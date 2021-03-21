TV Best Bets for March 21

The Caine Mutiny
TCM, 3:30pm EST, Catch a Classic!
There is gripping tension on the high seas and in the courtroom in this riveting World War II naval drama based on Herman Wouk’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The film was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Humphrey Bogart, who takes on one of his most memorable roles as Lt. Cmdr. Queeg. A strict disciplinarian, Queeg is at first merely resented by the unconventional crew of the USS Caine, which is stationed in the Pacific theater of the war. But when Queeg’s insecurities lead to an emotional breakdown during a typhoon, the terrified sailors take matters into their own hands and forcibly relieve him of duty, resulting in the leaders of the mutiny eventually facing a court-martial. Van Johnson, Fred MacMurray and Robert Francis costar as members of the Caine’s crew, with José Ferrer playing the court-martialed seamen’s defense attorney.
Expedition Bigfoot: “Closer Than Ever”
discovery+, Season Finale!
The investigation launches into high gear as the team discovers evidence that could prove Bigfoot’s existence once and for all. When uncontrolled wildfires erupt in Washington, it’s a race against time to find the truth before it burns away.
The Third Man
TCM, 10am EST
This 1949 classic aired late last night on Noir Alley, but it’s just as rich in the bright calm of day — though no less tense. American writer Holly Martins (Joseph Cotten) gets embroiled in a deadly plot after being summoned to Vienna by a friend, Harry Lime (Orson Welles), who dies suspiciously before his guest even arrives. Martins’ obsession with learning what really happened to Lime drives one of the most influential mysteries in movie history.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Second Round
CBS, TBS, TNT & truTV, beginning at 12pm Live EST
The 32 teams still alive in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field compete in the second round today and tomorrow on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.
NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
FOX, 3pm Live EST
Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott are among the top NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing today at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
Doctor Who: “Fury From the Deep”
BBC America, 6pm EST
This missing episode from 1968 is re-created with animation and the surviving audio recording. The TARDIS lands on the sea’s surface off the Dover coast, but the Doctor and his friends are trespassing in a restricted area of a gas refinery and are tranquilized. The refinery has other problems: Something nasty is in the pipes!
NHL Hockey: Vegas at Los Angeles
NBCSN, 6pm Live EST
Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights head to L.A. to skate against Anže Kopitar and the Kings.
America’s Funniest Home Videos
ABC, 7pm EST
In this episode,it’s kids getting upset for dumb reasons including a girl who is upset she can’t stop eating vegetables because they taste so good; birds on the attack featuring a wild turkey who chases a man in his own front lawn; and moms discovering the messes kids made while they were in the other room.
Love at Sunset
UPtv, 7pmIn this romantic tale, an interior designer (Ellen Woglom) travels to the seaside town where her grandmother once painted and brings a widowed dad (Carlo Marks) and his artist-friendly B&B back to life.
Bless the Harts: “Nose Bud”
FOX, 7:30pm EST
Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) spends the weekend away at a wild bachelorette party in the new episode “Nose Bud.”
American Idol: “Hollywood Week: Genre Challenge”
ABC, 8pm EST
In this two-night event, the search for the next superstar continues. With surprise twists no one saw coming, fan favorites from auditions return to the stage for the Genre Challenge to sing their hearts out in hopes?of making?it through to the next round.
Batwoman: “Survived Much Worse”
The CW, 8pm EST
Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) abilities are tested like never before, while Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) search for Kate continues. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Jacob (Dougray Scott) set their sights on Coryana, and Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) contend with an unexpected guest.
The Simpsons: “Manger Things”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the milestone 700th episode “Manger Things,” learn a secret of Ned Flanders’ (voice of Harry Shearer) past and discover a never-before-seen room in the Simpsons’ house.
Mystery 101: Killer Timing
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8pm EST, Original Film!
An escaped serial killer and an attempt on Travis’ life make this their most dangerous case yet as Amy and Travis team up with his FBI agent ex to find the connection before it’s too late. Starring Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha and Erin Cahill.
Home Town: “Retreat Yourself”
HGTV, 8pm EST
In this new episode, it’s a unique home buyer in Laurel, as the producer of Home Town is looking to settle down and plant her roots with her dog Luna. After years of renting, she decides on a home that she never saw herself in, and Ben and Erin Napier go bold with a Floridian-inspired design and backyard oasis.
V.C. Andrews’ Pearl in the Mist
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Based on the second book of the Landry series from V.C. Andrews, Pearl in the Mistfinds Ruby still struggling to find true happiness, after a year of living at her father’s lavish mansion. When Ruby and her twin Giselle (Karina Banno) are sent away to an exclusive all-girls boarding school, Ruby is hopeful for a new start with her sister. But when Ruby is once again shamed for her backwater upbringing — and her cruel headmistress Mrs. Ironwood (Marilu Henner), stepmother Daphne (Lauralee Bell) and Giselle continue to plot against her — she must endure torturous punishments and public humiliation.
