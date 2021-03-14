TV Best Bets for March 14

Arsenic and Old Lace
TCM, 11:45am EST, Catch a Classic!
Cary Grant and a stellar cast romp through this classic 1942 dark comic farce based on the Broadway hit and breezily directed by Frank Capra. Grant plays writer Mortimer Brewster, who, just before being married, discovers that his two unmarried aunts, Abby and Martha (Josephine Hull and Jean Adair) have been poisoning lonely old men by putting the titular ingredients in their elderberry wine. The resulting circus is hilarious, with a comically rubber-faced, rubber-legged Grant in the center ring. Raymond Massey, Peter Lorre and Priscilla Lane also star.
Expedition Bigfoot: “Lake Fear”
discovery+
Russell Acord tracks an unknown creature to a mysterious lake hidden in the mountains. The team enlists a thermal drone to scout the potential Bigfoot hideout, but soon realize they are the ones being watched.
NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway
FOX, 3:30pm Live EST
NASCAR Cup Series stars Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott and others duel in the desert for a 312-mile race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.
2021 NCAA Basketball Selection Show
CBS, 6pm Live EST
The 68-team NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field is announced live on CBS, featuring analysis, discussion, interviews and reactions from teams’ coaches and players. This year’s tournament will take place entirely in the state of Indiana beginning with First Four action Thursday on truTV and TBS.
NHL Hockey: Los Angeles at Colorado
NBCSN, 7pm Live EST
The L.A. Kings are in Denver to skate against the Colorado Avalanche on NBCSN.
Bless the Harts: “Trollin’ With the Homies”
FOX, 7:30pm EST
Jenny and Wayne (voices of Kristen Wiig and Ike Barinholtz) persuade Betty (voice of Maya Rudolph) to get a job in the new episode “Trollin’ With the Homies.”
American Idol
ABC, 8pm EST
In this new episode, the search for the next superstar across Los Angeles, San Diego, and Ojai, California,comes to an end as the auditions wrap. Saving some of the best for last, this week features the final auditions in front of the celebrity judges before heading to Hollywood Week, where contestants get one step closer to being crowned the next “American Idol.”
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
CBS, 8pm Live EST
Trevor Noah hosts the 63rd Grammy Awards on CBS, honoring the year’s best in the recording industry. Top nominees include Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift, Brittany Howard, John Beasley, Justin Bieber, Phoebe Bridgers, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, David Frost and Megan Thee Stallion.
Batwoman: “It’s Best You Stop Digging”
The CW, 8pm EST
As Ryan’s (Javicia Leslie) condition worsens, she questions Batwoman’s “no killing” code when she realizes the opportunity to avenge her mother is slipping away. Tatiana (guest star Leah Gibson) fills in the gaps for Alice (Rachel Skarsten) about her time on Coryana and her history with Ocean (guest star Nathan Owens).
The Simpsons: “Do Pizza Bots Dream of Electric Guitars”
FOX, 8pm EST
Homer (voice of Dan Castellaneta) tries to reunite a mechanical band from his youth, but film and TV creator J.J. Abrams (guest-voicing as himself) gets to them first in the new episode “Do Pizza Bots Dream of Electric Guitars.”
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Candace Cameron Bure returns to star in this latest installment in the hit mystery franchise. She is joined by returning costars Niall Matter, Marilu Henner, Lexa Doig and Peter Benson. When one of Aida Teagarden’s (Henner) real estate clients is found murdered, her sleuthing daughter, Aurora (Bure) sets out with her fiancé, Nick (Matter), to solve the murder. They discover that someone is operating a con artist scheme in Lawrenceton and the stakes have just become deadly. Aurora, Nick and the Real Murders Club go undercover in a sting operation designed to “con a con” into revealing themselves before they can strike again.
Deadly Dating Game
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Shannon, a popular radio DJ, uses her talk show to discuss her love life and is all in when her producer, Hailey, suggests they do a promotion where listeners can nominate friends to go on dates with Shannon. After ending her relationship with Gavin, Shannon is ready to move on. But while on her first radio show date, Shannon runs into Gavin, who is hurt to see her with another man. Gavin begs her to take him back, but Shannon refuses even though she admits to Hailey that she still has feelings for him. But when Shannon learns her radio show date was killed right before they were supposed to go on their second date, she becomes suspicious of Gavin, especially as he continues to show up everywhere Shannon goes. Skye Coyne, Jillian Murray and Iyan Evans star.
