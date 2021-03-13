TV Best Bets for March 13

A House on Fire
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Brilliant doctor and mother Deborah Green (Stephanie March) had the epitome of a picture-perfect life with two children, an adoring husband (Shaun Benson) and a beautiful house in an opulent neighborhood. But behind the curtain is a rocky marriage that includes Deb’s difficult bedside manner, her inability to get along with other doctors, an abuse of pills and alcohol, and major envy of her husband’s successful medical career and his easy social manner. Soon it all takes a terrible turn and leaves her family and marriage in ruin.
A Discovery of Witches
AMC+/Shudder/Sundance Now, Season Finale!
The second season finale of this addictive fan favorite finds Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) facing an uncertain future as their time hiding in Elizabethan London comes to an end.
The Holzer Files: “Dead Calm”
discovery+
The team embarks on an investigation unlike any other aboard the completely empty and notoriously haunted Queen Maryin Long Beach, California. They discover that an unsettling presence Hans Holzer confronted in 1976 has risen to the surface, and it just may pull them under.
SuperSoul
discovery+, New Series!
This spinoff of OWN’s SuperSoul Sundayfeatures conversations between Oprah Winfrey and top thinkers, authors, visionaries and spiritual leaders exploring themes and issues including happiness, personal fulfillment, spirituality, conscious living and what it means to be alive in today’s world.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Phoenix 200
FS1, 5:30pm Live EST
The up-and-coming drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series take to Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, to compete in a 200-mile race on FS1.
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021
Nickelodeon, 7:30pm EST
The slime-happy awards show, emceed by Saturday Night Live star and Nickelodeon vet Kenan Thompson, soars to new heights as the network’s iconic orange blimp embarks on a worldwide tour. Stops include celebrities’ homes, outer space and SpongeBob SquarePants’ underwater city, Bikini Bottom.
The Golden Girls: Ageless
REELZChannel, 8pm EST
Narrated by Valerie Bertinelli, this special celebrates the iconic ’80s sitcom The Golden Girls, its perfect cast and its ability to take on complex subject matter that was far beyond sitcom fodder at the time — tackling mental health, alcoholism and homelessness, all while never losing its potent and signature sense of humor. The special also examines offscreen hurdles, including star Estelle Getty’s heartbreaking battle with dementia and the simmering headbutting between stars Bea Arthur and Betty White. Viewers will also learn about the incredible fandom surrounding the sitcom that continues to grow like wildfire decades after the show premiered.
Holmes & Watson
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The game is afoot on Turner Classic Movies tonight with a double feature of some lesser-seen and enjoyable films featuring legendary detective Sherlock Holmes and his friend Dr. John Watson. First, The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes(1970), cowritten and directed by Billy Wilder, offers an affectionate and somewhat parodic look at Holmes (Robert Stephens), presenting a distinction between the “real” detective compared with the character readers know from Watson’s stories in The Strandmagazine. Christopher Lee costars as Sherlock’s brother Mycroft in this film that Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have said was an inspiration for their acclaimed series Sherlock. The second movie on tonight’s bill is The Hound of the Baskervilles(1959), a gothic tale from Britain’s famed Hammer Studios that adapts Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1902 novel featuring one of Holmes’ most famous cases. Peter Cushing stars as the detective, with André Morell as Watson. Christopher Lee also turns up here as Sir Henry Baskerville.
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet
Nat Geo Wild, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Every day is a unique challenge for Dr. Michelle Oakley, the only all-species vet for hundreds of miles across the Great North. Whether wrestling bison, tracking ibex in the mountains, performing surgery on a wolverine or braving fierce landscapes to return moose calves to the wild, Dr. Oakley will do whatever it takes to keep the animals in her charge safe and healthy.