American Gods: “Tears of the Wrath-Bearing Tree”
Starz, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 3 of the series based on Neil Gaiman’s novel comes to an end. Will Shadow find the answers he has been looking for or has he simply uncovered more questions about who he is supposed to be?
The Great North: “Period Piece Adventure”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Period Piece Adventure,” Judy (voice of Jenny Slate) asks Alyson (voice of Megan Mullally) to help her with an exciting opportunity to lead an art project at school.
The Walking Dead: “Splinter”
AMC, 9pm EST
Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated by the mysterious troopers that surrounded them at the rail yard. Claustrophobic with mounting anxiety, Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and plans to escape.
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy: “Sicily”
CNN, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In Sicily, host Stanley Tucci tries a salty, crunchy sensation, tastes the grapes grown in the region’s unique soils and reflects on the island’s hospitality.
Pennyworth: “The Bloody Mary”
EPIX, 9pm EST
Alfred prepares to depart England for good, and Bet and Peggy Sykes set out to rescue their old friend Lord Harwood from imminent danger.
Bob’s Burgers: “Sheshank Redumption”
FOX, 9pm EST
Linda’s (voice of John Roberts) new routine of diet and exercise gives her gastrointestinal trouble on the day of parent-teacher-student conferences in the new episode “Sheshank Redumption.”
Genius: Aretha
Nat Geo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
After exploring Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in its first two installments, Nat Geo’s Genius series depicts the transcendent life, career and music of Aretha Franklin over a four-night, eight-episode third season. Playing the Queen of Soul as an adult is Cynthia Erivo, an Emmy, Tony and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee. Courtney B. Vance plays her influential father, the reverend and civil rights activist C.L. Franklin. The ensemble cast also features Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Cross, Malcolm Barrett and Pauletta Washington.
Ellen’s Game of Games: “Get Dizzy With It”
NBC, 9pm EST
Contestants play Oh Ship!, Dizzy Dash, the new game If I Could Turn Back Slime and Mt. Saint Ellen. The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.
The Gloaming
Starz, 9pm EST, New Series!
Murders past and present entwine and two detectives (Emma Booth and Ewen Leslie) navigate some seriously eerie stuff (the occult?) in this Australian limited series.
Unsung: “Morris Day”
TV One, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
This series that delves into the lives of trailblazing musical legends whose full stories and journeys have yet to be explored returns with new episodes. Unsungcelebrates the lives and careers of artists or groups who, despite great talent, have been underappreciated or underrecognized. Through firsthand accounts, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage, each episode weaves a tale of the highs and lows of a life in the limelight. Tonight’s episode looks at musician/actor Morris Day, best known as lead singer of the Time.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Lena Waithe jumps in the hot seat for The Trevor Project and food delivery driver Ryan Fox plays for the million-dollar prize on the season finale.
Lincoln: Divided We Stand: “Hope, Tragedy & the New Normal”
CNN, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
After Lincoln’s murder, an epic manhunt for his killer is on as the president’s wife and country unravel. America is rife with racial conflict, and Lincoln’s assassination sets the stage for the civil rights struggles from Jim Crow to Black Lives Matter.
Condor: “A Good Patriot”
EPIX, 10pm EST
News of the massacre at IEP spreads. Bob seeks an ally after learning that he must remove himself from the operation to find Joe. Reuel questions Mae’s knowledge of Sam’s recent behavior.
Good Girls: “Fall Guy”
NBC, 10pm EST
Beth (Christina Hendricks) and Dean (Matthew Lillard) deal with the aftermath of his arrest, and the ladies must find a fall guy to take Dean’s place. Meanwhile, Ruby (Retta) enlists Stan’s (Reno Wilson) help in getting dollar bills to implicate the new fall guy, and Annie (Mae Whitman) feels a growing distance between herself and Ben (Isaiah Stannard).
Uncensored: “Teddy Riley”
TV One, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
New episodes of this acclaimed, autobiographical series return starting tonight. Uncensoredexplores the lives of famous personalities as they provide firsthand accounts of their success and obstacles they’ve faced throughout their careers. Teddy Riley, the singer-songwriter credited with creating the new jack swing genre, is the focus of tonight’s episode.
Ride With Norman Reedus: “Journey Down Norman’s Memory Lane”
AMC, 12am EST
Norman Reedus looks back at his favorite moments from the previous four seasons of Ride, revisiting trips with Peter Fonda, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Melissa McBride and Dave Chappelle, and remembering time spent in Japan, Costa Rica, Europe and Uruguay.