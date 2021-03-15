TV Best Bets for March 15

Bulletproof
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 3, the three-episode special finds the British NCA detectives and best friends Aaron Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Ronnie Pike Jr. (Ashley Walters) heading to South Africa in search of a much-needed vacation from their London day job. Unfortunately for them, rest and relaxation will have to wait as they get swept up in the kidnapping of a young girl and they soon find themselves delving into the criminal underbelly of Cape Town. This tense, action-packed journey will take them from the lavish world of Cape Town’s elite through the poverty-stricken townships, with danger around every corner. Bishop and Pike will learn that not everyone with a badge can be trusted.
Bloodlands
Acorn TV, New Series!
When a car containing a possible suicide note is pulled from the sea, a police detective in Northern Ireland (James Nesbitt) connects it to an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance.
Doctor Who: “Fury From the Deep”
AMC+
The missing 1968 serial is brought to life in stunning animation for the first time when the full season debuts ahead of the linear premiere on BBC America, joining other Doctor Whoanimated specials The Macra Terror and The Faceless Oneson AMC+.
Aliens in Alaska: “Nightmare Below Zero”
discovery+
A man finds a mysterious implant in his leg after a nighttime snowmobile ride; four friends witness the same eerie light show miles away from each other; an otherworldly beast stalks a family for three generations; a woman hears an unholy chorus.
The Dead Files: “Abducted”
discovery+, Season Finale!
Amy Allan and Steve DiSchiavi travel to Coolidge, Arizona, where a mother and her daughters are facing an onslaught of paranormal activity from an interdimensional being. Under constant attack and unable to move, the family needs answers before someone is seriously hurt.
Expedition: Back to the Future
discovery+, New Series!
Josh Gates, avid explorer and host of Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown, has spent his career traveling the world investigating history’s greatest legends and mysteries. Now, in this four-part series, he’s setting out on the journey of a lifetime in search of the most iconic car in Hollywood history — the DeLorean time machine from the classic sci-fi trilogy Back to the Future. Together with the films’ costar Christopher Lloyd, Josh travels across the country and through the history of one of cinema’s greatest franchises on an epic search for this timeless vehicle, all in hopes of delivering and donating it to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Baywatch: “Panic at Malibu Pier”
H&I, 6pm EST
The series joins retro channel Heroes & Icons’ lineup today. Baywatch is soapy fun, following newly promoted lieutenant Mitch Buchannon (David Hasselhoff) and his beautiful but earnest colleagues as they go the extra mile to protect the people on their beach. From the start, personal issues are tackled on and off the sand. Mitch, his ex-wife, Gayle (Wendie Malick!), and their 13-year-old son, Hobie (Brandon Call), realistically navigate the rough waters of divorce and a looming custody battle. The episode’s villain, however, is straight out of a dated Lifetime movie: A young woman named Laurie (Mädchen Amick), with an unspecified mental disorder that causes her to have delusions and become violent, forms a dangerous attachment to married, moonlighting lawyer Craig Pomeroy (Parker Stevenson).
NHL Hockey: Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers
NBCSN, 7pm Live EST
The Philadelphia Flyers are at New York’s Madison Square Garden for a clash with the Rangers.
The Bachelor
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Singleton Matt James finally makes his decision. Based on the show’s less-than-happily-ever-after track record, though, it doesn’t need to be set in stone — not even one provided by jeweler Neil Lane.
The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 5”
NBC, 8pm EST
Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the fifth night of Blind Auditions.
Legends of the Pharaohs: “Mystery of the Great Pyramid”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Follow Egyptologists as they uncover new secrets about the Great Pyramid, mummies and what happens when a pharaoh dies. See how newly discovered ancient documents are changing our understanding of how the Great Pyramid was built.
Star of the Month: Doris Day: “Dramas and Thrillers”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Besides her work in musicals and comedies, Doris Day was also an accomplished dramatic actress, as tonight’s lineup of films demonstrates. First, in the mystery thriller Midnight Lace(1960), Day gives a Golden Globe-nominated performance as a woman who is threatened by a stalker. Rex Harrison, John Gavin and Myrna Loy costar. Next, in Hitchcock’s suspense classic The Man Who Knew Too Much(1956), Day costars with James Stewart as parents whose son is kidnapped while they are vacationing overseas, and are then drawn into an assassination plot. Day also gets a chance to sing here, as she memorably introduces the Oscar-winning song “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be).” Then, in the film noir Julie (1956), Day plays the title character, a widow who is terrorized by her insanely jealous second husband (Louis Jourdan), and who begins to suspect that her first husband’s death was not a suicide. After this is the Oscar-winning Love Me or Leave Me(1955), a musical biopic with Day portraying Ruth Etting, a singer who, like Day, had also become a movie star. One of Day’s earliest films is next — Young Man With a Horn(1950), a musical drama in which she shares the screen with Kirk Douglas and Lauren Bacall. Finally, Day stars in The Winning Team(1952), a fictionalized biography of the life of major league baseball pitcher Grover Cleveland Alexander (Ronald Reagan).
