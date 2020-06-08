TV Best Bets for June 8

Independence Day
AMC, 7pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The 1996 box-office champ by a wide margin was this sci-fi action epic from director/cowriter Roland Emmerich. Will Smith, in a role that helped solidify him as an action film star and as a prime box-office draw, leads a sizable ensemble cast in this alien invasion tale featuring lots of stuff — including the White House — blowin’ up real good, thanks to its Oscar-winning visual effects. Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, Judd Hirsch, Randy Quaid, Vivica A. Fox and Harvey Fierstein are among the others helping stave off the extraterrestrial onslaught.
The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!
ABC, 8pm EST, New Series!
With over 18 years, hundreds of men and women, countless romances, and some heartbreaks along the way, Bachelor Nation has witnessed some of the most unforgettable love stories in television history. In each episode of this 10-episode event, Chris Harrison will reach into the vault and bring back one of his favorite seasons, highlighting some of the most devastating rose ceremonies, passionate proposals, unexpected new arrivals, dramatic meltdowns, biggest breakups and, of course, the most romantic moments.
Roswell, New Mexico: “Crash Into Me”
The CW, 9pm EST
As the town prepares for CrashCon, Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) attempt to piece together who may be behind a potentially deadly plan targeting the festival. Elsewhere, Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) take drastic measures to learn more about the night Mimi (guest star Sherri Saum) disappeared, while Michael (Michael Vlamis) is forced to do someone else’s bidding.
Big Time Bake
Food Network, New Series!
Tick-tock, tick-tock … in this new competition, the clock never stops as gregarious baker Buddy Valastro (Cake Boss) and a revolving group of experts judge contestants’ trio of sweets every two hours.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way
TLC, Season Premiere!
Six Americans head overseas to Mexico, India, South Korea and other countries, all in the name of romance. Among them: fan favorites Jenny and Sumit, and Deavan and Jihoon, from the reality show’s first season. Which international couples will make love last?
Buried Worlds With Don Wildman
Travel Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
Iconic Travel Channel host Don Wildman takes his thirst for adventure into terrifying new territory to explore mankind’s darkest mysteries in his latest series. This time, Wildman is on a mission of a more cryptic sort, heading to remote regions of Peru, Haiti, Bulgaria and beyond, visiting the dark chasms and caverns of the paranormal and supernatural, tracking alleged lingering ghosts, devilish demons, vampires and witches burned at the stake.
Creepshow
AMC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
You’ll be really squirmy after this, as the evening starts with “Skincrawlers,” a story about a man who discovers a miraculous new treatment for weight loss that turns out to have unexpected complications. Following that is “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain,” a story about a woman’s father who died looking for the monster living at the bottom of Lake Champlain. Will she be next?
Camp Getaway: “Labor Day Pain
Bravo, 10pmIt’s Labor Day weekend and a high maintenance guest keeps the social coordinators on their toes. Adam and Sophia’s budding romance is shaken up by Gavin’s charm. Claire worries the staff won’t be able to pace themselves for the marathon weekend, and her fear comes true when one of the social coordinators goes off the deep end.
Duff Takes the Cake
Food Network, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Duff Goldman and his team of decorators, designers and builders work around the clock to make epic, show-stopping cakes for milestone events and parties for their social media followers. The team is then challenged with delivering these extra-special creations to a variety of venues and locations both on time and intact.
Songland: “Ben Platt”
NBC, 10pm EST
Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning singer/songwriter Ben Platt comes to Songland to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the superstar artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by Platt and released for a global audience.
