
MeTV, 9:30pm EST
As the Guinness World Record holder for the most Mickey Mouse memorabilia, you might say Janet Esteves is mad about Mickey! Her collection, with over 14,000 items, includes over 130 watches, a Swarovski crystal Mickey Mouse handbag, a Mickey Mouse record player and a 7-foot Mickey Mouse statue. Kate Martin, a certified appraiser and Mickey fan herself, will appraise the collection and see if she can convince Janet to give up one of her beloved Mickeys in exchange for a one-of-a-kind Mickey Mouse item made especially for her.
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
Nat Geo, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Gordon Ramsay is back for Season 2 of the series that takes him on action-filled adventures in the pursuit of food. In the first episode, Ramsay explores Tasmania, off the coast of southern Australia. He dives into shark-infested waters for giant saltwater spiny lobsters and soars in a seaplane to the rugged interior to fly-fish for trout and extract one-of-a-kind honey, all before facing off against culinary nomad Analiese Gregory to prepare an epic feast.
I May Destroy You
HBO, 10:30pm EST, New Series!
Arabella (Michaela Coel, Chewing Gum) is a carefree, self-assured Londoner with a group of great friends, a boyfriend in Italy and a burgeoning writing career. But when her drink is spiked at a nightclub, she must question and rebuild every element of her life.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!