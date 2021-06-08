TV Best Bets for June 8

The Amusement Park
Shudder, Exclusive Film Premiere!
This is the legendary “lost” film from famed horror director George A. Romero that was recently discovered and restored 46 years after it was completed. It is an allegory that follows an elderly man who finds himself disoriented and increasingly isolated as the pains, tragedies and humiliations of aging in America are manifested through roller coasters and chaotic crowds.
Major League Baseball: Washington at Tampa Bay
FS1, 7pm Live EST
Trea Turner and the Washington Nationals start a two-game set against Austin Meadows and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.
LEGO Masters: “Hero Shot!”
FOX, 8pm EST
Teams must think carefully and strategically to craft an immersive build filled with slime, water, glitter and colored dust to create an explosive action-movie scene in the new episode “Hero Shot!”
America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and host Terry Crews. A variety of acts and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing select lucky acts the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.
Star of the Month: Cyd Charisse
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies continues its Tuesday night salute to legendary screen actress and dancer Cyd Charisse (born Tula Ellice Finklea) with another lineup of her memorable films. Tonight’s lineup begins with Two Weeks in Another Town (1962), Vincente Minnelli’s drama about the escapades of decadent Hollywood stars during the filming of a romantic costume drama in Rome. Charisse costars with Kirk Douglas and Edward G. Robinson. Next, Charisse has a chance to display both her acting talent and dancing prowess as a chorus girl in the film noir Party Girl (1958). Charisse’s last film for MGM while under contract with the studio, it was directed by Nicholas Ray and costars Robert Taylor and Lee J. Cobb. After that, Charisse costars in another crime film, 1949’s East Side, West Side, with Barbara Stanwyck, James Mason, Van Heflin and Ava Gardner. Charisse stars alongside Margaret O’Brien in the next film, The Unfinished Dance (1947), one of her earliest major roles. The lineup then concludes early the next morning with Sombrero (1953), a drama about three couples in budding romances who get caught in the middle of a feud between two Mexican villages. Ricardo Montalbán and Yvonne De Carlo also star. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Mental Samurai
FOX, 9pm EST
Host Rob Lowe welcomes an Army veteran, a medical lab scientist and an animal activist for their chances to defeat the Circle of Samurai in tonight’s new episode.
Unsellable Houses: “Nineties to Now”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Now that their kids have grown up and left home, a couple wants to downsize but have had no luck selling their dated ’90s tract home. Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb step in to transform the property into a luxurious cabin with a brand-new feel, bringing in offers way over asking price.
The Legacy of Black Wall Street — Part 2
OWN, 9pm EST
This is the second installment of a two-part documentary special looking back at the rise of Black Wall Street in Oklahoma’s Greenwood District up until the tragic 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre that destroyed the 36-block booming business epicenter. This entry examines how, after the massacre, Tulsa’s Greenwood District rose again, despite obstacles from integration, urban renewal and gentrification. Today, a new generation of entrepreneurs and leaders follow the path of their ancestors and are determined to ensure that Black Wall Street lives forever.
New Amsterdam: “Death Begins in Radiology”
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Reynolds (Jocko Sims) receives a dramatic offer; Max (Ryan Eggold) scours the hospital after he misplaces his wedding ring; Iggy (Tyler Labine) contemplates a serious life change; and Bloom (Janet Montgomery) learns some potentially life-changing news about Leyla (Shiva Kalaiselvan). The hit medical drama will return; it has been renewed through the 2022-23 season.