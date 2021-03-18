TV Best Bets for March 18

The Unicorn
CBS, 9:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Wade (Walton Goggins) puts his most recent relationship in the past and starts dating again. Guest stars Rob Riggle and Betsy Brandt return in the Season 2 finale “Put Your Mask on First.”
Groomed
discovery+
This documentary relates the devastatingly powerful story of filmmaker Gwen van de Pas as she returns to her hometown in search of answers about the man who sexually abused her as a child. In the process, the film addresses a common yet little understood manipulation type called “grooming,” and looks at how to recognize and stop it.
The Last Unknown
discovery+
Nature photographer Ian Shive joins a group of researchers from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service on a mission to one of the most remote places on Earth — Alaska’s Aleutian Islands.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
HBO Max, Feature Film Exclusive!
The director’s cut will finally see its premiere. In May 2017, director Zack Snyder stepped down from his directorial duties during post-production to be with his family after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over and did pages of rewrites and millions of dollars in reshoots before the film was ultimately released in November of that year. Fans waged an internet campaign to release Synder’s extended cut and ultimately won. The film finds all the DC superheroes — Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Superman (Henry Cavill) — coming together to stop a global threat.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: First Four
truTV & TBS, beginning at 4pm Live EST
After the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, March Madness returns this spring, albeit with a host of changes designed to mitigate the coronavirus threat. Most notably, the entire tournament will be played in Indiana, beginning tonight with the First Four games at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
Station 19
ABC, 8pm EST, T
Walker: “Tracks”
The CW, 8pm EST
Captain James (Coby Bell) and Liam (Keegan Allen) follow up on a tip regarding Emily’s (guest star Genevieve Padalecki) murder. The duo head to Mexico for more answers but decide to keep their trip a secret from Walker (Jared Padalecki). Meanwhile, Trey (Jeff Pierre) escorts Stella (Violet Brinson), August (Kale Culley) and the girls soccer team to an away game, but when things take a dangerous turn Trey, Walker and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) have to team up to save the kids. Micki learns some shocking news.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
E!, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 20 marks the 14th year the series has been airing, and also marks its last. The reality juggernauts are finally ready to move on without documenting every second of their lives.
Hell’s Kitchen: “Sink or Swim”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Sink or Swim,” the remaining seven chefs play a game to unscramble the letters of key ingredients that they can choose to keep for the next cooking challenge or pass on to the other team as sabotage.
grown-ish
Freeform, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Aaron takes a stand at graduation, pushing the school to divest from private prisons. Zoey tries to let Aaron go for good … but is that what they both want? Ana suspects Javi is cheating. Jazz makes a decision about Doug.
Deep Blue Nightmare
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Having kayaked offshore for a deserted island photo shoot, Sarah (Paige McGarvin) and friend Meghan (Juliana Destefano) become the target of an aggressive great white shark. Now the women must fend off the deadly predator until Sarah’s father James (Michael Madsen) can guide emergency services to their rescue.
Superstore: “Lowell Anderson”
NBC, 8pm EST
When the Cloud 9 founder’s son makes a surprise visit, the employees struggle to accommodate his bold ideas; Garrett (Colton Dunn) helps Dina (Lauren Ash) navigate a tricky situation with Brian (Rory Scovel); and Jonah (Ben Feldman) and Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) use social media to investigate some worrying news.
Special Theme: Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s lineup of classic films featuring what are now recognized as problematic themes and characterizations — accompanied by discussions of the cultural contexts in which they were created and why they should still be viewed as classics, even if in a new light — includes The Searchers(1956), Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961), Swing Time(1936), Stagecoach(1939) and Tarzan, the Ape Man(1959).
Grey’s Anatomy: “
ABC, 9pm EST
As traumas and pressure mount, Grey Sloan doctors try to find a path forward, and Richard questions his faith. Meanwhile, Maggie gives Winston hospital privileges and they work together to treat an uneasy patient. Jo, Link and Jackson play an unconventional drinking game.
Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump
E!, 9pm EST, New Series!
Pour a glass of rosé and join restaurateur and former Real Housewives star Lisa Vanderpump as she hosts famous friends for dinner parties.
Call Me Kat: “Salsa”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Salsa,” Kat (Mayim Bialik) wants to learn how to salsa dance in order to impress Oscar (guest star Christopher Rivas).
Rehab Addict Rescue: “Grandma’s Bachelor Pad”
HGTV, 9pm EST
A man, his girlfriend and his grandma love sharing a home in historic Detroit, but the couple would like to have a living space of their own. Nicole Curtis steps in to convert the third floor into a suite while giving his grandma a surprise renovation of her own.
Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka
WE tv, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
With the pandemic wreaking havoc across the world, its impact begins affecting both Waka and Tammy’s relationship and their financial stability. Waka has lost out on millions of dollars of income, while Tammy has been her toughest critic and unable to release her new music, as something deeper holds her back. Plus, Waka and Tammy’s daughter Charlie is growing up fast and they are unsure how to handle it. Can Waka and Tammy’s relationship survive co-parenting in these troubling times, while simultaneously healing deep wounds from their own past?
Last Man Standing: “Midwife Crisis”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
The new episode “Midwife Crisis” is a flashback set during the pandemic, when Mandy and Kyle (Molly McCook and Christoph Sanders) decide to have a home birth at Mike and Vanessa’s (Tim Allen and Nancy Travis) house.
A Million Little Things
ABC, 10pm EST
Maggie is forced to face the harsh reality that cancer still controls her life, while Gary must choose between supporting a friend in need and building his relationship with Darcy. Meanwhile, Rome helps Regina at Someday during the COVID-19 transition.