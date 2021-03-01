TV Best Bets for March 1

Debris
NBC, 10pm EST, New Series!
When wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft scatters across the Western Hemisphere, it soon becomes apparent the pieces are messing with the laws of physics, changing lives in ways we can’t comprehend. Two agents from a coalition called ORBITAL — the CIA’s Bryan Beneventi (Jonathan Tucker) and MI6’s Finola Jones (Riann Steele) — are tasked to work together to recover the debris, whose mysteries humankind is not quite ready for.
Pop My Pet
discovery+, New Series!
This series follows veterinarians working in one of the fastest-growing segments of veterinary sciences: treating the outbreak of lumps, tumors and cysts on animals.
Prime Suspect: The Madeleine McCann Case
discovery+
In May 2007, 3-year-old Madeleine McCann vanished from a holiday resort in Portugal. Now, German police believe they know who is responsible for the crime. In this special, investigative journalists look into this new suspect.
Toon in With Me
MeTV, 7am EST
In this nostalgic throwback series that airs weekday mornings on MeTV, host and “Cartoon Curator” actor/comedian Bill Leff introduces classic cartoons from Warner Bros.’ Merrie Melodiesand Looney Tunesfranchises, featuring Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Road Runner and other beloved characters. In between ’toons, Leff also features sketches, guests, interviews and more as he re-creates the type of kids TV show fondly recalled by the older viewers toward which this series is primarily geared, though youngsters of all ages will find it highly entertaining.
All American: “Roll the Dice”
The CW, 8pm EST
With Coop (Bre-Z) performing in Las Vegas, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and some of the gang take a road trip to see her and Layla (Greta Onieogou) on tour. Layla is nervous to see Spencer and admit how she is feeling toward him, and surprisingly, Spencer also gets a little clarity on his feelings. Olivia (Samantha Logan) surprises the group last minute, but she notices that Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Simone (guest star Geffri Maya) are acting suspicious, so she enlists Spencer’s help to see what they are up to.
9-1-1: “There Goes the Neighborhood”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “There Goes the Neighborhood,” Hen’s (Aisha Hinds) mother unexpectedly arrives and announces she is moving to Los Angeles, and Buck’s (Oliver Stark) reentry into the dating pool ends in disaster.
100 Day Dream House: “Dream Home for a Globetrotter”
HGTV, 8pm EST
After 18 seasons with the Harlem Globetrotters, Herb is ready to settle down and build his forever dream home with girlfriend Elena. Their California home is already on the market, so Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt must finish this big-deal build of their new home in just 100 days. With a client who has a lot of things she doesn’t like, and just a short amount of facetime, Mika sure has her work cut out for her. Herb and Elena will be flying to Florida on Day 99, so the pressure is on!
The Voice
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Emmy-winning musical competition series celebrates its 10-year anniversary as it returns for Season 20. Nick Jonas reclaims his red chair alongside superstar returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton, with Carson Daly back as host. This season’s Battle Advisors include: Luis Fonsi (Team Kelly), Darren Criss (Team Nick), Brandy (Team Legend) and Dan + Shay (Team Blake).
Legends of the Pharaohs: “Curse of the Pyramid”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Witness the evolution of pyramid building — and Egypt itself — as we examine Pharaoh Snefru and his three massive monuments. See how one pharaoh’s demand for three pyramids changed Egypt’s landscape, economy, society and identity. Discover why Pharaoh Snefru ordered not one but three pyramids, who built them and how they changed Egypt forever.
Star of the Month: Doris Day: “Young Ingenue”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Beloved actress and singer Doris Day (born Doris Mary Anne Kappelhoff) is the subject of Turner Classic Movies’ Star of the Month in March; each Monday night, you can enjoy several of her memorable films grouped by theme. Tonight’s lineup begins with some of her earlier works, kicking off with her film debut in the 1948 musical romantic comedy Romance on the High Seas. This movie also showed off Day’s musical talent right away — she introduces the Oscar-nominated Jule Styne/Sammy Cahn pop standard “It’s Magic” here. Next is Day’s second film, My Dream Is Yours(1949), another musical romantic comedy that finds her singing and dancing — in one instance, memorably appearing in a live-action/animated dream sequence alongside Bugs Bunny and Tweety Bird. Also tonight: Tea for Two(1950), The West Point Story(1950), Lullaby of Broadway(1951), It’s a Great Feeling(1949) and Storm Warning(1951).
Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The stakes are high as Capt. Glenn Shephard puts his trust in an all-new crew as they sail along the sparkling coast of Croatia to provide an unforgettable, luxurious experience for guests with over-the-top requests.
9-1-1: Lone Star: “Displaced”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Displaced,” the 126 respond to emergencies at a funeral where another dead body has crashed the burial and a hospital where an MRI has gone haywire.
Ty Breaker: “A Sizeable Renovation”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Wendy and her husband, Evan, have been living in cramped quarters for too long and are ready to expand. They have grown very attached to the historic neighborhood they live in and find it very difficult to see themselves living anywhere else. They need Ty and Sabrina to help them find a solution to their tiny living space all while staying in their neighborhood. Will they decide to go with Ty and remodel their small cottage or go with Sabrina’s plan and buy a house that’s a major project?
Sacred Sites: “Temples of Priestesses”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
Uncover surprising secrets about the political and sexual power of ancient Egyptian women. From Egyptian pharaohs to Roman emperors, men ruled and dominated much of the ancient world. But it was not always this way. “Temples of the Priestesses” explores how, at different times and in different places, women played a dynamic role in ancient society. Now, new discoveries in archaeology and science unearth their amazing story.
Snowpiercer: “Many Miles From Snowpiercer”
TNT, 9pm EST
Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) fights for survival in treacherous conditions, vying to do what others before her could not.
Banfield
NewsNation, 10pm EST, New Series!
Tonight WGN America debuts a new name — NewsNation — and this five-nights-a-week news/talk show hosted by veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield (most recently seen on Court TV and HLN). In each hourlong episode, the self-professed Larry King fan conducts a determinedly nonconfrontational but still deep-dive interview of a celebrity or newsmaker.