TV Best Bets for March 19

Double Cross With Blake Griffin
truTV, 5:30pm EST, New Series!
NBA star Blake Griffin conspires with people who are tired of being the victim of pranks to help them get some sweet revenge on their unsuspecting prankster in an ultimate double cross. “These pranks aren’t cruel in nature, and they’re not malicious … they’re just fun,” Griffin tells us. “Given everything that’s going on, people need a distraction and entertainment and to be able to have fun and see these elaborate pranks and have a laugh.”
Servant
Apple TV+, Season Finale!
Executive producer M. Night Shyamalan’s creepy series ends its second season. The supernatural-tinged psychological thriller has been renewed for Season 3.
Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine
discovery+, Season Premiere!
Miner Dave Turin returns for an epic and emotional journey in the all-new season of this Gold Rushspinoff. After pandemic travel restrictions make Dave’s plans of mining in Alaska impossible, Team Turin finally sets up their operation in Colorado. Armed with an all-new state-of-the-art wash plant, they begin work on a lost mine with massive gold potential. With gold prices reaching all-time highs, Dave’s dream of achieving financial security and total freedom seems just in reach until tragedy strikes the gold claim.
Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Bronx UFO and More”
discovery+
UFOs fly high above a neighborhood in the Bronx; ghost hunters encounter the spirit of a 3,000-year-old mummy in a British museum; and a father and son spot the elusive Skunk Ape in Florida.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Disney+, New Series!
The latest live-action series entry in the MCU finds Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their respective roles from the Captain Americaand Avengersfilms as Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon, and Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities and their patience. Also returning from the films for this six-episode series are Daniel Brühl as the villainous Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. The series introduces Wyatt Russell as John Walker, who in the comic books is the superhero U.S. Agent.
Country Comfort
Netflix, New Series!
Katharine McPhee leads this comedy as an aspiring country singer who becomes a nanny for a widower and his five children.
Sky Rojo
Netflix, New Series!
This Spanish action/crime drama from the creators of Money Heistis similarly filled with action, dark humor and pure adrenaline. Coral (Verónica Sánchez), Wendy (Lali Espósito) and Gina (Yany Prado) go on the run in search of freedom while being chased by Romeo (Asier Etxeandia), their pimp, and his henchmen. Together, the women embark on a frantic, chaotic journey during which they must face dangers of all kinds and live every second as if it were their last, while strengthening their friendship and discovering the most important thing: that together they are stronger and have more options to recover their lives.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: First Round
CBS, TBS, TNT & truTV, beginning at 12pm Live EST
With the First Four games finished, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins in earnest with first-round action from venues in the Indianapolis area today and tomorrow on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.
Deadly Excursion: Kidnapped From the Beach
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
The sequel to 2019’s Deadly Excursion, this film finds mother-daughter duo Samantha (Samaire Armstrong) and Ellie (Alexandria DeBerry) embarking on another family vacation in Florida cautiously believing their kidnapping saga is behind them. Unbeknownst to them, the men behind their original kidnapping have been keeping tabs on them and are ready to complete the job that was previously foiled. Also stars Corin Nemec, Matt Cedeño, David Meza and Jonathan Bouvier.
Texas Crime
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Classic crime dramas set in the Lone Star State are the focus of tonight’s triple feature on Turner Classic Movies. The lineup begins with The Houston Story(1956), a film noir directed by William Castle about a Texas oil driller who schemes to steal millions of dollars’ worth of oil. Gene Barry, Barbara Hale and Edward Arnold star. Next, a terrific cast including Marlon Brando, Jane Fonda, Robert Redford, E.G. Marshall and Angie Dickinson headlines Arthur Penn’s The Chase(1966), a neo-noir drama that chronicles how the escape of two convicts from prison affects the inhabitants of a small Texas town. Tonight’s final film is Blood Simple(1984), the fantastic debut movie from writers/directors Joel and Ethan Coen. The neo-noir follows a Texas bartender (John Getz) who finds himself in the middle of a murder plot after his boss (Dan Hedaya) discovers that the bartender is having an affair with the boss’ wife (Frances McDormand in her feature-film debut).
Everything but the House
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
I’m not sure if my dad’s taxidermied cobra vs. mongoose is worth much, but I could easily find out if I sold it via the online marketplace Everything but the House. In this new show, EBTH pros come to youto sniff out treasures and auction them off. “[These experts] don’t mind taking the time to do research on even the most obscure items,” says host Lara Spencer. Of a $5 yard-sale mushroom chair, Spencer says, “Midcentury furniture collectors got into a bidding war for this purple thing!” Final sale: $600.
Mama June: From Not to Hot
WE tv, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
As June Shannon celebrates one year of sobriety, she and her troubled boyfriend Geno quarantined together in Florida, away from her family and children. Though some feared she was not committed to recovery, she’s back, sober and ready to heal her fractured family.
Rescue Cam
A&E, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Cellphones, bodycams, security cameras — they all capture riveting rescues when disasters strike. Tonight, a choking man is helped by a quick-thinking neighbor, a snowboarder survives an avalanche and a manatee badly injured by a boat’s propeller lives to, ahem, “sea” another day.