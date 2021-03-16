TV Best Bets for March 16

Holmes Family Effect
FOX, 8pm EST, New Series!
In this heartwarming home-renovation series, TV icon and professional contractor Mike Holmes, his daughter, Sherry, and son, Michael, surprise deserving people by transforming their spaces. From a neglected school building to a rundown youth center, the Holmes family helps these heroes in their quest to make a difference. The four-part series debuts with two episodes tonight.
Fright Club: “Scary Poppins”
Jack Osbourne, Dalen Spratt, Marcus Harvey and Juwan Mass compete to terrorize each other with jaw-dropping evidence of a phantom facing off with baby, a hotel guest attacked in her sleep by an evil entity, the spirit of a deceased father returning home and more.
Pig Royalty
This program documents a competition unlike any other as it follows unforgettable families who criss-cross throughout Texas, competing in the unique and crazy world of pig-showing.
The Beatrice Six: Keith Morrison Investigates
Datelinecorrespondent Keith Morrison looks at how the 1985 murder of Helen Wilson rocked the small town of Beatrice, Nebraska. Six people were convicted of the crime, but one of the six, Joseph White, fought for two decades to overturn his conviction and prove his innocence. When DNA evidence from the crime scene was finally tested, and a new investigation into the murder was opened, the results turned the case and the town upside down.
Law & Order: Criminal Intent
SundanceTV, 1pm EST
This afternoon kicks off a weekly binge for fans of the 2001-11 L&O spinoff starring Vincent D’Onofrio and Kathryn Erbe as detectives in NYC’s Major Crimes unit. Each Tuesday, 13 episodes run in chronological order, opening with the pilot, about a multimillion- dollar diamond heist and a trail of corpses.
NHL Hockey: Boston at Pittsburgh
NBCSN, 7pm Live EST
Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins visit Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in a primetime NHL matchup on NBCSN.
NCIS: “Watchdog”
CBS, 8pm EST
One of the team members makes an unexpected move after NCIS uncovers a secret dogfighting ring in the new episode “Watchdog.”
The Flash: “Mother”
The CW, 8pm EST
As Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) becomes more powerful, Barry (Grant Gustin) and team must find a way to stop her. They are shocked when an old friend, Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss), risks her life to help.
Young Rock: “Check Your Head”
NBC, 8pm EST
Miami, 1990: Dwayne (Uli Latukefu) looks to crack the starting lineup as a freshman for the famed Miami Hurricanes football team, attracting the attention of players, coaches and celebrities. However, an unexpected incident sends his season and life into turmoil.
Queen Sugar
OWN, 8pm EST
You’re cordially invited to the Bordelon farm for the wedding of stoic Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) and loving fiancée Darla (Bianca Lawson). (Their vows will melt you!) But first, a determined Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) wants to surprise her future sister-in-law with a virtual bridal shower/ bachelorette party.
TCM Spotlight: Growing Up on Screen: “Elizabeth Taylor & Roddy McDowall”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Two more actors whose fame extended from their days as child stars through their adult careers are spotlighted tonight. First up are four films starring Elizabeth Taylor. This lineup begins with the Oscar-winning drama National Velvet(1944), featuring Taylor in her first major role, which she filmed while just a tween, as a young girl with a passion for horses. After that is Father of the Bride(1950), the classic comedy featuring Taylor, then in her late teens, as the titular bride, with Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy playing her father. As Taylor grew into her late 20s, her acting range also grew, and that was particularly noticeable in tonight’s next movie, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof(1958). The adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ play earned Taylor her second Best Actress Oscar nomination. This evening’s final Taylor film, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?(1966), earned the then-30-something star a Best Actress Oscar win. She costars in the powerful adaptation of Edward Albee’s play with then-husband Richard Burton. Following Taylor’s films, into the late night and early morning, enjoy three films from across Roddy McDowall’s long career. First is Lassie Come Home(1943), the classic family drama that launched the beloved Lassiefilm franchise. Here, a teenage McDowall stars as a Yorkshire lad who has a profound bond with the titular collie. Next, a 20-something McDowall portrays an idealistic student who goes on the run from Communist authorities in an Iron Curtain country in The Steel Fist(1952). Finally, in The Cool Ones(1967), a late-30s McDowall plays a music promoter who sets up a pop singer with a dancer in a romantic match as a publicity stunt for a new TV series.
Kenan: “Flirting”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
With Gary’s (Chris Redd) encouragement, Kenan (Kenan Thompson) agrees to get back into the dating world slowly through flirting. Rick (Don Johnson) takes Aubrey (Dani Lane) and Birdie (Dannah Lane) for a spa day and can’t help but join in.
Superman & Lois: “Haywire”
The CW, 9pm EST
While sitting in the stands at the high school football game, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) spot fish out of water Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) conversing with Mayor Dean (Eric Keenleyside) and Kyle Kushing (Erik Valdez), and the two see right through this insincere move to try to win over the town. Meanwhile, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) agrees to help Lois out at a town hall meeting, but things get tense when he finds himself pulled in two different directions. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) is having mixed emotions about Jordan’s (Alex Garfin) newfound status.
Home Again With the Fords: “Sister-in-law Suite”
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Leanne Ford’s sister-in-law, Ali, followed Leanne, her brother Erik and niece Ever to Pittsburgh. Leanne wants to make sure Ali has the best Pittsburgh experience, especially since Ali is also Ever’s nanny. Leanne begins with a plan to give Ali a sweet old cottage with an English garden, but she becomes creatively confused the deeper down the reno rabbit hole she goes. Luckily for Ali, in the end Leanne and her brother Steve pull off the perfect nest for Leanne’s beloved sister-in-law.
This Is Us: “I’ve Got This”
NBC, 9pm EST
Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) navigates qualms with her mother, while Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) bring their families together for dinner.
The Blended Bunch
TLC, 9pm EST, New Series!
Think Bradys plus five! A widow and widower fall in love, marry and combine their 11 kids (ages 12 and under) into one family in Utah. This reality series tracks the new normal for Erica and Spencer Shemwell as they navigate everything from adoption to bedtime for six boys and five girls.
Mayans M.C.
FX, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The 10-episode third season of FX’s Sons of Anarchyspinoff debuts with two episodes tonight. Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) and his brother, Angel (Clayton Cardenas), are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder. Meanwhile, their father, Felipe (Edward James Olmos), struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.
New Amsterdam: “Safe Enough”
NBC, 10pm EST
Max (Ryan Eggold) resists an idea that could bring New Amsterdam more revenue; Iggy (Tyler Labine) pushes back on the new telemedicine system; Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) uncovers a startling trend while treating a beloved former patient.