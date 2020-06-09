TV Best Bets for June 9

Good Bones
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The mother of all renovations! Design duo Karen E Laine and daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk buy their most expensive home to date. Plus: Hawk undergoes IVF in an effort to expand her family.
NOS4A2
AMC, 9am EST
Ahead of the supernatural drama’sJune 21 return, AMC replays Season 1. Mercifully, the tale of an immortal (Zachary Quinto) who feeds on children’s souls ends before it gets dark out.
America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 3”
NBC, 8pm EST
The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.
Star of the Month: Ann Sheridan: “A Flair for the Dramatic”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies continues its monthlong, Tuesday night celebration of legendary actress Ann Sheridan with a lineup this evening featuring some of her more dramatic roles. The evening begins with one of her most memorable films, Kings Row(1942), in which she earned top billing over Robert Cummings and Ronald Reagan. Also on the schedule are the dramas Edge of Darkness(1943), Woman on the Run (1950), The Angels Wash Their Faces(1939) and more.
Vanderpump Rules: “Reunion Part 2”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The shocking reunion continues as Andy Cohen gets Scheana to open up about her true problems with Dayna, and Ariana reveals how Lisa Vanderpump helped her through dark depression. Meanwhile, James and Raquel recount his triumphant journey to sobriety, Lala gets called out for being cruel to those who won’t fight back, Danica defends her outburst at the TomTom anniversary, and Stassi, Katie, and Kristen get to the root of the issues that fractured their decade-long friendship.
The Genetic Detective: “Who Killed Angie Dodge?”
ABC, 10pm EST
Investigative genealogist CeCe Moore works with the most degraded DNA sample ever used in her field to solve the 1996 rape and murder of 18-year-old Angie Dodge. In identifying the killer, she also clears the man imprisoned 20 years for the crime.
World of Dance: “The Qualifiers 3”
NBC, 10pm EST
In round three of the Qualifiers, the competition gets turned on its head as judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough surprise contestants, who must now first perform in a stripped-down warehouse to prove they have what it takes. Acts have one shot to showcase their artistry, precision and athleticism in order to move forward in the competition, earn their chance to perform on the iconic World of Dancestage and ultimately win a grand prize of $1 million dollars.
The Last O.G.: “Warning”
TBS, 10:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Cousin Bobby (Allen Maldonado) is accused of being a snitch after being released from prison early, and Tray (Tracy Morgan) faces a formidable bully in his new girlfriend’s ex-husband, who is a cop.
