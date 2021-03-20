TV Best Bets for March 20

Anatomy of a Murder
TCM, 5pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Courtroom trial/crime films don’t get more tense and compelling than this 1959 classic from director Otto Preminger, which received seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Best Actor Oscar nominee James Stewart gives one of his finest performances as a small-town Michigan lawyer who takes on a difficult case: that of a young Army lieutenant (Ben Gazzara) accused of murdering the local tavern owner who he believes raped his wife (Lee Remick). The gripping drama was groundbreaking at the time for the frankness of its discussion of sex, but more than anything else, it is a striking depiction of the power of words. Along with Stewart, Gazzara and Remick, Anatomy of a Murderboasts an outstanding supporting cast including a young George C. Scott in a Best Supporting Actor-nominated performance as a fiery prosecuting attorney and legendary real-life attorney Joseph N. Welch as the judge. The influential jazz score by Duke Ellington also helped make this a landmark film.
Estonia
discovery+
In 1994, the MS Estoniaferry sank as it was crossing the Baltic Sea. In this special, new footage and exclusive interviews help to explore the details of this tragic incident and reveal what may have caused it.
The Holzer Files: “Devil in the Rock”
discovery+, Season Finale!
The team ventures to the Massachusetts coast to follow up on Hans Holzer’s 1964 investigation of the Bates Ship Chandlery. As they delve deep into the property’s past, they uncover a chilling undercurrent of darkness anchored in the rocky shores.
Portals to Hell
discovery+, New Episodes!
In this special two-hour episode that kicks off the new season, Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman first gain unprecedented access to investigate the former McCormick property in Stratton, Colorado, once home to father-son serial killers Tom and Michael McCormick. Since buying the farm shortly after the murders committed there, the current owners have experienced paranormal activity all over the property. Then, Jack and Katrina travel to Flagstaff, Arizona, to investigate the Hotel Monte Vista, a popular tourist attraction considered one of America’s most terrifying places, with guests spooked by unsettling poltergeist-like activity.
The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home: “Crazy 8’s”
Food Network, 10am EST
Eight is enough for host Ree Drummond, who devotes this episode to treats requiring only an octet of ingredients, like clementine-flavored sprinkle cake and speedy dumpling soup.
NASCAR Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway
FS1, beginning at 2:30pm Live EST
NASCAR holds two races today at Atlanta Motor Speedway, both airing on FS1. First up is the Camping World Truck Series Fr8Auctions 200, followed by the Xfinity Series EchoPark250.
Double Cross With Blake Griffin
truTV, 5:30pm EST
Two episodes of the limited series air back-to-back following the NCAA games today, where NBA star Blake Griffin conspires with people who are tired of being the victim of pranks to help them get some sweet revenge on their unsuspecting prankster in an ultimate double cross.
V.C. Andrews’ Ruby
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Based on the bestselling V.C. Andrews Landry book series, Rubykicks off the first of four films that follow Ruby Landry (Raechelle Banno), who was born in the Louisiana bayou and watched over by her Grandmère Catherine (Naomi Judd). Ruby is filled with hope as love blooms with her high school sweetheart, but lingering thoughts of her mysterious father and her mother’s death often creep into Ruby’s life.
Chasing Waterfalls
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Movie!
Aspiring photographer Amy Atwater (Cindy Busby) gets the break of her career when high profile magazine Explorer Worldwideputs her on an assignment to shoot one of North America’s most fabled waterfalls — if she can prove it really exists. As Amy spends her days hiking to remote areas to photograph the spectacular waterfalls, she is surprised to find herself falling for her rugged guide, Mark North (Christopher Russell), and bonding with his young daughter Kyra (Cassidy Nugent). Their blossoming romance is threatened when Amy’s work brings her close to revealing one of the area’s, and Mark’s, most treasured secrets.
Relic
Showtime, 9pm EST
The scares are more emotional than gory for three generations of women in this well-done 2020 chiller. The last 20 minutes — eek!
Final Space
Adult Swim, 10:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Picking up where things left off, Season 3 of the animated comedy/drama brings unexpected twists and turns as Gary (voice of Olan Rogers) and the crew enter final space to rescue Quinn (Tika Sumpter). After discovering they are now trapped, the stakes get even higher as the crew must do whatever it takes to survive. With Invictus (Vanessa Marshall) and Lord Commander (David Tennant) determined to capture Mooncake (Rogers) in an attempt to use him to grow even more powerful, Gary and the crew’s only hope is to team up with Earth’s sole survivor. Together, they must find a way out before it’s too late.