Marilyn, Misunderstood
REELZChannel, 8pm EST
The story of Marilyn Monroe as the tragic starlet who struggled to overcome a difficult childhood, had a string of failed marriages and battled addiction is well known. But Marilyn, Misunderstood, narrated by Kim Cattrall, tells the story of the other Marilyn, a woman who didn’t just suddenly wake up and become the biggest star in the world. The other Marilyn was a bold and ambitious trailblazer who refused to toe the line and who never stopped fighting to be taken seriously as an actress. The documentary presents this little-known side of her life story as told through Monroe’s own words in rare audio recordings.
Air Warriors: “Messerschmitt BF 109”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Discover the story of the Nazi fighter that was loved by some, hated by others, but recognized by all as revolutionary. Follow the journey of the Messerschmitt BF 109, from concept to prototype to the Nazi Luftwaffe’s deadliest fighter. See how it took the world by storm, witness some of its most dramatic battles and discover the events that ended its reign over the skies of Europe.
The Great North: “Pride & Prejudance Adventure ”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Pride & Prejudance Adventure,” Judy (voice of Jenny Slate) asks her crush to the most romantic dance of the school year, not realizing he’s got eyes for someone else.
The Walking Dead: “One More”
AMC, 9pm EST
With Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) map, Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) go on a search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Checking out one more location, they chance upon a stash. Faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test.
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
CNN
In creating his delizioso food + travel series, says Stanley Tucci, “I wanted to show that Italy isn’t just pizza and pasta, spaghetti and meatballs.” The inquisitive and insatiable actor has succeeded, sampling fried artichokes in Rome, sponge cakes filled with lemon cream (delizie al limone) on the Amalfi Coast and more. Tonight he visits Tuscany, where the second-generation Italian American’s heritage lies — and his parents, Stan and Joan, join him!
Pennyworth: “The Rose and Thorn”
EPIX, 9pm EST
While Alfred is enlisted to help extract Lucius Fox from Raven headquarters, Prime Minister Aziz sets in motion a plan that pits Aleister Crowley against John Ripper.
Bob’s Burgers: “Mr. Lonely Farts”
FOX, 9pm EST
When Linda and Tina (voices of John Roberts and Dan Mintz) go to the shoe store, Gene (voice of Eugene Mirman) accidently is left home by himself in the new episode “Mr. Lonely Farts.”
Wicked Tuna: “Best Laid Plans”
National Geographic, 9pm EST
Captains creative! The fishermen strategize how to maximize their catches for the limited bluefin season. Some review notes and coordinates from previous years; others trust their gut. See which nets the biggest profit.
Ellen’s Game of Games: “Fake It ’Til You Make It Rain”
NBC, 9pm EST
Contestants play new game Make It Rain, See Ya Later Alligator, Blindfolded Musical Chairs and Buckin Blasters. The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.
Shameless: “Cancelled”
Showtime, 9pm EST
Oh, this should be good: Gallagher patriarch Frank (William H. Macy) and son Liam (Christian Isaiah) enter a contest to rename a middle school.
Aerial Greece: “The South”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
Take flight over southern Greece and the Peloponnese, Attica, the Ionian islands and more. From ancient battles to athletic spectacles to natural wonders, take in a world of ancient warriors, epic myths and diverse people on this spectacular tour.
Family Guy: “The Marrying Kind”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Stewie (voice of Seth MacFarlane) gets a mail order bride from Ukraine and experiences domestic life in the new episode “The Marrying Kind.”
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
ABC, 10pm EST
In this new episode, gym owner Joseph Herrera and nurse Kyle Shaules jump in the hot seat for the million-dollar prize.
Condor: “The Solution to All Problems”
EPIX, 10pm EST
Joe escapes from IEP but his safety remains in question. Unsure who to trust, he turns to Bob Partridge. Meanwhile, a task force is assembled to investigate the massacre. With his best friend’s life now in danger, Sam struggles with his next move.
Good Girls: “Big Kahuna”
NBC, 10pm EST
A huge client approaches Dean (Matthew Lillard) to sell his merchandise at Boland’s Bubbles, but Beth (Christina Hendricks) is hesitant. Stan (Reno Wilson) and Ruby’s (Retta) guilt reaches a breaking point when Sara’s (Lidya Jewett) donor family returns. Annie (Mae Whitman) tries to prove to Ben (Isaiah Stannard) that she can keep up with the rich parents at his school.
Inside the Food Factory: “Family Meals”
Smithsonian Channel, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Gregg Wallace puts under the microscope the extraordinary food factory machines that manufacture some of our favorite family meals. This includes an extraordinary machine capable of cracking open and separating seventeen hundred eggs a minute. And a colossal pressure cooker that puts the “baked” in beans.
Ride With Norman Reedus
AMC, 12:15am EST
Actor Dylan McDermott joins Norman Reedus for a scenic trip along New Zealand’s majestic South Island. Navigating dramatic mountain roads, they take in some of the most rugged, unpredictable landscapes in a remote corner of the world.