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “We Don’t Rat on Family”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Bob (Billy Gardell) wants to impress the Nigerian mother of his fiancée, Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), on their first video chat. But he should probably think twice before taking advice from her uncle Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley)!
Intervention: “Susan”
A&E, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Susan grew up in a devoutly Mormon household. As an adult, she suffered a back injury and was prescribed OxyContin. Not only did the medication ease her back pain, it also numbed the memories of her turbulent family upbringing and a recent breakup. She became addicted, and when her doctor stopped prescribing them, she turned to heroin. After losing custody of her young son, Susan’s addiction escalated. Fired from her job, penniless and living out of her car, Susan had no choice but to return home to the same family she had worked so hard to leave behind. And since she’s been back, her usage has only gotten worse.
America’s Most Wanted
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The classic show is back, this time hosted by Elizabeth Vargas. Viewers will be able to participate in catching some of the country’s most evasive criminals via new technologies and methods.
Rock the Block: “Rock the Living Rooms”
HGTV, 9pm EST
The competition heats up in Week 2 ofRock the Blockas the teams — Mike Holmes and Alison Victoria; Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent; David Bromstad and Tiffany Brooks; and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt — tackle the remaining living spaces on the first floor: the foyer, front room, powder room and main living room. With so many rooms to renovate, each team’s strategy comes into focus and unique design styles begin to flourish. Real estate broker and star of HGTV’sFlip or Flop NashvillePage Turner stops by to judge, touring each home to determine whose spaces added the most value to the home. The winning team walks away with bragging rights and bonus money to put towards their next design challenge.
Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
Watch as virus hunters and bat experts team up to uncover how and why COVID-19 jumped from animals to people. How did COVID-19 emerge, and how we can prevent the next pandemic from occurring? The answer may lie in bats. Follow scientists from forests to caves to the Smithsonian archives on their quest to find the origins of COVID-19. See how our modern lifestyle has changed bats’ ecology, stressed them out and may have triggered the COVID-19 pandemic.
Snowpiercer: “The Eternal Engineer”
TNT, 9pm EST
An engineering catastrophe on Snowpiercerforces Layton (Daveed Diggs) to make a difficult choice, one that might cost him everything.
Black Ink Crew: Secrets Unlocked
VH1, 9pm EST
The two-part special (Part 2 airs next week) brings together fan favorites from all three cities virtually to celebrate almost 10 years of the beloved franchise, spill the ink and unlock secrets to some of the biggest moments in Black Inkhistory.
Bull: “The Boy Who Cried Murde
CBS, 10pmIn the new episode “The Boy Who Cried Murder,” Izzy (Yara Martinez) asks Bull (Michael Weatherly) to petition the court to have her best friend’s body exhumed when the woman’s son alleges her death was not accidental.
American Pickers: “It’s Always Sunny in Picksylvania”
History, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Mike and Frank scour the Keystone State in search of unique characters with one-of-a-kind finds. First stop is a jam-packed warehouse/mancave where they come across an ultra-rare Spider-Mancomic book. Next, they meet Leo, a tailor with a surprising amount of antique rarities, and Morgan, a mad scientist with some explosively interesting items.
Debris: “Solar Winds”
NBC, 10pm EST
When Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola (Riann Steele) investigate a mysterious, otherworldly square that has appeared in a field, they come to understand new revelations about our planet. Meanwhile, Maddox (Norbert Leo Butz) meets with an old contact.
Unexpected
TLC, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
In the midseason return episode, at thehospital, Myrka’s contractions get worse, Jenna’s mom causes a scene at her baby shower and Kim discourages Lilly from making the same mistake twice.
The Big Bake
Food Network, 11pm EST
Time to get hopping! The new batch of pro bakers are challenged to create sugary sweet — and edible — salutes to bunny rabbits, making this the only time it’s OK to find a hare in your food. (Get it?)