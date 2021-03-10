TV Best Bets for March 10

Batman
FXM, 1:10pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Big-screen incarnations of DC Comics’ famous Caped Crusader have gotten darker and grittier in recent decades, and they are enjoyable in their own right. But there’s still something to be said for the fun camp of the 1960s BatmanTV series starring Adam West as Batman/Bruce Wayne and Burt Ward as Robin/Dick Grayson, which was adapted into this equally wild, and often surreal, full-length 1966 feature. West and Ward reprise their roles here, as do Cesar Romero as the Joker, Burgess Meredith as Penguin, Frank Gorshin as Riddler, Alan Napier as Alfred and Neil Hamilton as Commissioner Gordon, among others. Lee Meriwether takes over as Catwoman from Julie Newmar, who had portrayed the villain on the show to that point.
Last Chance U: Basketball
Netflix, New Series!
This docuseries from the team behind Last Chance Uexplores the world of community college basketball through the East Los Angeles College Huskies.
Marriage or Mortgage
Netflix, New Series!
A wedding planner and a real estate agent compete to win the hearts and budgets of spouses-to-be. Will the couple pick fairy tale nuptials or a dream home?
The Jeffersons
Antenna TV, 5pm EST
A five-hour binge includes the classic 1981 jaw-dropper in which George (Sherman Hemsley) mistakenly attends a KKK meeting.
NHL Hockey
NBCSN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Minnesota Wild and the L.A. Kings are at the Anaheim Ducks for NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockeydoubleheader.
Bourne in 3 Days
BBC America, beginning at 8pm EST
Matt Damon stars as Jason Bourne in the Bourneaction movie franchise, which gets the spotlight on BBC America over three days. The programming stunt begins tonight with The Bourne Identity(2002), continues tomorrow with The Bourne Supremacy(2004) and wraps up Friday with The Bourne Ultimatum(2007).
Operation Awesome
BYUtv, 8pm EST, New Series!
This feel-good, unscripted series takes a look at how kids are changing the world every day. Five incredible young people with the biggest, boldest, most amazing ideas for change will get the chance to make their inspired, out-of-the box dreams come true. They will travel to 10 cities across America and work together with local volunteers to help others launch new initiatives, making a lasting and impactful change in every community they visit.
Riverdale: “Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky”
The CW, 8pm EST
Following in his Grandpa Artie’s footsteps, Archie (KJ Apa) begins to recruit Riverdale’s new volunteer fire department. Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) attempt to lure Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) out of Thornhill and back into daily life in Riverdale leads to more tension between the two. Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Alice (Mädchen Amick) and Kevin’s (Casey Cott) latest investigation leads them into conflict with Hiram (Mark Consuelos). Finally, as Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a risky plan to support Riverdale’s local businesses, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) begin to unravel an old mystery surrounding some strange sightings in the town.
The Masked Singer
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Masked Singerreturns for Season 5 as a new batch of mystery celebrity vocalists take to the stage. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are back as panelists. Niecy Nash serves as guest host for the start of the season, and regular host Nick Cannon returns in future episodes.
Chicago Med: "Fathers and Mothers, Daughters and Sons"
NBC, 8pm EST
Steven Weber debuts as wry Dr. Dean Archer, who arrives in the Windy City to work alongside overwhelmed Emergency Department chief Ethan Choi (Brian Tee). They have history: Archer was Ethan’s boss in the Navy. Will being second-in-command cause friction?
Stormborn
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, New Series!
In this stunning three-part nature series, spend a year in the remote, northern edges of Scotland, Iceland, and Norway, and meet the creatures that call it home. Ewan McGregor narrates this exposé on animals that have adapted to survive the North Atlantic’s subarctic region. From hunting orca and Arctic foxes to battling grey seals, see what it takes to survive in the lands of the North. Enter the realms of the “Stormborn,” where survivors battle to survive in one of Earth’s most challenging environments.
Mysteries of the Unknown: “
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Don Wildman investigates an entrepreneur’s determination to strike it rich in Texas, a fireman’s brave rescue of a boy trapped beneath a sheet of ice and a daring raid on a ship to whisk away illegal whiskey.
SEAL Team: “Reckoning”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Reckoning,” Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) continues to lead the mission in Syria, and the stakes grow higher when members of Bravo Team learn the truth about their target.
Game of Talents
FOX, 9pm EST, New Series!
Wayne Brady hosts this new hybrid of game show and variety show that pits two teams of contestants against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing — and sometimes bizarre —hidden talents of the mystery performers. With more than $200,000 on the line, can the contestants spot the fire dancer from the spider wrangler or the gospel singer from the contortionist?
Farmhouse Fixer: “A Farmhouse for a Chef”
HGTV, 9pm EST
An outdated farmhouse is transformed into a functional family home with an earthy design. Jonathan Knight and designer Kristina Crestin create a kitchen fit for a chef; a cozy, traditional New England family room; and even a goat jungle gym for their new farm animals.
Chicago Fire: “Escape Route”
NBC, 9pm EST
A new episode of NBC’s hit drama, the first in its popular Chicagofranchise of series, airs tonight.
S.W.A.T.: “Redux”
CBS, 10pm EST
Mumford (Peter Onorati) returns to work a 15-year-old cold case that holds a personal connection and leads to the discovery of a dangerous drug ring in the new episode “Redux.”
Snowfall: “Expansion”
FX, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Expansion,” Franklin’s (Damson Idris) missteps put Leon (Isaiah John) in the crosshairs, resulting in an unexpected reconnection.
Chicago P.D.: “Protect and Serve”
NBC, 10pm EST
Since the start of Season 8, CPD’s new deputy superintendent, Samantha “Sam” Miller (Nicole Ari Parker), has been on a mission: police reform. Her collaboration with Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), the Intelligence Unit’s influential and rule-breaking leader, has concerned some fans who like Hank just the way he is. “They’re allowed to feel protective, but a change is going to come!” Parker says. “These two alphas are sizing each other up because they know there’s no way to avoid the work they have to do.” Tonight’s hour could be a tipping point. It begins when a seasoned white cop, who’s partnered with a Black rookie, shoots a Black man during a tense traffic stop. Intelligence officers Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), who are Black and white, respectively, are sent to arrest him. “At every level, you have two perspectives of the situation,” Parker says. “That’s what makes this episode so powerful. It tries to pinpoint what [each person] sees in that moment.” Other factors, like time on the force, also come into play. The situation escalates when the crowd of witnesses grows and Atwater and Ruzek come under fire — someone doesn’t want the cops and the accused to make it back to the station. But who? And which side of the law are they on? “You’ve got a lot of eyeballs on this,” Parker says. “Some are there to protect and serve, and some are there to destroy.”
Beyond the Unknown: “Woolly Mystery, Lost Nazi Gold Train and the Plot to Kill the Pope”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Don Wildman investigates a toxic experiment gone wrong, recalls the hunt for a fabled train laden with Nazi gold and uncovers a plot to assassinate Pope John Paul II.