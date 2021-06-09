TV Best Bets for June 9

Loki
Disney+, New Series!
The latest live-action series from Marvel Studios finds Tom Hiddleston reprising his feature-film role as the titular God of Mischief, with Loki stepping out of his brother Thor’s shadow in his own adventure that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. In that movie, Loki was last seen absconding with the infamous Tesseract, and he now finds himself a fish out of water after this theft lands him in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic Time Variance Authority. They force Loki to repair several timelines he broke and assist in stopping a greater threat — or face deletion. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant also star.
Awake
Netflix, Original Film!
After a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humanity’s ability to sleep, chaos quickly begins to consume the world. Only Jill (Gina Rodriguez), an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. The question is — can Jill safely deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind? Jennifer Jason Leigh, Finn Jones and Barry Pepper also star.
Vanderpump Dogs
Peacock, New Series!
This docuseries brings fans and pet lovers deeper into Lisa Vanderpump’s (Vanderpump Rules) luxurious life by chronicling the stories and adoptions that occur at her beloved namesake foundation — Vanderpump Dogs, West Hollywood. The rescue center was founded in 2016 with the goal of reinventing the image of a dog shelter from a pound to a palace, doing everything the Vanderpump way: They rescue, rehabilitate, primp and pamper dogs in need of a loving forever home.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Andy Hardy
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
This morning and afternoon on Turner Classic Movies, enjoy the first nine films in the famous 16-film “Andy Hardy” franchise of generally comedic movies that depicted the life of the all-American Hardy family, eventually turning their primary focus to son Andy, thanks to that character’s popularity due to the endearingly winning portrayal by Mickey Rooney. Rooney appeared as Andy in all 16 films, and you’ll see him in his trademark role in all of today’s titles, which run in order starting with the first film in the franchise: A Family Affair (1937), You’re Only Young Once (1937), Judge Hardy’s Children (1938), Love Finds Andy Hardy (1938), Out West With the Hardys (1938), The Hardys Ride High (1939), Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever (1939), Judge Hardy and Son (1939) and Andy Hardy Meets Debutante (1940). TCM will air the remaining seven Andy Hardy films in a morning/afternoon marathon on Tuesday, June 29. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Press Your Luck: “Four in a Row”
ABC, 8pm EST
Host Elizabeth Banks is back to help contestants try to win those big bucks. The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish whammy for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Banks is joined by contestants Sarah Schultz (hometown: Valley Village, California), Alfred Aguilar (hometown: Los Angeles) and Sandra McDaniel-Webb (hometown: Oakland, California)
2021 CMT Music Awards
CMT, 8pm Live EST
This year’s awards show will air from Nashville, offering country music fans two and a half hours of performances and unique collaborations — and, of course, entirely fan-voted awards celebrating the top music videos of the year.
MasterChef: Legends: “Curtis Stone — Auditions Round 2”
FOX, 8pm EST
With only nine aprons remaining in the audition round, the competing home cooks have just 45 minutes to impress the judges, one of whom is guest chef Curtis Stone.
Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Go With the Flow”
HGTV, 8pm EST
A couple has loved living in their L.A. bungalow for over 20 years, but the tired home needs a facelift to work with their evolving needs. Drew and Jonathan Scott transform the traffic flow of the main floor to give the home a much-needed feng shui refresh.
Malawi Wildlife Rescue: “Big Buck Chase”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
A poacher’s snare, pesky flies, and a group of hedgehogs and bulbul birds preparing for freedom keep our animal rescue team busy. Follow Dr. Salb as she chases down a buck in need and the rescue center team as they treat a fly-bitten hyena.
A Million Little Things
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In “Justice: Part 1 & 2,” Sophie seeks justice for her trauma, and Maggie forces Gary to take a hard look at himself and his relationships. Meanwhile, Eddie goes to extreme measures to fight for his family, and Rome and Regina make big changes for their future.
Sistas
BET, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The No. 1 scripted series on cable for African Americans ages 18-49 returns for Season 3. The hourlong drama follows a group of single Black women as they navigate their love lives, careers and friendship through the ups and downs of the modern world. The ensemble cast includes KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von and Novi Brown.
Crime Scene Kitchen: “Just Desserts”
FOX, 9pm EST
The bakers head back into the kitchen to take on a new challenge in this culinary guessing game. Cheryl Hines is a guest judge in the new episode “Just Desserts.”
BET Presents The Encore
BET, 10pm EST, New Series!
Nine of the most memorable solo artists and girl groups from the 1990s and 2000s come together to form the ultimate R&B supergroup in this series. Shamari DeVoe, Irish Grinstead, LeMisha Grinstead, Nivea Nash, Felisha King, Fallon King, Pamela Long, Aubrey O’Day and Kiely Williams have signed on to the one-of-a-kind music experiment to become the next big musical sensation. With nothing to lose and everything to gain, these talented singers turned wives, moms and entrepreneurs will move in together, write new music, learn choreography, record an album and put on a live performance. The catch? The songstresses must achieve this in only 30 days, with none of them knowing who their bandmates will be ahead of time.
Queen of the South
USA Network, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
The fifth and final season of this crime drama based on the hit telenovela La Reina del Sur ends tonight. The series tells the powerful story of Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America, and her eventual rise to power over her own drug-trafficking empire. Can Teresa complete her transformation into the cunning woman in white in order to maintain her place at the top?