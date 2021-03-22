TV Best Bets for March 22

The Attaché
Acorn TV, New Series!
This 10-part contemporary series charts the turbulent impact of a family’s move from Tel Aviv to Paris, starring the series creator, director and writer Eli Ben-David. Avshalom, an Israeli-Moroccan Jew, and Annabelle, his Parisian wife, navigate the dramatic changes in their lives, and their relationship, as their individual paths diverge in their new home.
Aliens in Alaska: “The Mother Ship”
discovery+
An amateur photographer captures floating orbs on camera; UFOs circle a larger, egg-shaped mother ship floating high above Anchorage; and a brother and sister watch in awe as a massive aircraft disappears behind a mountain range.
Murder, She Wrote: “Murder Among Friends”
Cozi TV, 8am EST
“Who would have thought a group of 20-something young people sitting around all day long discussing their sexuality would turn out to be a top TV show?” That’s author/sleuth Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury) discussing the hit series Buds in this 1996 episode that tweaks the megahit Friends. She investigates the murder of an exec who was about to kill off one of the cast’s six overpaid stars.
Deliciousness
MTV, 7pm EST, Season Premiere!
Back for seconds! Deliciousness, the food-themed Ridiculousnessspinoff hosted by Tiffani Thiessen returns for Season 2. Thiessen and the dais of foodies including Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell and Tim Chantarangsu celebrate the things we love to indulge in — food and drink.
NHL Hockey: Anaheim at Minnesota
NBCSN, 7:30pm Live EST
Nicolas Deslauriers and the Anaheim Ducks are on the road for a matchup against Jordan Greenway and the Minnesota Wild.
Hoarders: “Eric”
A&E, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Eric is forced to deal with his emotional grief as the cleanup process uncovers the beautiful interior design left by Eric’s late wife Sylvie. Having 10,000 or more articles of clothing and an entire house filled with online purchases, will the cleanup experts even be able to help Eric arrange a manageable life? Being hampered by the weather and Eric’s stubbornness to throw away new items, the hoarders crew is pushed to their limits.
American Idol: “Hollywood Duets Challenge”
ABC, 8pm EST, F
Bulletproof: “South Africa: Episode 2”
The CW, 8pm EST
Having been arrested, Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) decide to use their time in the local prison to their advantage. Arjana (Vanessa Vanderpuye) reaches out to Tanner (Lindsey Coulson) for some assistance and the case takes an unexpected turn — are Bishop and Pike too late to save the little girl?
The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 6 and Best of Blinds”
NBC, 8pm EST
Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the final night of Blind Auditions. Plus, a look back at some of the best moments from the season so far.
Star of the Month: Doris Day: “Rom-Coms”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Some of Doris Day’s most memorable and beloved performances came in classic romantic comedies, especially the ones she made with Rock Hudson and Tony Randall, and several of these are featured in tonight’s salute to the singer/actress. The night begins with Pillow Talk(1959), the first of the three comedies she made with Hudson and Randall, and which earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination. The trio’s two other films air next: Lover Come Back(1961) and Send Me No Flowers (1964). Also tonight: It Happened to Jane(1959), costarring Jack Lemmon and Ernie Kovacs; The Tunnel of Love(1958), which earned Day a Golden Globe nomination and was directed by Gene Kelly; and Every Girl’s Dream(1966), a very short film that tours MGM’s studios, in which Day turns up as herself.
Seeking Sister Wife
TLC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In “Polygamist and Proud!,” five polygamous families navigate the challenges of actively searching for and courting potential new sister wives. The Snowdens have a new girlfriend. The Merrifields take drastic measures to bring their Brazilian bombshell fiancée into their family. After their first wife left, the Joneses are ready to seek again. The Clarks have turmoil in their plural kingdom.
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
VH1, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
The series that touched on relevant topics finishes up its first season tonight.
The Good Doctor
ABC, 10pm EST
When a renowned surgeon comes to St. Bonaventure for treatment, the team’s enthusiasm is quickly overshadowed by the doctor’s behavior. After studying his case, Shaun sees a pattern he recognizes. Meanwhile, Shaun and Lea are forced to make a life-changing decision that will alter the course of their relationship.
Breeders
FX, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
FX’sBreeders returns for a 10-episode second season with two episodes tonight. There’s a time jump forward as Luke (Alex Eastwood) is now 13 years old and Ava (Eve Prenelle) is 10. Expect new and uncharted complications for parents Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) as they wing it through a chaotic mix of stretched resources and a lack of time.
People Magazine Investigates
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The true-crime series that delves into America’s most intriguing, baffling and mysterious cases returns for Season 5. The premiere episode investigates the mysterious 1992 disappearance of college student Tammy Zywicki, who vanished after her car broke down on the highway.
Debris: “In Universe”
NBC, 10pm EST
When the debris creates a strange rainstorm over a farm in Nebraska, Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola (Riann Steele) must treat the situation like they are stepping foot onto an alien planet.