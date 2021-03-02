TV Best Bets for March 2

The Flash: “All’s Wells That Ends Wells”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
When an experiment to save Barry’s (Grant Gustin) speed backfires, Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) searches for a way to save the Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces off with Rosa Dillon (guest star Ashley Rickards).
Race Across the World
discovery+, Season Premiere!
How would you race across the globe if you couldn’t fly and didn’t have a phone? In Season 2 of this real-world adventure series, five teams of two are racing from point A to point B without flying. Each team must travel around the world by any other means they can: foot, car, bicycle, boat, bus, ferry, motorbike, horse, etc., with only the price of a flight ticket in their pocket, which will have to cover their food and accommodation. Who will make it in the quickest time and win a big cash prize?
NHL Hockey: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh
NBCSN, 7pm Live EST
Pennsylvania’s NHL rivals meet in Pittsburgh as Sidney Crosby and the Penguins play host to Claude Giroux and the Philadelphia Flyers.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers visit Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the first game of ESPN’s NBA doubleheader. The second game has Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles to take on LeBron James and the Lakers.
Unbroken
AMC, 8pm EST
The Angelina Jolie-directed World War II drama makes its network premiere tonight. Olympian Louis Zamperini was serving his country when a plane crash left him floating in the Pacific. Despite his harrowing time adrift, his rescue by a Japanese naval ship leads to even more hardship as a prisoner of war. This exquisitely shot cinematic achievement paints a spectacular picture of the era.
NCIS: “True Believer”
CBS, 8pm EST
Gibbs (Mark Harmon) accompanies Sloane (Maria Bello) on a trip to Afghanistan to find a group of kidnapped girls in the new episode “True Believer.”
The Resident: “Hero Moments”
FOX, 8pm EST
Old memories come back to haunt Conrad (Matt Czuchry) when he gets a distress call from someone in his past in the new episode “Hero Moments.”
Young Rock: “Forward, Together”
NBC, 8pm EST
A new episode of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s semiautobiographical sitcom premieres tonight.
TCM Spotlight: Growing Up on Screen: “Judy Garland & Mickey Rooney”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Each Tuesday this month, Turner Classic Movies will show films recognizing two popular actors whom viewers basically watched grow up onscreen from their starts as child stars to their adult roles. It begins tonight with two of the most famous child actors turned adult stars, Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney. The evening begins with three Garland films. The first one — the musical comedy Thoroughbreds Don’t Cry(1937) — also features Rooney and is the first of the duo’s memorable onscreen pairings. Garland was about 15 here, and was only making her third feature film appearance, while 17-year-old Rooney was comparatively an old pro, having begun starring in films 10 years earlier in the silent era. Next up is the musical Easter Parade(1948), starring Garland, Fred Astaire and a number of notable Irving Berlin tunes. Tonight’s final Garland film is one of her last onscreen roles and one of the crowning achievements of her adult acting work — the musical A Star Is Born(1954), for which she received a Best Actress Oscar nomination. Following that are five Mickey Rooney films, beginning with A Family Affair(1937), featuring Rooney as young Andy Hardy in the first installment of that popular and long-running film franchise based on the character. Next, Rooney shows dramatic growth as an actor with a Best Actor Oscar-nominated role in the comedy/drama The Human Comedy(1943), followed by a cast-against-type appearance alongside Peter Lorre in the film noir Quicksand (1950). The evening concludes with Andy Hardy Comes Home(1958), the final film in Rooney’s signature franchise, and The Black Stallion(1979), featuring Rooney in a Best Supporting Actor Oscar-nominated role.
Kenan: “Fourth Hour”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
Kenan (Kenan Thompson) struggles with his increased work schedule when Wake Up With Kenan!adds a fourth hour to the show. Meanwhile, Rick (Don Johnson) encourages Kenan to get tough and say “no” to people more often, and Gary (Chris Redd) takes matters into his own hands when he suspects that Tami (Taylor Louderman) has her eye on Kenan’s job.
FBI: “Discord”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Discord,” an experience on the job has Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner) examining the tension between her career as an FBI special agent and the responsibility she feels to her community as a Black woman.
Superman & Lois: “Heritage”
The CW, 9pm EST
While adjusting to their new lives in Smallville, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) make an important decision concerning one of their sons. Meanwhile, tensions begin to rise between Lois and Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Lastly, Lana Lang Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) invites the Kent family over for a barbecue.
Prodigal Son: “Face Value”
FOX, 9pm EST
Malcolm (Tom Payne) investigates the case of a famous plastic surgeon who was murdered in the new episode “Face Value.”
Home Again With the Fords: “Cousin Invasion”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Two college sweethearts just bought an old Victorian in a charming Pittsburgh neighborhood across the street from their cousins. Now, they need Leanne and Steve Ford’s help to update the house and get it ready for their monthly cousin dinner party.
The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 2”
NBC, 9pm EST
The 20th season premiere of the music competition series continues tonight.
OWN Spotlight: (In)Visible Portraits
OWN, 9pm EST
Nearly three years in the making, artist and storyteller Oge Egbuonu’s directorial debut is a powerful celebration of Black women sharing their stories of struggle and resilience. The film illuminates the history of how we got here, dismantles the false framework of the present-day reality and celebrates the extraordinary heritage of exceptional Black women who have come before as well as igniting hope for the next generations.
FBI: Most Wanted: “Winner”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Winner,” a suspect escapes trial and goes on a murder spree, and the FBI team partners with his bail bondsperson, Jackie (returning guest star Amy Carlson), in order to track him down.
Assembly Required: “Smokin’ Hot”
History, 10pm EST
Home Improvementstars Tim Allen and Richard Karn join woodworking do-it-yourself YouTube star April Wilkerson to spotlight the best and brightest makers from across the country as they compete head-to-head to create mind-blowing builds. These builds include everything from a dual all-season ice melter/leaf blower and all-in-one riding comfort mower to a do-it-yourself jacuzzi and barbeque bicycle.
New Amsterdam
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The hit medical drama starring Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin returns for Season 3. When Dr. Goodwin took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In the new season, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our healthcare. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system — he’s determined to tear it down and build something better.