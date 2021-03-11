TV Best Bets for March 11

Cold Courage
AMC+, New Series!
Based on the award-winning and bestselling novels from Finnish journalist Pekka Hiltunen, this drama follows two women (portrayed by Pihla Viitala and Sofia Pekkari) as they collide during a series of murders in present-day London. As they are drawn together through a clandestine group called the Studio, they seek to right the wrongs of the powerful, influential and corrupt — starting with a dangerous, charismatic politician (John Simm) looking to put the “Great” back into Great Britain. The first three episodes debut today, with subsequent episodes released every Thursday.
BattleBots: Bounty Hunters
discovery+
In each episode, challengers compete for the right to become a Bounty Hunter and fight a Legend. The prize: a unique place in BattleBotshistory and the major share of a $25,000 cash prize payout in every episode.
My Beautiful Stutter
discovery+
This documentary follows five kids ages 9 to 18 who stutter, whose lives are transformed when they meet others who stutter at an interactive, arts-based program in New York.
Genera+ion
HBO Max, New Series!
This half-hour dramedy follows a diverse group of high school students exploring modern sexuality in their conservative community.
Station 19: “Train in Vain”
ABC, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
After a powerful and shocking winter finale, the firefighter drama returns for its spring premiere. Grey Sloan Memorial surgeon Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) is like a dog with a bone when he believes in something. That has never been more true than on tonight’s Station 19, the first half of a tension-filled crossover with Grey’s Anatomy, as DeLuca and his protective older sister, Carina (Stefania Spampinato), try to stop a child sex trafficker.
Walker: “Bar None”
The CW, 8pm EST
When Geri (guest star Odette Annable) decides to sell the bar, it throws Walker (Jared Padalecki) for a loop. With so many memories attached to the bar, he asks Geri to reconsider and reminds her of all the good times they’ve had there with Emily (guest star Genevieve Padalecki) and Hoyt (guest star Matt Barr). Meanwhile, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) is shocked when her mother (guest star Alex Meneses) drops in unexpectedly.
Hell’s Kitchen: “There’s Something About Marc”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “There’s Something About Marc,” the eight remaining chefs cook various types of burgers, finding their additional ingredients in a massive deck of cards.
Flipping Across America
HGTV, 8pm EST
In the blue corner, Ken and Anita Corsini (Flip or Flop Atlanta) from Atlanta are tackling a confusing 1970s split-level home. And in the red corner, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack (Flip or Flop) are flipping an older Southern California home that looks like it hasn’t been updated or cleaned since the ’60s. Both of these dated homes were purchased for the same price but are in very different markets. Will the market make a difference in which team turns the biggest profit?
Superstore: “Customer Satisfaction”
NBC, 8pm EST
When Jeff (Michael Bunin) returns to push customer satisfaction surveys, Mateo (Nico Santos) enlists Garrett’s (Colton Dunn) help to hide his relationship with Eric (George Salazar). Dina (Lauren Ash), Glenn (Mark McKinney) and Cheyenne’s (Nichole Sakura) plan to boost the scores creates new and bigger problems, and Jonah (Ben Feldman) tries to convince Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) and other workers to value themselves.
Special Theme: Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s lineup of classic films featuring what are now recognized as problematic themes and characterizations — accompanied by discussions of the cultural contexts in which they were created and why they should still be viewed as classics, even if in a new light — includes Woman of the Year(1942), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner(1967), Gunga Din(1939), Sinbad the Sailor(1947) and The Jazz Singer(1927).
Extreme Paranormal Witness: “Trying to Keep Evil Out”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
An expectant mother believes she’s found a sanctuary for her young daughter when they move into a new apartment in Missouri. Her hopes are dashed after she discovers there is something evil lurking behind a boarded-up fireplace. Two more new, hourlong episodes of Extreme Paranormal Witness immediately follow.
Grey’s Anatomy: “Helplessly Hoping”
ABC, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
After nearly three months off the air, one of TV’s top dramas returns tonight for its spring premiere.
Call Me Kat: “Moving In”
FOX, 9pm EST
With her own love life heating up, cat café owner Kat (Mayim Bialik) has to decide how to tell her employee Randi (Kyla Pratt) about the skeleton she discovered in her boyfriend Daniel’s (Lamorne Morris) closet while helping them move in together.
Rehab Addict Rescue: “Sweat Equity”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Nicole Curtis helps a newly engaged couple modernize and restore functionality to their outdated, 1970s-inspired kitchen and bathroom. To stay under budget, Nicole teaches them the meaning of sweat equity as they chip in to help the team cross the finish line.
Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta
WE tv, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The dramatic season comes to a close.
Last Man Standing: “Granny Nanny”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Granny Nanny,” Vanessa (Nancy Travis) refuses to believe that she needs to slow down, going above and beyond in her grandma responsibilities.
Nightwatch: “Return to the Big Easy”
A&E, 10pm EST
In this first of two specials before the series returns for a new season following the skilled first responders on the front lines of one of America’s most dynamic agencies — New Orleans EMS — hosts Holly Sherman and Titus Tero look back at some of the past seasons’ memorable moments as well as introduce the new team members featured on the series this season.
A Million Little Things: “Non-Essential”
ABC, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
The drama returns with Boston heading into a COVID lockdown, Rome (Romany Malco) realizing his movie may have to halt production, Maggie (Allison Miller) being forced to return home early from Oxford and Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) delayed back surgery perhaps speeding up his painkiller abuse.
Clarice: “Get Right With God”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Get Right With God,” Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) experiences intense hallucinations after she is drugged and confined to a hospital bed by a serial killer in the medical profession.
Cake
FXX, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
FXX’s series of short-form comic videos returns for Season 4. Each of this season’s nine episodes will be anchored by Nine Films About Technologyfrom Peter Huang, loosely connected and darkly comedic live-action stories about human relationships in this modern age of smartphones, social media and connectivity.
The Rev
USA Network, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
The new reality series following the world of larger-than-life Queens, New York, Pastor Richard Hartley ends Season 1 tonight.